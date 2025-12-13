LG 34-Inch UltraGear Curved Monitor Is $100 Off This Weekend

The 34-inch LG UltraGear curved gaming monitor is $299 this weekend, a $100 discount that takes it down to 25% off its normal $399 list price.

For anyone on the lookout for a cheap entry into ultrawide gaming, this is the sort of drop that pushes wish list territory into an easy purchase.

Why This 34-Inch Ultrawide Is a Sweet Spot

For most desks, a 34-inch ultrawide falls in the “just right” zone: big enough to offer an expanded field of view in racers and shooters or to make you feel like you’re viewing the whole world in an open-world role-playing game, but not so large that it takes over a desk.

Curved panels can also help, making the edges of a wide screen appear equidistant from your eyes, requiring less head movement as you look across versus a perfectly flat panel of the same width.

The monitor supports up to 160Hz, with a rated 1ms motion blur reduction. That’s a significant jump from 60Hz, or even 120Hz (better still in fast-paced games), especially when following targets or whipping back and forth quickly. Motion blur reduction works by using backlight strobing to help a moving object appear sharper, and like most gaming displays you’ll automatically switch this on for the cleanest motion or pair it with variable refresh, depending on the title and your frame rate.

Key Gaming Features and Overall Build Quality

LG’s Dynamic Action Sync is there to shave off input lag so your clicks and key presses are as responsive as can be—this is useful if you’re into competitive shooters or MOBAs. For smoother frames with fewer tears and stutters, the panel supports variable refresh rates. Testbeds like RTINGS have long demonstrated that high refresh plus VRR plays a big part in how smooth gameplay feels over fixed 60Hz.

Ergonomics are unusually good for the price: There’s adjustable height, tilt, and swivel to let you dial in a comfortable posture for long gaming sessions. Two stereo speakers are built-in on the bottom and handle basic audio without having to connect external gear. Connectivity is simple for modern rigs, thanks to DisplayPort and HDMI inputs ready for a gaming PC and a second device.

How the Price Compares With Similar 34-Inch Models

Other similar 34-inch ultrawide gaming monitors with the same refresh would likely street between $329 and $499 depending (Gigabyte’s G34WQC, AOC’s CU34G2X, or MSI’s MAG342CQR)—even with some sales. Limboing down to $299 would put this LG squarely at the aggressive end of that range while carrying a strong spec sheet and the brand’s gaming feature set.

On the price front, it’s in line with seasonal lows we’re generally seeing a few times every year—not every discount is typically at this spec level. Market trackers and retailer data indicate that ultrawide deals vary greatly, with deeper cuts typically assigned to slower panels or smaller sizes. This one does a good job threading the needle on speed and size at a headline-worthy price.

Who Should Buy This 34-Inch Ultrawide Monitor

PC gamers will be the biggest winners. Most modern titles on PC now natively support 21:9, enabling you to see more of the map, cockpit, or battlefield. It’s worth noting for console users that ultrawide support on current systems is hit or miss; although some games letterbox acceptably, you won’t always be filling up your 21:9 canvas. If your main platform is a gaming PC, you’re the audience that should most want this.

For non-gaming scenarios, a 34-inch ultrawide can streamline a dual-monitor workflow down to one tidy setup. Timelines in video editors extend, spreadsheets breathe, and side-by-side browser and chat windows quit fighting for space. The Hardware Survey on Steam certainly reflects that while ultrawide adoption is still in the single digits, it is growing as more and more people find out about productivity and immersion.

The bottom line: If you’ve been waiting for a sub-$300 ultrawide with actual gaming chops, this LG UltraGear sale is the green light. You’re picking up a snappy 160Hz panel, gamer-friendly features, adjustable ergonomics, and the big-picture feeling of 34-inch curves—now $100 off through this weekend-only window.