LG UltraGear 27-Inch Gaming Monitor Drops to $496.99

LG’s UltraGear 27-inch Dual Mode gaming monitor (27G850A-B) has fallen to $496.99, a record low according to price trackers like CamelCamelCamel. The discount slices 45% off its $899.99 list price, delivering $403 in savings on a panel built to do what most monitors can’t: switch between razor-sharp 4K at up to 240Hz and ultra-fast 1080p at 480Hz.

Why this LG UltraGear 27-inch monitor deal matters now

4K at high refresh has been one of the priciest tickets in PC gaming, with many 27-inch models clustering closer to the $800–$1,000 mark. Seeing a credible 4K/240Hz-capable display under $500 is rare, and that makes this drop meaningful for players who want both cinematic fidelity and competitive speed without buying two separate monitors.

Demand for higher-refresh 4K has been rising as GPUs catch up. Valve’s Steam Hardware Survey continues to show 1080p as the most common resolution, but 4K adoption has steadily inched upward as more players run RTX 40-series and Radeon 7000-class cards. A price floor like this accelerates that shift, especially for users who don’t want to compromise when they move between single-player blockbusters and esports.

How LG Dual Mode switches between 4K and 1080p speeds

LG’s Dual Mode lets you choose your lane without swapping hardware. In 4K/240Hz mode, story-driven games and lush open worlds benefit from crisp detail and smooth motion. Flip to 1080p/480Hz and you’re prioritizing frames and input response—ideal for titles like Valorant, Counter-Strike 2, Rocket League, and Overwatch 2 where frame pacing and clarity of fast-moving targets matter more than pixel count.

Reaching those ceilings depends on your rig. A modern high-end GPU (think GeForce RTX 4080/4090 or Radeon RX 7900 XTX) is the realistic path to 4K at triple-digit frame rates in many games, often with help from upscalers like DLSS or FSR. Competitive shooters, however, can push very high frame rates at 1080p on a much broader range of systems, making the 480Hz mode genuinely useful beyond marketing.

Panel technology and performance notes for this display

The 27G850A-B employs LG’s Nano IPS Black technology, which is engineered to deliver deeper blacks and higher perceived contrast than conventional IPS, while preserving the wide color gamut and stable viewing angles IPS is known for. It won’t match OLED’s near-infinite contrast, but it lands in a sweet spot for users who want punchy color without sacrificing brightness or risking panel wear-in.

The headline refresh rates also do more than just boost numbers on a spec sheet. Higher refresh reduces sample-and-hold blur, making moving targets sharper at speed. Paired with variable refresh rate support—standard on modern gaming GPUs—the monitor can minimize tearing and stutter when frame rates fluctuate, which they inevitably do in real-world play.

Buyer checklist: what to test when your monitor arrives

The listing carries a “frequently returned item” notice at the retailer, a flag worth acknowledging. User reports are mixed: many get flawless units; others cite panel lottery issues like dead pixels or backlight bleed. That variability isn’t unusual with fast IPS panels, but it’s your cue to test thoroughly the day it arrives.

Practical checks take minutes:

Run uniform gray and black screens to spot glow or uneven backlighting.

Use motion tests, such as the popular UFO pattern, to confirm clarity at high refresh.

Cycle through both Dual Mode settings in a couple of games you know well.

With free return policies in place, you can secure the deal now and walk away if your unit isn’t up to snuff.

Bottom line: a standout hybrid gaming monitor value

At $496.99, the LG UltraGear 27G850A-B undercuts rivals while offering an uncommon one-screen solution for both 4K/240Hz immersion and 1080p/480Hz speed. If you’re moving between sprawling single-player worlds and competitive lobbies, this is exactly the kind of hybrid that keeps your setup simple—and at this price, it’s one of the standout gaming monitor buys of the moment.