LG 39-inch UltraGear OLED curved monitor $703 off

One of the year’s hottest ultrawide gaming monitors just got a lot cheaper. The LG 39-inch UltraGear OLED curved gaming monitor launched at nearly $1,600, but it can now be had for just $896.99—a staggering $703 reduction that brings a killer 240Hz OLED within spitting distance of sub-$900 price points previously unheard of for this tier.

This savings marks a drop of 44% on the LG 39GX90SA-W UltraGear OLED. Price-tracking services like Keepa have only registered a few other sub-$900 dips on similar ultrawide OLEDs, to put into perspective how aggressive this cut is from regular street pricing.

Why this ultra-wide OLED monitor is a huge deal for gamers

With a 39-inch display with WQHD resolution (3440 x 1440) at a wide-aspect ratio of 21:9 and an extreme curvature of 800R, this is clearly made for immersion.

The 800R radius is almost identical to a regular 0.8-meter viewing distance, which brings the edges of the frame into your peripheral vision more than you’d get with other 1000R or 1500R designs. In racing sims, in flight sims, and huge RPGs, that geometry adds a level of spatial awareness and an even more palpable sense of speed.

Speed is the other headline. The panel’s 240Hz refresh rate and quoted 0.03ms response time exploit OLED’s near-instant pixel transitions to eliminate blur and smear, which you feel playing twitch shooters or MOBAs. Both Nvidia G-Sync Compatible and AMD FreeSync Premium support keep the action smooth so you can sync the display to your graphics card and get right into the game with less tearing and stutter across a wide range of frame rates.

OLED’s per-pixel lighting also brings the type of contrast that IPS and VA panels scarcely dare to compete with: true blacks, no haloing around dark scenes, and punchy HDR highlights.

At 3440 x 1440 resolution across a 39-inch canvas, pixel density hovers at about 96 PPI—plenty sharp for gaming and expansive for getting work done, with ample space to spread out a full-width timeline or dozens of side-by-side windows. For creators who need ultra-fine text rendering, 4K will be preferred, but for gaming-first setups this is a sweet spot.

Smart extras and connectivity for PC and console users

One unusual thing about this UltraGear: Instead of a proprietary OS, it runs LG’s webOS, which makes it function as both a monitor and smart display in one. You can stream Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and the like without a PC boot—useful for winding down after a session or using it as a living room-friendly screen. The monitor is loaded with I/O for a modern battlestation, including DisplayPort and HDMI for PC and console connections in addition to USB ports for peripherals.

Console players benefit too. Variable refresh rate support over HDMI can also unlock compatible systems for smoother, reduced-lag gameplay. Together with the 21:9 canvas, racers and open-world lovers are treated to a panoramic view that standard 16:9 TVs can never achieve in ultrawide-supporting computer games.

Burn-in protections and viewing comfort considerations

Yes, OLED burn-in is a real thing, particularly with static HUDs. LG minimizes the risk with tech like pixel shifting, Screen Move, and frequent pixel refresh cycles that even out the wear. There are smart practices here—varying content, enabling auto-dimming, and making brightness a function of ambient light—with which to go far. When those protections are active, many of those users run OLED monitors for multiple years with no problems.

Eye health additionally benefits from OLED’s ability to achieve deep blacks without increased backlight blooming that may create a perception of glare in dark rooms. The curved profile also helps keep distance from the center of the display to its edges at a relatively even length, promoting legible text across the periphery compared with large, flat panels at similar viewing distances.

How this discounted price compares to similar OLEDs

For comparison, 240Hz ultrawide OLEDs will usually run you well north of $1,000, and a 45-inch-class model generally costs between $1,200–$1,500. High-refresh IPS ultrawides can be less expensive ($500–$700), but none of them bring the instantaneous response and infinite contrast that OLED promises. Both Display Supply Chain Consultants and Omdia report faster OLED monitor adoption in part because panel makers are ramping production—hence, we’re seeing more frequent and deeper discounts in the category.

The only actual trade-offs are space and pixel density. The 39-inch 800R curve requires a massive desk and ideal seating distance. And as for frame rates, 3440 x 1440 is the sweet spot, though when you’re still chasing ultra-fine detail, creators will want something more high-res than this. If you’re a gamer through and through, though, this thing nails it in terms of performance and immersion.

Bottom line: a compelling price for premium immersion

At $703 off and a 44% reduction to $896.99, the LG 39-inch UltraGear OLED curved gaming monitor delivers top-tier immersion and esports-grade speed at a considerably less stratospheric price point—it’s even smart TV-ready.

If you’ve been biding your time for an excuse to buy into ultrawide OLED, now’s the time to strike.