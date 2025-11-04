LG 75-inch QNED 90 gets rare 28% discount

One of the best big‑screen deals we’ve seen is this on the 75‑inch LG Class 90 Series QNED 4K TV. The mini‑LED model is now $939.39 after a 28 percent discount, bringing that down from $1,299.99 and saving you $360.60. Oddly enough, that 75‑inch variant even undercuts the 65‑inch version, which is currently hovering around $969 — a rare inversion making this one of LG’s value plays in its premium LED lineup.

Why this 28% discount on LG’s 75-inch QNED is exceptional

On a straight cost‑per‑inch level, you’re paying about $12.5 per inch for flagship‑level 75 inches (a fantastic ratio for a mini‑LED full‑array local dimming set). Market watchers like Omdia and NPD have observed that premium 75‑inch sets usually ask for well over a grand through most of the year, with the steepest discounts huddling around big sales window periods. A 28% discount that briefly dips below the price of the 65‑inch model signals both aggressive channel pricing and end‑of‑life inventory dynamics.

Price-tracking groups have called this the lowest we’ve seen at this retailer, which indicates a short-lived floor. When a flagship size drops to an all-time low, that invariably means stock will disappear quickly — especially in the lead‑up to peak streaming months and your living room morphing into home cinemas.

What LG’s QNED 90 mini‑LED TV delivers for viewers

LG’s QNED is a moniker that makes use of quantum dot color, NanoCell filtering, and mini‑LED backlighting for greater brightness and better control over contrast than you’ll find in standard LED TVs. Tangibly, you get punchier HDR highlights and even better shadow detail compared to regular edge‑lit sets. Independent testing from outlets like RTINGS and Consumer Reports has consistently lauded the QNED 90 line for strong motion handling, high peak luminance to counteract bright rooms, and effective local dimming that reins in blooming in most scenes.

The model from the 2024 generation of this TV series features a native 120Hz panel for smoother motion, as well as wide support for HDR formats including Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG. Filmmaker Mode also serves to preserve creative intent by shutting off the aggressive processing of LG’s picture presets, with the brand’s tuned‑for‑cinema modes providing speedy and credible starting points if you’re not getting a full calibration.

Gaming and live sports features built in for performance

Four HDMI 2.1 inputs let you hook up a PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, gaming PC, and eARC sound system all at once without swapping cables.

The set offers 4K at 120Hz, variable refresh rate, auto low‑latency mode, and AMD FreeSync Premium — features that gamers have come to anticipate in this category. Review labs regularly see very low input lag reported in LG’s Game Optimizer mode, as well, and that means action feels instantaneous. In sports, the 120Hz panel and solid motion controls help to reduce blur in fast pans and rapid cuts, ensuring that jerseys and ball tracking remain sharp.

Audio receives support courtesy of eARC for lossless passthrough to a compatible soundbar or AVR, and there’s Dolby Atmos support to round off a believable big‑screen cinema setup that doesn’t require you to upgrade your receiver on day one either.

Smart features that matter day to day on webOS

LG’s newest webOS introduces a cleaner home screen, user profiles, and convenient access to the big streaming platforms. Voice control comes through LG ThinQ, Google Assistant, and Alexa, with Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit compatibility enabling the easy transfer of content from iPhone and iPad, and integration into wider smart‑home scenes. Add Multi View to the list of reasons why a 50‑series TV is a hub, not just another screen. You can run in split‑screen — handy for monitoring a game while watching a show or pulling up casting alongside a live input.

If you are soap‑opera‑effect sensitive to movies, activate Filmmaker Mode or turn off motion smoothing; for sports, many viewers opt for a little de‑judder. Oh, and the TV’s ambient light sensor and energy‑saving controls will automatically dial brightness down to match how dim (or not) you’ve set the room, a little but welcome quality‑of‑life perk.

Room fit and setup tips for a 75-inch LG QNED TV

On a 75-inch TV, we recommend sitting from about 6 to 9 feet away so you can take in all of the detail SMPTE and THX say you should be able to see in an ideal cinema experience. Wall‑mounting: For that kind of money, just check the TV’s VESA pattern and weight against your mount’s rating. After setup, turn on eARC if you’re using a soundbar, increase local dimming to a higher setting for HDR, and ensure the HDMI inputs are set to “enhanced” mode in order to unlock 4K/120 and Dolby Vision where supported.

Bottom line on this LG QNED 90 big‑screen TV deal

Mini‑LED of this size and specs doesn’t often dip below four figures. Down $360.60, or 28%, and packed with the features: 120Hz, VRR, FreeSync, Dolby Vision, and Multi View — the LG QNED 90 is among the best values around in a big screen right now at this price. If you can afford to have a 75‑inch TV in your living room, then this price makes the upgrade case easy — and it’s doing so while (more than) undercutting the 65‑inch model.

Prices and availability are subject to change. But for buyers who are considering a bright‑room TV for sports, gaming, and streaming content, this is exactly the kind of record‑low moment worth seizing.