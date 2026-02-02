LG Preorder Deal Includes Free 27-Inch UltraGear Monitor

LG is sweetening its latest gaming launch with a rare, no-strings preorder bonus: buy the new 27-inch UltraGear OLED for $999 and LG will throw in a 27-inch UltraGear LED monitor at no extra cost. It is essentially a two-display setup for the price of one, and the add-on screen typically sells for around $300, making this one of the most aggressive monitor bundles we have seen from a top-tier brand.

What LG’s preorder bundle includes for early buyers

The headliner is LG’s 27-inch UltraGear OLED built specifically for competitive play. It pairs a blazing 540Hz refresh rate with a quoted 0.02ms gray-to-gray response time, aiming to minimize motion blur and input latency. While LG lists a maximum brightness of 300 nits to balance picture quality and power draw, the panel brings OLED’s hallmark per-pixel dimming, near-infinite contrast, and factory calibration for accurate color out of the box.

On the audio front, there are no integrated speakers, but the 3.5mm jack supports DTS Headphone:X processing to deliver more precise positional audio in competitive titles. Variable refresh rate is covered on both sides with Nvidia G-Sync compatibility and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, reducing tearing and stutter across a wide frame-rate range.

The freebie is a 27-inch UltraGear LED gaming monitor designed as a capable secondary display. It features a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, HDR10 support, and coverage of up to 99% of the sRGB color space. It will not match OLED’s contrast or the flagship’s extreme refresh, but it is more than fast enough for a side-by-side setup dedicated to chat, strategy tools, streaming dashboards, or a second game.

Why the bonus 27-inch companion screen really matters

Dual-monitor setups have become the default for creators and competitive players who need space for Discord, OBS, or game analytics while keeping their main screen uncluttered. Research from Jon Peddie Research has long tied multi-display use to measurable productivity gains in workstation scenarios, and the same logic applies to gaming workflows: fewer alt-tabs, fewer distractions, and better focus on the primary action.

For aspiring esports players, a 240Hz companion is also a practical training tool. You can keep VODs, aim trainers, or stat trackers visible at all times while the 540Hz OLED stays locked on the match. Steam’s Hardware Survey has consistently shown rising adoption of high-refresh displays, and this bundle lowers the barrier to joining that trend.

Performance numbers that stand out for esports play

At 540Hz, a new frame can arrive roughly every 1.85ms, helping align visual feedback with rapid inputs in titles such as Counter-Strike 2, Valorant, and Fortnite. Pair that with a 0.02ms response time and VRR support, and you have a display engineered to cut down on ghosting, overshoot, and micro-stutters that can cost rounds. The LED companion’s 240Hz/1ms spec remains a sweet spot for smooth motion on a secondary screen or even as a primary in less latency-sensitive genres.

Brightness is the OLED’s tradeoff. LG’s 300-nit cap emphasizes consistency and efficiency over searing highlights. If your room is brightly lit, plan your placement or consider ambient light control to maintain contrast. In darker environments, OLED’s deep blacks will do the heavy lifting.

How this UltraGear OLED bundle compares to rivals

There are few 27-inch panels pushing beyond 500Hz, making this UltraGear a standout among speed-first displays. Competing esports monitors from Alienware and Asus often top out at 360Hz to 500Hz and typically do not bundle a second 27-inch screen. On price, $999 sits in line with premium OLED gaming models from major brands, but the value calculus shifts sharply when a $300 secondary monitor is included at checkout.

The feature stack is also cohesive: cross-vendor VRR, factory calibration, DTS Headphone:X support, and the brand’s established gaming OSD tools. For buyers who would otherwise add a second display later, getting both in one box simplifies the setup and saves cash up front.

Key considerations to review before you place a preorder

Driving 540Hz meaningfully requires serious GPU horsepower and games capable of scaling to ultra-high frame rates with low latency settings. Competitive settings and technologies like Nvidia Reflex or AMD Anti-Lag can help, but expectations should be grounded in the titles you play most.

OLED care still applies. LG typically backs its UltraGear OLEDs with a multi-year warranty that includes panel protection; check the current terms in your region. Also note the absence of built-in speakers if you rely on monitor audio.

Bottom line: is LG’s dual-monitor preorder bundle worth it?

For anyone eyeing a high-end esports-ready panel, LG’s preorder bundle is an unusually strong value: a cutting-edge 27-inch UltraGear OLED plus a fast 27-inch LED second screen for $999. If you planned to build a dual-monitor battlestation, this offer removes the hardest part—paying for that extra display—while delivering speed, contrast, and the stability competitive play demands.