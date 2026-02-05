LG TVs Get Free Dolby Atmos FlexConnect Update

LG is rolling out a no-cost audio upgrade that taps Dolby Atmos FlexConnect and transforms select OLED TVs into smarter sound hubs. The update enables compatible sets to auto-tune wireless speakers for immersive sound without precise placement, while other recent LG TVs can drive the company’s new Sound Suite speakers directly, no soundbar required.

What the Free Dolby Atmos FlexConnect Upgrade Delivers

Dolby Atmos FlexConnect lets the TV measure your room and calibrate connected speakers so they work in concert with the TV’s built-in drivers. Using the TV’s microphones and Dolby’s algorithms, the system maps distances and surfaces, balances levels and time alignment, and steers height cues to where you’ll actually hear them. The goal is Atmos-grade envelopment without tape measures, ceiling speakers, or perfectly symmetrical layouts.

In practice, that means you can drop a wireless speaker behind the sofa, another on a bookshelf, and rely on the TV to compensate. The TV often becomes a dedicated center channel for dialogue clarity, while satellites handle surround and virtual height effects. Dolby Labs describes FlexConnect as placement-agnostic tuning, not just EQ—an important distinction from older auto-calibration systems.

OLED Models That Support Dolby Atmos FlexConnect

LG confirms that the OLED G5, C5, and CS5 series support Dolby Atmos FlexConnect after the software update. These are premium OLEDs that build on LG’s high-end processing, making them strong platforms for advanced audio features. Owners should see FlexConnect controls appear in sound settings once the update is installed.

Even if your LG TV isn’t in that trio, you may still benefit. LG says many recent models can serve as the Sound Suite hub in a traditional surround configuration, wirelessly connecting to the M5 and M7 speakers and the W7 subwoofer without the H7 soundbar. The company has not published a full compatibility roster, so checking your TV’s software update menu is the safest route.

How FlexConnect Setup Works in Real Rooms

After updating, place your LG wireless speakers where they fit your space, not where diagrams say they “should” go. Start the on-screen calibration, keep the room quiet for a minute, and let the TV capture acoustic data. The system then sets channel roles, level trims, and delays and applies virtualization for height effects when needed. If you rearrange the room, rerun the test—FlexConnect is designed to adapt.

For apartments and open-plan living areas where symmetrical placement is impractical, this is a meaningful improvement. Dialogue anchoring improves when the TV plays center channel, while effects gain directionality even if a speaker sits off-axis. LG’s AI Sound processing can also upmix non-Atmos content to take better advantage of your added speakers.

How LG’s Approach Compares to Other FlexConnect Options

FlexConnect is a Dolby platform, and other brands are joining. TCL has announced Z100 wireless speakers that pair with select QM-series TVs for FlexConnect. Hisense has discussed support, though availability varies by region. One caveat: you cannot mix FlexConnect gear across brands. For now, LG offers one of the most complete ecosystems in the US with TV-as-hub functionality and a full suite of matching speakers.

Sound Suite Components and Cost Math for LG Buyers

LG’s modular lineup includes the H7 soundbar, M5 and M7 wireless speakers, and the W7 subwoofer. Pricing is straightforward: H7 at $1,000, M5 at $250 each, M7 at $400 each, and W7 at $600. Because many LG TVs can now act as the wireless control center, you can skip the soundbar and build a flexible system: for example, two M5s plus a W7 totals $1,100, leaving room to expand with additional M7s later.

For buyers who prefer a traditional front soundstage with more horsepower and inputs, the H7 remains the anchor. But the free TV update lowers the entry cost to surround, making it easier to phase in speakers over time.

Update your TV’s software and check the audio settings for FlexConnect or Sound Suite options. If your OLED is in the G5, C5, or CS5 families, expect the full FlexConnect experience. Other recent LG models may gain TV-as-hub surround with the M5, M7, and W7. Either path brings a tangible upgrade—without paying for a new soundbar or rearranging your living room.

With Dolby and LG aligned on this placement-agnostic approach, the bigger story is convenience: Atmos-level immersion that adapts to your space, powered by a free over-the-air update. That’s the kind of upgrade most TV owners will hear immediately.