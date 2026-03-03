Marshall Monitor III ANC Headphones Hit Record Low

Marshall’s flagship over-ear noise-canceling headphones just hit their lowest price yet. The Monitor III ANC is now down to $249.99 — a $130 drop from its usual $379.99 — in a limited-time Amazon deal, making the brand’s most travel-ready cans meaningfully more attainable.

Record-Low Price And Key Details For Monitor III ANC

This discount represents roughly 34% off the list price, and it applies to the black finish with brass accents, the only colorway currently offered. The promotion is flagged as limited, so availability can shift quickly based on inventory.

Launched in 2024, the Monitor III ANC sits at the top of Marshall’s personal audio range. It arrives with the brand’s signature tactile control knob, foldable hinges for compact packing, and a travel case that leans hard into the company’s vintage amp aesthetic.

Why Monitor III ANC Stands Out For Everyday Use

Battery life is the headliner. Marshall rates the Monitor III ANC at up to 70 hours on a single charge with active noise canceling enabled, extending to as much as 100 hours with ANC off. For most commuters listening 3–4 hours a day, that’s multiple weeks between top-ups — several times the endurance many premium rivals manage.

Adaptive Loudness is another thoughtful inclusion. It automatically adjusts volume based on your surroundings, nudging levels up in a noisy subway and easing them down in a quiet office. It’s a quality-of-life feature that can curb fatigue and aligns with hearing health guidance from organizations like the World Health Organization, which encourages safe listening levels over long sessions.

The headphones also cover modern essentials: hybrid ANC, transparency mode for quick conversations, Bluetooth multipoint to juggle a laptop and phone, and a spatial audio mode designed to widen the stage. Marshall’s companion app adds EQ customization and firmware updates without fuss.

Design remains a core strength. At roughly 250g, the Monitor III ANC is lighter than it looks, with plush pads and a clamping force tuned for long-haul comfort. The textured cups, gold accents, and red-lined case underscore the brand’s rock heritage, including a special edition created with Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong that spotlighted its touring pedigree.

How It Compares To Rivals From Sony, Bose, Sennheiser

Against category leaders, the value proposition is straightforward. Sony’s WH-1000XM5 typically retails around $399 (often seen on sale near $329) and claims up to 30 hours of ANC playback. Bose’s QuietComfort Ultra Headphones list at $429 and advertise about 24 hours. Sennheiser’s Momentum 4 lands at $349 with standout stamina near 60 hours. At $249.99, Marshall undercuts all three while offering the longest stated battery life in this group.

In sound signature, Marshall traditionally leans into energetic mids and a lively top end that flatters guitars and vocals, a tuning many rock and indie fans appreciate. If you prioritize the deepest ANC hush for frequent flying, Bose still sets a high bar according to long-running lab tests from outlets like RTINGS and independent reviewers. If you value a bold, engaging presentation with marathon endurance and distinctive styling, the Monitor III ANC has a strong case — especially at this price.

Who Should Jump On This Deal For Long-Lasting Headphones

Travelers, students, and office listeners who want serious battery life and easy device switching will get the most from the Monitor III ANC. The combination of adaptive volume, multipoint, and portable, foldable hardware makes it a pragmatic daily driver that still looks stage-ready.

Given the record-low $249.99 tag and limited-time nature of the offer, waiting could mean paying more later. If the brand’s tuning and design speak to you — and you’d like fewer charges on your calendar — this is the moment to grab a pair.