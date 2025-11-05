Limited Offer: Get 20% Off INAIR 2 Elite Suite

The INAIR 2 Elite Suite is the latest to pitch itself as a viable alternative to computers, and it just got easier to test out that boast. SoCulator (Android) | $1,199.20 at SoCulus. From there, just use the code ANDROID20 at checkout to get 20% off, which is still a substantial discount over the usual price of the all-in-one spatial computing bundle and makes it pretty much one of the most practical ways we’ve seen to dip your toes into AR-first productivity without going all in with an actual headset.

What’s Included in the INAIR 2 Elite Suite Bundle

The suite includes INAIR 2 Pro AR glasses, INAIR Pod mini-computer, Touchboard keyboard, and Hub for power and I/O. Collectively, they run the INAIR OS, an Android-based spatial desktop that is capable of displaying up to six floating monitors.

Apps can be arranged around your front view, windows dragged between screens, and worked in as if you’re sat in front of an expansive multi-monitor workstation.

Also part of the lineup is a Wakey dongle, which will wake and stream your home PC from wherever you happen to be—meaning all your full desktop software can now be with you without having to lug a laptop. “Especially for the kind of person who, you know, goes to meetings and then travel to a hotel or then go to another client on site and fly back home every week,” streaming a more powerful machine “at home might be more practical” than being tethered to mobile hardware that will never quite keep up with desktop performance.

The Specs That Matter for Daily Work and Comfort

Powering the system, the Pod packs an 8-core processor with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It generates a virtual 135-inch equivalent Micro-OLED display at a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. High refresh rates aren’t just for gaming; they also diminish perceived blur when scrolling through documents and spreadsheets, which helps reduce eye fatigue during long hours at the office.

The AI spatial engine is particularly unique. It does real-time 2D-to-3D conversion for videos and images, generating depth on the fly—something that’s still very rare among AR wearables. Combined with Touchboard’s gesture controls and a dedicated AI key to get instant help, the setup feels optimized for getting work done rather than simply showing off futuristic tech.

Is It a True Laptop Replacement for Most Users?

For a lot of knowledge workers, yes—as long as your workflows are built around web apps, Android apps, or remote desktop. INAIR OS allows you to tile reference docs, dashboards, and communication tools across multiple virtual screens—potentially faster than alt-tabbing on a typical notebook. It’s Wakey-based remote access that fills in for heavier desktop apps, such as video editing suites, data visualization tools, or CAD, pushing the compute to your main rig and keeping you untethered.

There are practical caveats. Performance on a local level is mobile-class, so you’d still take your large code compiles and 4K renders to a remote workstation. Your battery management and comfort will also depend on your session length and fit. And although Micro-OLED serves up pronounced text, how meticulously it renders font and scales app layouts can make or break all-day reading—which, if your life is laid out in spreadsheets or IDEs, will be something to test.

The timing is good, even accounting for those qualifiers. Industry projections from IDC have AR/VR headset shipments growing by upwards of 40% this year with more productivity-oriented devices only starting to hit the market in earnest. Against that background, lightweight glasses that turn any seat into a multi-monitor desk are a concrete movement in the direction of spatial computing that is useful for work, not just novelty.

Pricing and how to get 20% off the Elite Suite

Use code ANDROID20 and the INAIR 2 Elite Suite falls to just about $879.99 with a shrink of some $220 from list, retailer-dependent.

Some product pages will also display a $100 coupon, but it’s usually not stackable with the 20% code. Look for the stronger savings from the code during the promotional period.

If you do a lot of traveling, cycle through multiple displays, or just want to shed some pounds from your bag, this is an attractive proposition compared with spending out for a premium ultrabook and external monitors too. Just be sure you get your must-have apps in Android form or working well through remote desktop before making the leap.

Bottom line: who should consider INAIR 2 Elite Suite

The INAIR 2 Elite Suite makes AR glasses a productivity play, not just a showroom trick. With six virtual monitors, real-time 2D-to-3D, and an elegant little means to tap your home PC from anywhere, it’s one of the few (well, only) kits that can credibly replace a laptop for many tasks in professions that involve computing. The 20% deal removes one of the more prominent barriers to entry—price—so now’s a smart time to see if spatial computing works for you.