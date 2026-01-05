LG Shows Off New TVs and Domestic Robots at CES

LG dropped a crowd-pleaser one-two punch at CES with the release of an ultra-thin “wallpaper-class” TV series and a mobile home robot, dubbed CLOiD.

The presentation was shamelessly theatrical, but beneath that showmanship were meaningful signs as to where LG believes living-room screens and domestic robotics are heading next.

CLOiD Brings Practical Home Robots to Consumers

CLOiD is a mobile home assistant that moves on wheels, sports two articulated arms, and — perhaps most importantly — features hands with five actuated fingers per arm. The robot’s head and chassis house cameras and proximity sensors, which feed into an on-device AI system that learns and personalizes responses over time. Onstage demos highlighted tasks around the house, like laundry help, which is both a repetitive task that showcases manipulation and safe navigation.

Notably, it’s a major step for LG’s long-running CLOi lineup, which has been sited in hotels, retail, and airports. Pushing the concept to homes poses more challenging requirements: robust grasping over diverse items, persistent mapping among clutter, and human-aware manipulation. Research teams such as MIT CSAIL have emphasized just how hard general-purpose manipulation is in unstructured environments; for most of us, home robots are limited to specific tasks (e.g., vacuuming). The five-finger design on CLOiD suggests that LG is committed to more than just carting a tray around from A to B.

The industry tailwinds are real. The International Federation of Robotics has recorded consistent double-digit growth in service robots for domestic use in recent years, led by cleaning and lawn care. If CLOiD manages to move out of the scripted demo sandbox and into reliable daily workflow, it could help shape a new tier of home robotics that’s more than floor care.

Questions linger — on safety, privacy, and endurance. Battery swappability, graceful failure modes around kids and pets, and local processing for camera feeds will count as much as wow-factor. Anticipate there to be a lot of certification standards for service robots, such as UL Solutions and ongoing ISO standards, used in LG’s rollout.

Wallpaper-Like TVs Return with a Practical Twist

LG’s new TVs were greeted with an audible gasp: giant panels that seem only a few millimeters thick, hugging the wall like art. This “wallpaper-class” look is not new for LG, to be clear — the company’s previous W series and similar ultra-slim OLEDs pushed similar boundaries — but it looked a bit cleaner and more living-room-friendly here.

Its slenderness elicits pleasure and the practical odium of impending disaster. The thinnest panels of yore had to rely on external control boxes and very careful cable management in order to keep that on-wall profile looking clean. LG has already dabbled in long-range wireless video delivery through its Signature OLED M family, shipping 4K content wirelessly from a nearby transmitter without having to compress the signal. If that architecture (or something like it) is what powers these sets, there shouldn’t be much wall clutter without giving up any HDMI 2.1 features or low-latency gaming modes.

Regarding image quality, OLED is still LG’s calling card — perfect blacks, ultra-wide viewing angles, and super-fast pixel response times. OLED TV shipments have been in the mid-single-digit millions annually worldwide, according to market trackers such as Omdia — still a small portion of the overall TV market but an outsize share of premium. A slightly thinner casing may not alter those basics, but it’s potentially enough to push high-end buyers who care about design as much as contrast ratios.

The trade-offs are well-established: ultra-thin panels require careful installation and may call for an audio assist, too, to live up to the cinematic picture. LG’s previously announced support for Dolby Vision and Atmos, along with its own soundbar ecosystem, indicates buyers are in for coordinated bundles or that kind of seamless eARC handoff to tame that piece of the setup.

AI and the LG Ecosystem Bring It All Together

Behind the hardware flash, there’s LG’s software stack. webOS powers discovery and recommendations on the TVs, while LG ThinQ has matured into a home orchestration layer. A robotic system that can learn habits becomes far more practical when it can act in conjunction with screens, lights, and appliances — think “movie night” that brings down the dimmer, alters the HVAC settings, parks the robot, and pre-queues a playlist without requiring a scene to be manually enabled.

Interoperability will be scrutinized. Existing support for Matter and Thread — which are already widespread throughout LG’s latest smart home lineup — would also make CLOiD and the new TVs easier to drop into mixed-brand homes. Enterprise buyers would want to look for the arrival of APIs or an SDK that can open up the robot to third-party services, covering everything from eldercare monitoring to keeping tabs on inventory in a small business.

What to Watch Next from LG’s CES TV and Robot Launches

Pricing, regional availability, and the exact details in specs will dictate how big a splash these launches make. If LG pulls off a genuinely cable-light installation for the wallpaper-class sets, the company will be able to capitalize on its head start in design-forward premium TVs. For CLOiD, the standard is everyday reliability: safely getting down a messy hallway, consistently deciphering laundry, and dealing with edge cases without constant human babysitting.

Analysts at Display Supply Chain Consultants have observed that, over time, panel costs and yields for large-format OLED production lines got better — because those are two factors that can push premium pricing down. Meanwhile, the Consumer Technology Association continues to emphasize growing consumer thirst for larger screens and integrated smart home doohickeys — all of which is fertile territory for LG’s TVs-plus-robot pitch.

That became abundantly obvious on the show-floor demo: LG isn’t just iterating on panel brightness or remote designs. It is imagining a home where screens become part of the architecture and robots perform chores. If the execution roughly approximates the ambition, then that future no longer seems completely hypothetical — it appears to be rolling in and getting hung up.