LG XBOOM 360 Slashed to $99 in Limited-Time Deal

A towering Bluetooth speaker built for real-world parties just crashed to an eye-catching price. The LG XBOOM 360 is now $99.99, a $200 cut from its recent listing, in a limited offer from Woot, the Amazon-owned deals outlet. Quantities are capped at three per buyer and the offer is slated to run until it sells out.

At roughly a third of what shoppers typically expect to pay, this is the kind of discount that pushes a niche party speaker into impulse-buy territory. If you need big, room-filling sound from a single unit, this is the moment to pounce.

Why This Deep LG XBOOM 360 Discount Truly Stands Out

The XBOOM 360 isn’t a pocketable cylinder—it’s a serious, furniture-grade speaker designed to be the only sound source you need for a gathering. It weighs 5.8 kg and stands 51.3 cm tall, with a conical body that diffuses audio in all directions for consistent coverage no matter where you set it down.

Audio specialists at SoundGuys have tested the model and reported strong output that remains clean at high volumes, minimizing the harshness and compression that plague smaller Bluetooth units. That combination—high SPL with low distortion—is exactly what you want if you’re hosting more than a handful of people.

Big, Room-Filling 360-Degree Sound from One Speaker

The omnidirectional design is the story here. Rather than blasting a narrow beam, the XBOOM 360 disperses sound evenly, which means guests can move around a room without falling into dead zones. It’s the difference between “music in the background” and a cohesive soundstage that actually fills the space.

LG also leans into ambience. A central light adds a warm, modern accent—closer to a stylish lantern than a party strobe—and the integrated handle makes the hefty chassis easier to move. It’s not ultra-portable, but it’s far more manageable than lugging a DJ monitor or a pair of traditional speakers.

Battery Life and Everyday Use for Parties and Home

Despite the size, there’s a battery onboard rated for about 10 hours with the lighting disabled. Realistically, playtime will vary with volume and light settings, but it’s ample for an evening indoors or a backyard hang without draping power cords across walkways.

Setup is straightforward over Bluetooth, and LG’s companion app offers EQ tweaks and lighting modes to fit the vibe. For everyday listening, the speaker’s clean sound at low and medium volumes makes it just as comfortable streaming podcasts and playlists as it is handling weekend parties.

What You Give Up at This Price Compared to Smart Speakers

This model dates back to 2022, so you won’t find Wi-Fi smarts, built-in voice assistants, or multiroom network features common in premium home speakers. Think of it as a powerful, design-forward Bluetooth unit rather than a smart hub.

It’s also not built for beach runs or rainstorms. LG positions the XBOOM 360 as an indoor-first speaker, and there’s no rugged IP rating advertised, so treat it more like a living room showpiece that can moonlight on the patio.

Who Should Grab This Deal on the LG XBOOM 360 Now

If you’re outfitting an apartment, loft, or backyard gathering space and don’t want to juggle a stereo pair, this single-speaker solution makes sense—especially at about 67% off. It provides the scale smaller $100 speakers can’t match, and it doubles as decor when the music stops.

With inventory limited and purchase caps in place, the deal carries the usual “act fast” caveat. But on pure value, a $99.99 ticket for a big, omnidirectional party speaker that credible audio testers say gets loud without falling apart is the definition of a smart buy.