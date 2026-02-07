Mario Tennis Fever And Resident Evil Requiem Anchor February

February’s release slate is stacked with 10 standout games spanning sports, survival horror, RPGs, action, and racing. Headliners Mario Tennis Fever and Resident Evil Requiem grab the spotlight, but the month’s depth—Nioh 3, a rebuilt Dragon Quest VII, and a long-awaited Tokyo Xtreme Racer revival—means there’s something to fill every week and every platform.

Studios are increasingly using early-year windows to launch ambitious projects, a strategic shift supported by stronger evergreen sales and bigger cross-platform launches. The takeaway for players: fewer lulls, more variety, and plenty of reasons to keep that backlog flexible.

Why This February Lineup Matters for Gamers

Publishers are leaning into multiplatform debuts and recognizable franchises to cut through the noise. Capcom reports Resident Evil has sold more than 150 million units worldwide, while Nintendo’s Mario Tennis Aces moved over 4 million, demonstrating proven appetite for both horror and competitive sports. Meanwhile, Team Ninja’s Nioh series surpassed 7 million shipments, and Sega’s Like a Dragon franchise topped 21 million, signaling broad momentum behind February’s biggest names.

Nintendo’s Mario Tennis Fever pushes the series’ fighting game DNA further with the Fever Racket system, letting each racket imbue unique, meter-driven effects. Expect a livelier online ladder and real loadout decisions that can flip a tiebreak. An expanded Adventure mode doubles as a clever onboarding tool, sharpening timing and positioning before you hit ranked play on Switch 2.

Resident Evil Requiem Revives Raccoon City

Capcom returns to the ruins of Raccoon City with a dual-protagonist structure that pairs veteran Leon S. Kennedy with newcomer Grace Ashcroft. Shifting perspectives—from Leon’s combat-driven pushes to Grace’s investigative crawl through the condemned Wrenwood Hotel—promises pacing variety and resource tension. If Village was a flex on atmosphere, Requiem looks poised to braid dread, detective beats, and classic inventory pressure into a modern format.

RPG Heavy Hitters to Clear Your Schedule

Dragon Quest VII returns as a ground-up remake, adopting a diorama-style presentation, full voice acting, and streamlined questing. Square Enix’s flagship RPG franchise has shipped well over 80 million units, and this refreshed take should appeal to veterans who remember the original’s sprawling class system as well as newcomers looking for a brighter, faster entry point.

Yakuza 3 arrives as a modernized collection that rebuilds the original with Kiwami-grade combat and visuals and adds Dark Ties, a new prequel campaign. For players who discovered the series through recent hits, this is the connective tissue that contextualizes Kiryu’s arc without sacrificing the brawler punch or the melodramatic heart the franchise is known for.

Tales of Berseria Remastered brings Velvet Crowe’s revenge tale back with bundled DLC and welcome quality-of-life updates like autosaves and battle retries. Bandai Namco’s Tales franchise has surpassed 29 million shipments, and this remaster gives one of its most character-driven entries a cleaner on-ramp for modern systems.

Falcom’s Ys X Proud Nordics expands the original release with new story threads, areas, and a Muspelheim time-trial dungeon. The series’ trademark speedy combat remains intact, now paired with naval exploration and a tighter loop that rewards aggressive play.

Action and Stealth Highlights for Skill Junkies

Nioh 3 shifts to an ambitious open-world structure while letting you swap between classic samurai technique and a new ninja style. Team Ninja’s best work thrives on tight frame timing, and the dual stance system suggests a meta that rewards mastery and mid-fight adaptation as you carve through yokai across pivotal historical eras.

Styx Blades of Greed brings the acerbic goblin assassin back in a focused single-player design. Larger, interconnected sandboxes—dark fantasy cities, airborne strongholds—prioritize multi-route infiltration and gadget-driven improvisation, a smart evolution for a series that has always been at its best when you feel outnumbered yet three steps ahead.

Horror with a Co-op Twist from Little Nightmares Studio

Reanimal, from the studio behind Little Nightmares, strands two siblings on a monster-haunted island where communication and asymmetric puzzles are your lifeline. Bandai Namco previously noted Little Nightmares surpassed 12 million players, and that audience’s hunger for tactile, diorama-scale horror should carry over to this co-op-first design.

Racing and Retro Nostalgia Drive a Classic Revival

Tokyo Xtreme Racer returns with head-to-head highway battles, a dense urban network to conquer, and deep tuning for licensed Japanese cars. Fans of the Dreamcast-era cult classic should appreciate how modern lighting and traffic density add risk to every slipstream duel while preserving the series’ zen-like flow.

Platforms and Performance Notes for Every System

Most of these releases arrive across PC, PlayStation 5, Switch and Switch 2, and Xbox Series X/S. Expect higher frame rates and visual bells on stronger hardware, portability on Nintendo’s systems, and flexible settings on PC. Cross-saves and cloud backups remain worth checking platform by platform, especially if you plan to juggle portable and living room play.

Bottom Line on February’s Packed Game Releases

Whether you want a sweaty online rally, a nerve-fraying hotel crawl, or dozens of hours of RPG adventuring, February’s lineup delivers. Start with Mario Tennis Fever for a fresh competitive hook, pencil in Resident Evil Requiem for late-night tension, and let the rest of the list fill your weekends—proof that the year’s first quarter is now prime time for big swings.