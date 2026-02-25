LG Opens UltraGear evo Preorders With $200 Bonus

LG has opened preorders for its UltraGear evo Curved Gaming Monitor in a massive 52-inch format, and early buyers get a $200 reward for jumping in first. The flagship 52G930B-B lists at $1,999.99 on LG’s online store, with customers able to choose a $200 Prepaid Mastercard or a console gaming e-gift card after purchase.

This is the company’s most ambitious ultrawide to date, pairing a 5K2K resolution with a steep 1000R curve and a 240Hz refresh rate. In other words, it’s engineered to replace a multi-monitor rig while delivering the kind of fluidity competitive titles demand.

$200 Preorder Bonus Available For Early UltraGear evo Buyers

Preorder promotions at this price tier are unusual, and a $200 kicker effectively returns about 10% of the sticker price in value. The reward is issued after purchase as either a Prepaid Mastercard or a console e-gift card, giving buyers flexibility to offset games, accessories, or even a subscription service.

To qualify, purchase the monitor directly from LG during the preorder window, then submit a claim on LG’s promotional portal within 30 days of purchase. After approval, LG states rewards are typically delivered within 45 days. As always, read the fine print—eligibility and quantities can be limited, and claims require order documentation.

Key Specs That Matter For Gamers On LG’s UltraGear evo

The 52-inch panel is designed to do the job of two 27-inch 1440p displays, without a bezel seam down the middle. The 5K2K resolution gives you ample horizontal real estate for side-by-side apps or expansive HUDs, while the 1000R curvature closely follows your natural field of view to keep edges comfortably in sight during gameplay.

A 240Hz refresh rate targets fast-paced shooters, racers, and battle royale titles where motion clarity and responsiveness are critical. That level of smoothness increasingly aligns with competitive standards; industry trackers like IDC have noted brisk growth in high-refresh gaming monitors as more players upgrade to keep pace with esports-grade performance.

Ergonomics also get proper attention: the integrated stand supports height, tilt, and swivel adjustments, so you can dial in a posture-friendly setup without adding a third-party arm. For sim racers and flight enthusiasts, the large, curved canvas can dramatically increase cockpit immersion while keeping critical instruments centered.

Single Ultrawide Versus Multi-Monitor Rigs: Pros And Cons

A single ultrawide cuts out bezel breaks, which can distract in games and complicate window management. It also simplifies cabling and color calibration. Creative pros and streamers often prefer ultrawides for timeline work and multiview dashboards, while gamers gain a seamless peripheral view that dual displays can’t quite match.

There are trade-offs to consider. Some older titles don’t fully support ultrawide aspect ratios, and competitive players who run games in a centered, narrower window may not take full advantage of the width. But modern PC staples—from sim titles to open-world RPGs—tend to scale beautifully across wider canvases, and community support for ultrawide has improved substantially in recent years.

How To Claim The $200 Preorder Reward From LG

Buy the LG UltraGear evo 52G930B-B on LG’s official site during the preorder period.

Keep your order confirmation and serial number handy.

Visit LG’s promo claim page and submit your details within 30 days of purchase.

Choose your reward type (Prepaid Mastercard or console e-gift card) and await approval; rewards typically arrive within 45 days after verification.

Tip: Take clear photos or PDFs of your receipt and packaging labels in case LG requests additional proof. Claims that are incomplete or late are the most common reason for delays.

Should You Preorder The UltraGear evo 52G930B-B Now?

If you’ve been holding out for a single-screen replacement for a dual-monitor desk, this model checks the right boxes. The 52-inch size pushes well beyond the typical 49-inch class, the curve is comfort-focused, and 240Hz support future-proofs you for years of competitive titles.

One practical consideration: driving 5K2K at high frame rates is demanding. Expect to pair this display with a high-end GPU—think recent flagship cards from Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 40 Series or AMD’s Radeon RX 7000 family—if you want to exploit the full 240Hz potential in modern AAA games.

Bottom line: The preorder bonus softens the price of entry and adds real-world value, whether you funnel the $200 toward new releases or peripherals. For PC gamers ready to consolidate screens without compromising speed, LG’s UltraGear evo 52G930B-B is a compelling way to go big—seamlessly.