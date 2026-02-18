Mastodon Targets Creators With New Features and Tools

X6Pcrb62zkannA3EY0fSxQ4ycireccVn_nubp_5eRC” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>Mastodon is sharpening its pitch to creators, unveiling plans to make the decentralized social network easier to join and more productive to post on. The open source platform, long positioned as a community-governed alternative to X and Threads, is rolling out updates that streamline onboarding, bolster moderation for independent servers, and deliver new profile and publishing tools designed to attract journalists, public figures, and institutions.

A Clearer Path Into the Fediverse for Newcomers

A frequent stumbling block for newcomers is Mastodon’s server choice—a strength of federation but a point of confusion for first-time users. The organization says it will refine that flow to explain how the fediverse works and make it easier to land on smaller, topic-focused communities rather than defaulting to the largest hubs. Third-party trackers such as Fediverse Observer and FediDB put Mastodon’s monthly actives between roughly 750,000 and 1 million, and Mastodon’s own figures hover around 785,000—evidence of a durable core audience that still has headroom to grow if the first-run experience improves.

The underlying protocol, ActivityPub, is a W3C standard, which means accounts and content can interoperate across compatible services. That portability is a selling point for creators wary of lock-in, and it’s gaining momentum as other platforms experiment with federation. Meta’s Threads, for example, has begun testing ActivityPub support, signaling a future where audiences move more freely.

Decentralization depends on healthy, well-run servers. To lighten the lift for volunteer and indie operators, Mastodon is adding admin features including the ability to import external blocklists, set up content scanning to detect illegal material and spam, and proxy remote media through a trusted third party to reduce local storage strain. These upgrades aim to spread growth sustainably across many nodes instead of pushing everyone toward a few mega-instances.

Better safety tooling also addresses one of the thorniest challenges in federation: consistent moderation across independently run communities. By offering shared guardrails without centralizing control, Mastodon is trying to balance autonomy with practical, scalable defenses against abuse.

Creator-Focused Features Take Center Stage

The headline shift is a deliberate courtship of creators. A redesigned profile will make it easier to showcase work, while an enhanced compose experience aims to reduce friction for publishing richer posts. A notable addition on the roadmap is email-based following, allowing non-Mastodon users to subscribe to a creator’s updates—a bridge for newsletter writers, reporters, and public institutions that want reach beyond the fediverse.

Mastodon has also shipped Quote Posts with stronger user controls and is preparing a discovery feature called Collections, its privacy-forward spin on Starter Packs. Discovery is the lifeblood of creator growth; done well in a decentralized context, it can surface quality voices without handing a single algorithm the keys to the kingdom.

Leadership and Product Direction as Mastodon Expands

The roadmap follows an expansion of Mastodon’s core team across web, mobile, and backend, along with the addition of a dedicated designer. A strategy note co-authored by technical director Renaud Chaput and product designer Imani Joy outlines the push to make the app more approachable while elevating creator needs. Organizationally, Mastodon has transitioned to a nonprofit structure, with executive director Felix Hlatky at the helm and legal oversight from Dr. Marius Rothermund, while founder Eugen Rochko steps back from the CEO role to focus on long-term stewardship.

The nonprofit model is a differentiator in a market where creator policies can shift overnight on ad-driven networks. For creators making career decisions, governance and incentives matter as much as features. Put simply, the promise is stability: no abrupt paywall experiments or engagement throttles designed to juice short-term metrics.

Why This Move Matters Now for Creators and Communities

As the creator economy matures, distribution diversity has become a hedge against platform risk. Email follow options and interoperable feeds lower the barrier to sampling Mastodon without a full account commitment. Public bodies and nonprofits—from the European Commission’s fediverse presence to initiatives by Mozilla—have shown there is an appetite for institutions to engage in open networks governed by standards, not shareholder mandates.

The challenge, of course, is scale and stickiness. Centralized rivals have recommendation engines and monetization pipelines that keep creators returning. Mastodon’s bet is that portability, community-driven moderation, and transparent product choices can counterbalance sheer size. If Collections successfully accelerates discovery without compromising user control, it could meaningfully shift the calculus for early adopters.

Keep an eye on how quickly prominent creators set up on Mastodon once the revamped profiles and email following roll out, whether user growth spreads to smaller servers as intended, and how the new admin tools impact moderation outcomes. If the updates lead to steadier retention and a healthier server ecosystem, Mastodon could become a credible primary channel for certain beats—especially news, policy, science, and civic institutions—while giving independent creators more control over their audience relationships.