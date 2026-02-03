LG 65-inch QNED evo 4K TV drops 30% to $696.99

A standout TV deal just landed: the 65-inch LG Class QNED evo 4K TV is marked down 30%, dropping to $696.99 from a typical $996.99. That’s a $300 savings on a feature-rich, mini-LED set built for sports, gaming, and big-screen streaming. For an added perk, the listing includes free deluxe delivery with in-room placement, unboxing, and packaging haul-away, a service that’s usually an extra $29.99.

Why this discount matters for big-screen buyers

The 65-inch category is the sweet spot for many living rooms, and mini-LED models at this size often hover close to four figures even during promotions. Seeing a current-generation LG QNED evo dip to the high-$600 range is unusual and places it squarely against value leaders without forcing major feature trade-offs. If you’ve been waiting for a big-screen upgrade without venturing into premium OLED prices, this is precisely the kind of window that doesn’t stay open long.

Picture quality built for live sports and bright rooms

LG’s QNED evo line marries quantum dot and NanoCell color with a dense mini-LED backlight, delivering punchy brightness and tighter local dimming than conventional LED LCDs. That combo helps fast action pop in well-lit rooms and controls haloing better than standard edge-lit sets. Independent testers at RTINGS have noted that recent LG mini-LED QNED models can push strong HDR highlights while keeping motion blur in check—key for hockey, football, and high-frame-rate broadcasts.

Color fidelity is another highlight. The quantum dot layer expands the color volume, so uniforms, ice, and turf look more saturated without tipping into cartoonish tones. LG’s image processing also leans on AI-driven upscaling and dynamic tone mapping to keep lower-resolution cable or older streams looking crisp on a 65-inch canvas.

120Hz and gaming-ready specs for consoles and PCs

With a native 120Hz panel, this set handles 4K at high frame rates and reduces motion blur for both sports and gaming. Variable refresh rate support and Auto Low Latency Mode help sync gameplay on current consoles and PCs, minimizing judder and input lag. In practice, LG’s recent 120Hz TVs have posted single- to low-double-digit millisecond input lag in independent measurements, keeping competitive players happy without the need for special calibration.

HDMI eARC support simplifies audio upgrades—plug a Dolby Atmos soundbar or AVR into the TV and pass high-bitrate audio with one cable. It’s a straightforward path to big-screen, big-sound immersion without clutter.

Smart features and everyday use with webOS and apps

Running on LG’s webOS, the TV covers the major streaming apps and adds free ad-supported channels via LG Channels for quick background viewing. The included Magic Remote’s point-and-click cursor remains one of the most intuitive ways to navigate a smart TV, especially when hunting down live events or switching inputs. Voice control via popular assistants and customizable Quick Cards make it simple to jump from a console to a streaming service in a tap.

For cinephiles, support for Dolby Vision and HDR10 helps modern films and prestige TV look their best, while Filmmaker Mode dials back post-processing when you want accurate, director-intended playback. And if you watch in a brighter family room, mini-LED’s higher sustained brightness is a practical advantage over entry-level panels.

How it compares to OLED and other 65-inch LED TVs

OLED still reigns for absolute black levels in a dark theater-like room, but mini-LED QNED excels in real-world spaces where ambient light is a factor. Compared with many similarly priced 65-inch LED TVs, you’re getting finer local dimming control, a faster 120Hz panel, and a more robust smart platform. Consumer Reports reliability surveys consistently rate LG favorably for long-term TV ownership, adding confidence to a deal-driven purchase.

A practical sizing note: a 65-inch screen hits SMPTE’s recommended field-of-view sweet spot at roughly 8 to 10 feet, keeping sports overlays legible and cinematic content immersive without overwhelming smaller rooms. If you’re upgrading from a 55-inch, the step up in presence is dramatic.

Price snapshot and purchase tips for this LG QNED evo

Sale price: $696.99. Regular price: $996.99. Savings: $300 at 30% off, with free deluxe delivery and packaging removal included. Inventory and pricing can change quickly during peak TV-buying moments, so if the specs align with your needs—sports, gaming, and bright-room viewing—this is a strong value proposition.

Bottom line: This 65-inch LG Class QNED evo 4K TV delivers mini-LED brightness, 120Hz smoothness, and an easy-to-use platform at a rare sub-$700 price. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to go bigger without sacrificing speed or color, this is the deal to beat.