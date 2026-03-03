Logitech Wireless Headset Deal Cuts Price by $50

Gamers hunting for a pro-grade wireless headset just got a clear win. The Logitech G733 Lightspeed—a lightweight, long-lasting favorite among PC and console players—is seeing a $50 markdown, bringing the price down to around $79.99 from its typical $129.99. It’s a rare dip for a model that usually sits in the low-$100 range and packs features you normally see closer to premium pricing.

Why This Deal Stands Out for the Logitech G733 Lightspeed

Discounts on brand-name wireless headsets are common, but meaningful bargains on well-reviewed Lightspeed gear are not. Logitech’s G733 has been a long-term staple thanks to its blend of low-latency 2.4GHz performance, substantial battery life, and comfort-oriented design. At this price, you’re effectively getting a midrange performer at an entry-level wireless cost—an appealing upgrade if you’ve been stuck on wired or budget Bluetooth cans.

Audio and wireless performance on the Logitech G733

The G733 uses Logitech’s Lightspeed 2.4GHz connection via a USB receiver, a setup that independent testing outfits have repeatedly shown to deliver lower latency than standard Bluetooth—a real advantage in shooters and competitive titles where audio cues matter. Logitech’s 40mm Pro-G drivers deliver a balanced signature with crisp positional detail, and on Windows you can enable DTS Headphone:X 2.0 through Logitech’s G Hub to add convincing virtual surround for games that support it.

Battery life is rated up to 29 hours, and the headset charges over USB-C. In practical terms, that’s several long sessions on a single charge, even if you leave the RGB lighting on. Disable the lighting and voice filters when you don’t need them, and you’ll typically stretch runtime further—handy if you rotate between PC and PlayStation during the week.

Comfort and build for long sessions with the G733

At roughly 278 grams, the G733 is notably light for a wireless unit. The suspension headband distributes weight evenly, while dual-layer memory foam ear pads ease pressure on the jaw and temples during marathon play. That matters more than spec sheets imply; studies in ergonomics consistently show that lighter, better-balanced headsets reduce hot spots and fatigue over time, improving focus across long competitive sessions.

A detachable boom mic and Lightsync RGB lighting add practicality and personality. The mic supports Logitech’s Blue VO!CE processing in G Hub, which offers EQ, noise reduction, and compressor presets. It’s not a studio XLR setup, but for Discord, streaming, and in-game comms, it produces a cleaner, more present voice than the basic mics found on many budget models.

Compatibility and software features across platforms

The G733 works with PC and PlayStation via the included USB receiver; setup is plug-and-play, and G Hub on Windows unlocks EQ, mic filtering, and DTS surround. Console players can use onboard controls for volume and mic mute, though advanced software features remain PC-centric. If you were eyeing Xbox compatibility, note that the G733’s Lightspeed wireless does not pair natively with Xbox consoles.

How it compares at this price against rival headsets

In the sub-$100 bracket, many wireless options trim battery life, comfort materials, or software features. The G733 bucks that trend: you get a 2.4GHz link with competitive latency, close to 30 hours of runtime, DTS Headphone:X on PC, and a lighter build than several peers. Alternatives like HyperX’s Cloud II Wireless or Razer’s BlackShark V2 line are strong in their own right, but they often retail higher or cycle to this price only during marquee sale events. If you find the G733 at $79.99, it’s a value play that’s hard to top without stepping up in budget.

Buyer notes before you check out and what to expect

Color variants can fluctuate in price; if you’re flexible on finish, you may find the best savings on a non-black version. Expect the deepest cuts to be time-limited and inventory-dependent—once the fastest-selling colors go, prices often bounce. Also remember that advanced surround and Blue VO!CE features require Logitech’s G Hub on Windows; PlayStation users still benefit from the low-latency wireless and comfort, but won’t access every software perk.

Bottom line on the Logitech G733 Lightspeed headset deal

A $50 price drop on the Logitech G733 Lightspeed is exactly the kind of deal that lets you step into reliable low-latency wireless without compromise. With lightweight comfort, long battery life, and robust PC software support, it’s a savvy pickup for multiplayer regulars and casual gamers alike—especially while it’s under $80.