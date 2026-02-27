Logitech M196 Wireless Mouse Sees 33% Price Cut

A standout budget accessory just got cheaper: the Logitech M196 Wireless Mouse is down to $9.99 at a major retailer, a 33% drop from its $14.99 list price. The markdown applies to the White and Rose finishes, while the Black variant remains near full price. For commuters, students, and anyone who wants a reliable, no-fuss pointer, this is a compelling sub-$10 pickup from a trusted brand.

Why This 33% Price Cut on the M196 Stands Out

Sub-$10 wireless mice are common, but brand-name models with Bluetooth at this price are not. Many comparable budget mice rely on a 2.4 GHz USB receiver, which ties up a USB-A port and isn’t ideal for ultrabooks or tablets. With Bluetooth on board, the M196 connects directly to laptops and mobile devices, a practical edge as more slim machines eschew dedicated USB-A ports—a trend seen across popular notebook lines from multiple manufacturers.

What You Get for $9.99 with Logitech’s M196

The M196 keeps things simple and portable: it measures roughly 100 x 60 x 38 mm and weighs about 76 g. That’s light enough to toss in a sleeve pocket without noticing the extra heft, and in line with many travel mice that hover around the 80–100 g mark. The minimalist layout—two primary buttons and a mechanical scroll wheel—prioritizes reliability over frills.

Under the shell, you get a 1,000 DPI sensor tuned for everyday productivity. That sensitivity level is a sweet spot for office work, browsing, and general navigation on 1080p and 1440p displays, offering predictable tracking without jitter. It won’t replace a high-DPI gaming mouse or a designer-focused peripheral, but that’s not the pitch here.

Power comes from a standard AA battery, with up to 12 months of life claimed under typical use, according to Logitech’s published specifications. While some shoppers prefer built-in rechargeable batteries, the single-AA design has upside: instant “refuel” with any alkaline or rechargeable AA, no downtime tethered to a cable, and predictable longevity for infrequent users.

Real-World Fit and Everyday Use Cases for M196

In practice, the M196 is the kind of mouse you forget about—in the best way. The compact body suits coffee-shop work, lecture halls, and hot-desk setups. Bluetooth pairing means it’s equally at home with Windows laptops, Macs, Chromebooks, and many tablets, making it a single accessory that can hop between devices without a dongle. For presentations, note-taking, and day-to-day apps, the click response and scroll feel matter more than exotic specs, and that’s where Logitech’s mainstream mice tend to deliver consistent results.

Color Caveat and Current Availability Details

The 33% discount currently applies to the White and Rose variants only. If you’re set on Black, expect to pay closer to MSRP. Color-specific promotions are common in peripherals when retailers balance inventory, so if aesthetics are flexible, the lighter finishes offer the most value right now.

How It Compares in the Budget Tier of Mice

Within Logitech’s own lineup, the entry-level M185 often lands around $12–$15 at retail, but typically uses a 2.4 GHz USB receiver rather than Bluetooth. Step up to the sleeker Pebble M350 and you’ll usually pay more—often in the $20–$25 range—reflecting its slimmer design and dual-mode connectivity. Against lesser-known brands under $10, the M196’s appeal is the combination of Bluetooth convenience, a familiar form factor, and a track record for solid build quality from a mainstream manufacturer.

Bottom Line: Strong Value at $9.99 if White or Rose Works

At $9.99, the M196 hits a rare intersection of brand reliability, Bluetooth convenience, and true impulse-buy pricing. If you need a grab-and-go mouse for a laptop or tablet, or just want a dependable spare in your bag, this 33% cut makes the decision easy—especially if you’re open to White or Rose while the promotion lasts.