Logitech Pebble Mouse 2 M350s Price Falls to $17.95

The ultra-portable Logitech Pebble Mouse 2 M350s just hit $17.95, a roughly 28% drop from its typical $24.99 street price. The lowest price applies to the Black model, while Rose and Tonal White are hovering near $19.99, still notably below usual pricing. For students, commuters, and anyone who works on the go, this is a standout value on a proven everyday mouse.

Why This Logitech Pebble Mouse 2 Deal Stands Out

Logitech’s Pebble line has become a travel mainstay because it combines minimalist design with features you usually do not see in this price tier. At under $20, you are getting multi-device switching for up to three hosts, battery life rated up to two years on a single AA, and SilentTouch clicks that Logitech claims are about 90% quieter than conventional mice. Put simply, it solves common mobile annoyances—noise, pairing headaches, and dead batteries—without costing more than a quick lunch.

What You Get in a Pocket-Friendly Travel Mouse

The Pebble Mouse 2 M350s is small enough to slide into a jacket pocket: 4.20 x 2.31 x 1.05 inches and only 2.68 ounces. The low, pebble-like profile favors fingertip and claw grips and sits flat in a sleeve or organizer. Despite the size, the scroll wheel and primary buttons feel refined rather than toy-like, a hallmark of Logitech’s mainstream lineup.

Connectivity is dead simple. Bluetooth LE pairing is quick, and an Easy-Switch button lets you hop between a laptop, tablet, and phone in seconds. If you prefer a dongle, the M350s supports Logitech’s Logi Bolt receiver, though it is sold separately—useful for offices that standardize on Bolt for security and reliability.

The single AA battery approach is pragmatic for travel. You can stash a spare in your bag and avoid downtime, and the two-year estimate means most users will forget where the battery door is before they need it again. In practice, even heavy office use tends to stretch well beyond a year before replacement.

Real-World Use Cases for the Pebble Mouse 2 M350s

If you spend time in libraries, classrooms, or shared workspaces, the SilentTouch design is the headline feature. Cutting click noise by up to 90% makes a tangible difference when you are shoulder-to-shoulder at a study table or working in a café. Pair that with the compact build and you have a mouse that moves from lecture hall to coffee shop to couch without becoming a burden.

For productivity, the Pebble Mouse 2 M350s plays nicely with Windows, macOS, iPadOS, ChromeOS, and Android. Logitech’s Options+ software enables button customization and app-specific profiles, so you can assign a middle-click to close browser tabs or map functions for creative tools. It is not a gaming mouse, and it is not meant to be one—this is a reliable everyday pointer for documents, browsing, and light editing.

Design and sustainability notes for Pebble Mouse 2 M350s

The clean, rounded aesthetic is more than cute; it disappears visually on a minimalist desk and does not snag in a bag. Logitech also leans into recycled materials with this generation, using post-consumer recycled plastic in the shell (up to 58% depending on color), part of the company’s broader climate commitments reported in its annual sustainability updates.

What to know before you buy the Pebble Mouse 2 M350s

The deepest discount currently applies to the Black variant at $17.95. Other colors are slightly higher but still discounted.

There is no USB receiver in the box. Bluetooth is standard, and Logi Bolt support is optional if you already own—or plan to add—the receiver.

Flat mice do not suit every hand. If you prefer a high-arched palm grip, consider a mid-size alternative like the Logitech Signature M650; if portability is the priority, the Pebble’s shape is a trade-off many travelers gladly make.

Warranty coverage is the typical limited hardware warranty from Logitech, and replacement feet and batteries are easy to source—important for a device that will see daily mileage.

Bottom line on the Logitech Pebble Mouse 2 M350s

At $17.95, the Logitech Pebble Mouse 2 M350s hits a sweet spot of price, portability, and polish. Quiet clicks, multi-device flexibility, and marathon battery life make it an easy recommendation for students, frequent flyers, and hybrid workers who want a competent travel mouse without compromise—or sticker shock.