LG CineBeam S Delivers Big Screen In Small Body

The LG CineBeam S arrives as a rare ultra-short-throw projector that actually looks and lives like a lifestyle gadget, not a mini piece of furniture. This compact 4K RGB laser unit pushes a 100-inch image from inches away, yet weighs just 4.2 pounds. In testing, it proved easy to place, surprisingly punchy in dark rooms, and genuinely practical for everyday spaces, with trade-offs that are clear but sensible for the size.

Compact Design That Fits Real Homes Seamlessly

Measuring 4.3 x 4.3 x 6.3 inches, the CineBeam S is closer to a premium desktop speaker than a typical UST projector. It’s light enough to move between rooms without a second thought, and its matte, minimalist chassis blends in on a credenza or bookshelf. Cable runs are short because the 0.25:1 ultra-short-throw lens sits only inches from the wall.

From 3.2 inches off the surface, you get roughly a 40-inch image; scoot it back to about 15.5 inches and you’re at 100 inches. That flexibility lets renters and small-space dwellers create a big-screen setup without drilling or rearranging the room. An ambient light-rejecting screen remains the gold standard for UST, but a flat, light wall is fine for casual viewing.

Setup is refreshingly forgiving. Auto Screen Adjustment handles geometry, focus, and alignment, then you can fine-tune with keystone, scaling, and image shift. A Wall Color Adjustment mode helps if you’re projecting onto something less than perfect. This isn’t a fussy, weekend-long install—it’s a 10-minute job.

4K Laser Picture With Real Color Pop And Clarity

The projector uses a 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) imaging system via XPR pixel shifting to put over 8 million addressable pixels on screen. The RGB triple-laser light source is the star here: LG claims up to 154% DCI-P3 coverage, which tracks with what colorists note about tri-laser rigs—they can exceed typical cinema color spaces without relying on a color wheel. Skin tones land naturally in Standard mode, while HDR10 content benefits from the extra color volume without neon blowouts.

Brightness is the constraint. At 500 ANSI lumens, this is a projector that wants dim lights. Even with LG’s quoted 450,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio, you won’t mistake blacks for an OLED in daylight. In a controlled room after sunset, however, the image holds together well, with crisp text and more-than-respectable shadow detail for the size. Filmmaker Mode is available, but most viewers will likely stick with Standard for mixed content.

Smarts And Sound Like A Small TV Experience

Running webOS, the CineBeam S behaves like a compact smart TV. The ribbon-style home screen is familiar to anyone who has used recent LG televisions, and the key streaming apps—Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video—are on board. Navigation isn’t the snappiest interface in the category, but stability is solid and an external streamer feels optional, not required.

Wireless casting options include AirPlay and Miracast-style mirroring. Google Cast is not native, so Chromecast users will need the HDMI port. On audio, dual speakers with Dolby Atmos virtualization deliver clear dialogue and a sense of width that belies the chassis, though bass heads will still want a Bluetooth soundbar or speaker. Fan noise is well-managed, audible only in very quiet scenes.

Gaming And Everyday Use For Casual Viewers

This is not a competitive-gaming cannon. Like many lifestyle USTs, it targets 60Hz living-room play rather than low-latency esports. Casual console sessions look clean and colorful, but if you’re chasing ultra-fast input response, brighter, bigger USTs or a traditional gaming monitor will serve you better. There’s no built-in battery, so portability means “easy to relocate,” not “backyard movie night off-grid.”

Where it excels is flexibility. Apartments, multipurpose rooms, and minimalist setups benefit most—places where a hulking UST cabinet or ceiling mount would be a nonstarter. The Consumer Technology Association’s guidance on ANSI lumen disclosures underscores the CineBeam S’s positioning: it prioritizes size and simplicity over raw output, and that’s a coherent design choice.

Price Positioning And Rivals In The UST Market

At an MSRP of $1,299.99, the CineBeam S costs more than entry-level long-throw LED projectors but far less than flagship USTs. Hisense’s PX1-PRO and Formovie Theater deliver far higher brightness and larger maximum images but are bulkier and typically two to three times the price. Epson’s LS800 is a daylight slayer with thousands of lumens and a sizable footprint to match.

If your goal is a big picture in a dark den at the lowest cost, a long-throw 4K projector on a tripod will beat it on price-to-lumens. If your goal is a discreet, laser-based UST that looks at home in a living room and sets up in minutes, the CineBeam S makes a strong value case. Industry reviewers at ProjectorCentral and AV forums consistently note that tri-laser systems bring class-leading color; LG’s execution here aligns with that trend in a uniquely small enclosure.

Verdict: A Small Ultra-Short-Throw With Big Benefits

The LG CineBeam S is not the brightest UST, nor the gamer’s dream. It is, however, one of the most livable ultra-short-throw projectors available: compact, stylish, easy to place, and richly colored when the lights are down. For many homes, that balance—big-screen immersion without rearranging the room—is the spec that matters most.