LG 65-inch B5 OLED TV Receives a $100 Price Slash as Amazon Takes Chainsaw to Cost

LG’s 65-inch B5 Series AI OLED 4K TV has hit $896.99 at Amazon — a price that punches in a Benjamin below the $996.99 it’s been retailing for thanks to an initial listing price of around $1,000 (that equals about 10% off). Any shoppers that are ready to sink their teeth into premium OLED without breaking the four-figure threshold should jump at this standout deal on a brand-new large-screen model.

Amazon’s cost puts this 65-inch OLED beneath the $900 barrier, no easy feat for a current-gen panel of this size. Depending on availability and shipping speeds in your area, Prime members generally get fast delivery options, so this makes for an easy upgrade to home theaters or living rooms.

Why this LG 65-inch B5 OLED TV deal truly stands out

Big OLEDs at this price are still the exception. Market researchers at Circana said average selling prices for 65-inch OLEDs typically stay higher than $1,000 most of the year, with peaks occurring around key promotions. You have to go far to find a 65-inch OLED for less than $900, so this deal is in rare company.

According to Omdia, LG continues to be the world’s No. 1 for OLED TV shipments, and it usually offers many of its core OLED strengths in its B series at a slightly lower price than the flagship C- and G-series.

It’s that kind of value positioning that makes a $100 cut here meaningful: it closes the gap between midrange LED/LCD picture quality and the real deal.

Picture and sound highlights that elevate the B5 OLED

And the B5’s OLED panel, which benefits from self-lit pixels to deliver virtually infinite contrast ratio and pitch-perfect blacks, is absolutely crucial for watching movies, prestige TV, or playing games in darkened rooms. Bright objects don’t bloom into dark scenes, and shadow detail is left alone with pixel-by-pixel control. Independent testing labs such as RTINGS regularly test near-infinite contrast and sub-1 ms pixel response on OLEDs — and most notably, it helps maintain clarity during fast action.

LG’s AI Picture and AI Sound processing do real-time content analysis and adjustment for razor-sharp resolve, tone mapping, color correction to your viewing preference, and more dialogue clarity than any of us can ever remember in this life. In addition, Dolby Vision HDR support provides dynamic metadata that allows compatibility with any screen and offers a refined and extended color palette and contrast, scene by scene. Dolby Atmos passthrough is available on HDMI. When connected to a compatible eARC device (e.g., AVRs), audio passes through at the highest possible quality.

Modes like Filmmaker Mode target aggressive processing and motion smoothing that would prevent film purists from seeing the content as it was meant to be seen by the creator. Sports fans can take advantage of the panel’s instant pixel transitions, cutting down on smearing that pops up in quick pans and making jerseys, balls, and score bugs look profesh.

Gaming features you can use with next-gen consoles

It also supports HDMI 2.1 gaming features found in next-gen consoles, including Variable Refresh Rate and Auto Low Latency Mode, and is compatible with platforms like AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible.

This means less judder and tearing in frames on consoles and PCs that support VRR.

LG Game Optimizer also delivers a dedicated dashboard that lets you toggle black stabilizers, genre presets, and VRR settings all within the game. Benchmark measurements done by independent outlets like RTINGS keep indicating that LG OLEDs have very low input lag even at high refresh rates, ensuring a responsive feel to controls.

Smart platform features, setup tips, and compatibility

LG’s webOS platform delivers streaming simplicity, with a huge library of content and access to Disney+, Netflix, and the Apple TV app, as well as support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for voice control.

Features like AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support make this TV easy for iPhone users to cast content or include in smart home routines, while eARC enables lossless audio passthrough to a soundbar.

The set’s slim profile and minimal bezels are ideal for wall mounting or placement on a media console. If your room is very bright, you might want to add bias lighting behind the TV or another type of light-controlling shade; OLEDs fare best in moderate and dim light, where their contrast advantage shines brightest.

Price watch and buying advice for the LG 65-inch B5 OLED

Amazon’s $896.99 price on the LG 65-inch B5 is a great place to start with an entry into 65-inch OLED, and the $100 savings should make it easier for shoppers looking to update from older LED televisions. As with any deal, pricing and availability can fluctuate, so confirm both before completing your purchase.

Should you be particularly focused on all-out brightness, or require four (the B5 has three) HDMI 2.1 ports for numerous high-end sources, you can still compare the B5 with LG’s C-series OLEDs. The B5’s OLED contrast, Dolby Vision support, and gaming-friendly features provide the same high-quality whirlwind viewing tour that befits its predecessor at a midrange price, but even better thanks to today’s $100 slice.