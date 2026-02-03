LG Gram Pro 17 Sale Adds Free 27-inch UltraGear Monitor

LG’s featherweight 17-inch powerhouse just landed one of its best bundles of the year: the Gram Pro 17 is marked down to $2,400, and it ships with a complimentary 27-inch UltraGear QHD monitor. The math is compelling—$500 off the laptop plus a monitor typically priced at $550 brings the total value of the bundle to $1,050 in savings.

For shoppers who want a desktop-class canvas without giving up portability, this is a rare pairing. The Gram line is known for delivering big-screen productivity in a chassis that travels like a 13-incher, and the throw-in gaming-grade display turns the deal into a full workstation setup out of the box.

What This LG Gram Pro 17 Bundle Deal Includes Today

The headline offer is the Gram Pro 17 at $2,400, representing a $500 reduction from the regular price. Added to that is LG’s 27-inch UltraGear IPS QHD monitor at no extra cost—a display that normally sells for about $550. Together, buyers are looking at a $1,050 overall value benefit.

It’s a limited-time promotion on LG’s site, and—as is common with brand-direct flash sales—quantities and specific configurations can shift quickly. If you’ve been waiting on a premium 17-inch ultralight with discrete graphics, this is the kind of bundle that typically doesn’t linger.

Performance and Portability of the LG Gram Pro 17 Laptop

The Gram Pro 17 centers on a 17-inch WQXGA panel at 2,560 x 1,600 in a productivity-friendly 16:10 aspect ratio. On a screen this size, that resolution yields roughly 178 pixels per inch—crisp enough for detailed timelines in video editors, dense spreadsheets, and high-res photo work. The display supports a variable refresh rate up to 144Hz, a notable step up from the 60–120Hz caps typical of thin-and-light 17-inchers, resulting in smoother scrolling, cleaner window animations, and better gaming fluidity.

Under the hood, the configuration pairs an Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 2 processor with 32GB of LPDDR5X memory and a speedy NVMe SSD. That combination gives ample headroom for multitasking, browser-heavy research, and creator workloads without bogging down when you jump between apps.

A dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 5050 brings hardware-accelerated ray tracing and AI upscaling to the table, enabling comfortable 1080p and 1440p play in popular titles and snappier renders in GPU-accelerated apps. With Nvidia Studio drivers available for creative suites, the system can pull double duty as a mobile content rig.

Despite the horsepower, the Gram Pro 17 retains the line’s signature mobility. At roughly the three-pound mark, it’s dramatically lighter than most 17-inch competitors, and LG uses a dual-fan thermal design to keep performance sustained under load. The result is a machine that behaves like a workstation when plugged in but still feels like an ultrabook in a backpack.

Free 27-inch UltraGear Monitor Highlights and Key Specs

The bundled 27-inch UltraGear is a QHD (2,560 x 1,440) IPS panel that hits up to 95% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and carries VESA DisplayHDR 400 support. In practical terms, that means richer highlights and more saturated color than standard sRGB screens—useful for HDR media playback and grading entry-level video projects.

It’s also tuned for smooth gaming: AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync Compatible modes reduce tearing during fast motion. An adjustable L-shaped stand and built-in speakers make it easy to drop onto a desk without extra accessories—plug in the Gram, close the lid, and you’ve got a clean, single-cable-style workspace.

Who This LG Gram Pro 17 Laptop and Monitor Bundle Suits

Creators and hybrid workers who split time between a studio desk and on-site shoots will appreciate the mix of portability and punch. The 17-inch, 16:10 canvas is excellent for timeline work and multicolumn documents on the move, while the 27-inch QHD monitor provides comfortable desk-based editing and gaming at home.

Students in design or engineering programs also benefit from the discrete GPU and fast memory, especially for CAD previews and rendering tasks. And for general power users, the 144Hz laptop panel plus VRR on the external display makes everyday computing feel snappier.

Buying Notes and Tips Before You Purchase This LG Bundle

As with any configuration-based sale, confirm the exact CPU, GPU, memory, and storage listed at checkout, since promotional variants can shift quickly. LG’s own product specs, VESA’s DisplayHDR certification criteria, and Nvidia’s Studio documentation are good cross-references if you need to validate capabilities for your workflow.

Deal cycles for premium laptops often cluster around new chip launches, as retail analysts at firms like IDC have noted, so pricing can fluctuate week to week. If this configuration matches your needs, the effective $1,050 value swing—hardware discount plus the monitor—makes the current offer a standout in the 17-inch ultralight category.