M5 iPad Pro 11-inch deal at Amazon cuts price by 10%

The iPad deal that’s too good to be true, one of the best we’ve seen on an Apple tablet, takes $100 off this 11-inch M5 model at Amazon at an amazingly low price. That’s a solid 10 percent discount and ties the retailer’s all-time lowest price for this configuration.

Why this 10 percent price drop on iPad Pro matters now

Apple’s latest Pro models don’t get as much of a discount into the double digits this early in their lifecycle, and when they do, it often doesn’t last long. History of deals from top price-tracking services indicates the current $899 price is the all-time low for this SKU at Amazon, so if you’ve been hoping and waiting for more than just a token $30–$50 off, playing here could be smart.

To put that in context, Apple hardware generally retains its value better than most consumer electronics. IDC still ranks Apple as the leader in sending out tablets — about a third of global volume, which keeps prices stable and discounting is less deep than with rivals. Historically, grabbing 10% off the newest Pro tier is a good get.

What you get with the 11-inch iPad Pro at this price

The 11-inch iPad Pro is the perfect balance between portability and power. It’s small enough to stow in a backpack — actually, the whole computer is thinner than an iPad Pro when you’re using it with Apple’s Magic Keyboard — but big enough for real work in video timelines, photo edits, large spreadsheets and note-taking. ProMotion splits the difference with its refresh range: scrolling and stylus work feel fluid at up to 120Hz, a huge quality-of-life lift from slower 60Hz panels when sketching or scrubbing through footage.

Under the hood, M5 architecture gives you even more headroom to run multiple tracks and plug-ins, or to process on-device machine learning tasks in your music projects, DJ mixes, audio rolls, and more. In practice, that means snappier exports, more frequent multitasking with Stage Manager, and a better cushion for OS and app evolution — good news for buyers who intend to keep a device for several years.

Accessories are a big part of the Pro proposition. The newest Apple Pencil models open up low-latency drawing, handwriting and hover interactions, while the Magic Keyboard converts the tablet into a laptop-like workstation with a responsive trackpad. The most popular pro-grade apps — such as Final Cut Pro for iPad, LumaFusion, Affinity Photo and Adobe Fresco — really take advantage of the hardware.

How the 11-inch iPad Pro compares across Apple’s lineup

The decision between the 11-inch Pro and the larger 13-inch model really comes down to two factors: footprint (how much space your iPad takes up) and price. For those who live in full-screen timelines and layered canvases, they’re likely to prefer the bigger canvas; but for most mobile workflows (including my own), there’s more to gain from the lower weight, price and not-exactly-lighter workload of the smaller model — particularly at a current asking price of just $899.

Against the iPad Air, it makes sense that the Pro demands a premium for a faster chip, 120Hz display and more headroom for heavy apps. If your main workload is email, browsing, docs and light photo tweaks — the Airs are still great value. And think twice about 4K edits, complex illustrations or multitasking between several external displays and pro software: the Pro is the safer long-term bet.

Who should jump on this 11-inch iPad Pro deal today

Content creators, design and media students, field reporters and remote pros look to gain the most. The 256GB baseline seems right for many people, but if you shoot a lot of footage in 4K or are an asset-heavy kind of artist, it might actually pay to at least consider the higher capacities so you’re not pushing most of your files into some sort of external storage process. Performance and battery life are typically iPads’ strong suits, and the tablets regularly score well in testing from Consumer Reports and other outlets; the timely discount in this case just sweetens the deal.

What You Should Know Before You Add to Cart

Be sure you’re choosing the Wi‑Fi 256GB model at $899, as pricing differs among colors and capacities. Though if you expect plenty of wear and tear or to keep the device for years, think about AppleCare+ for accidental damage protection. It’s also worth seeing if other big retailers quietly price match Amazon; some do, even without splashy banners.

Bottom line: A true 10% discount on the newest 11-inch iPad Pro is rare and enticing. If the 256GB model is right for you, now’s your opportunity to secure pro-level performance at a best-price point.