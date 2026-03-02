Lenovo Unveils Foldables And Modular Laptops At MWC

Lenovo arrived at the Barcelona showcase with a playbook that leans hard into bold form factors. The company’s lineup mixes near-term products and head-turning concepts, spanning foldable gaming, detachables that behave like multi-screen workstations, and a fresh wave of premium 2-in-1s. It’s a clear signal that Lenovo wants to shape the next chapter of mobile computing, not just iterate on the last one.

Beyond the spectacle, there’s substance: higher-refresh displays, full‑fat keyboards in slim designs, and smarter use of AI-capable silicon. The thread tying the announcements together is modularity—hardware that adapts to where you are and what you’re doing, without hauling two or three separate devices.

Foldables Lead A Bolder PC Blueprint For Lenovo

The most experimental piece on the stand was a folding-screen handheld dubbed Lenovo Go Fold, a compact clamshell built for both gaming and productivity. It runs an Intel Core Ultra 7 258V with up to 32GB of RAM and supports multiple usage modes: Vertical Split Screen to play on one half while following a guide on the other, and an Expanded Desktop setup that pairs with a wireless keyboard for light work. It’s still a concept, but it tackles a real gap in portable gaming—how to multitask without juggling devices.

Foldable PCs are maturing fast, and Lenovo’s approach feels less like a stunt and more like an effort to normalize the category. The hinge and controller ergonomics will make or break the experience, yet the idea is compelling: one device that pivots from living-room gaming to café-grade productivity on demand.

ThinkPad 13 Detachable Reimagines The 2-in-1

Lenovo’s ThinkPad 13 Detachable aims squarely at pros who have never loved flimsy clip-on keyboards. The tablet front is a 13‑inch 2.8K touchscreen with full sRGB coverage, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 500 nits peak brightness. Two Thunderbolt 4 ports anchor connectivity for docks, fast storage, and external displays.

The kicker is the keyboard: full‑size keys with 1.5mm travel in a rigid deck that feels more like a laptop than a compromise. Lenovo’s modular twist lets the display detach and even replace the keyboard to create a 14‑inch double‑screen clamshell, or serve as a second monitor on its kickstand. It’s the kind of versatility that can shrink a two‑device bag into one. Pricing is expected to start at $2,000.

Idea Tab Gen 2 Prioritizes Media And Portability

For those who live in streaming apps and creative suites, the Idea Tab Gen 2 puts visual and audio fidelity first. A 13‑inch 3.5K PureSight Pro panel with Dolby Vision delivers crisp, high‑contrast imagery, and a quad‑speaker system tuned by Dolby Atmos rounds out the package. At just 6.2mm thin and roughly 1.3 pounds, it’s built for all‑day carry without the shoulder tax.

Lenovo is positioning this slate as a no‑drama travel machine—big enough for photo edits, color‑accurate enough for designers, yet light enough to disappear in a backpack. Starting price is set at $419, an aggressive tag for the display and sound profile on offer.

Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Aura Edition Fine-Tunes Creativity

The newest Yoga 9i 2‑in‑1 Aura Edition doubles down on pen work with a surprisingly useful tweak called Canvas Mode. Snap the Yoga Pen case onto a magnetic spot on the back and the display lifts into a drafting angle—no separate stand required. It’s a small touch with big ergonomics, especially for sketching, note‑taking, and timeline scrubbing.

Under the hood is an Intel Core Ultra Series 3 platform, with a chassis that stays under three pounds. Taken together, the 9i Aura reads like a refinement pass on a proven 2‑in‑1 template—cleaner angles, smarter accessories, and fewer barriers between idea and output. Prices start at $1,949.

A Modular Laptop Vision Takes Shape At Lenovo

Lenovo also showed a modular ThinkBook prototype that blurs the lines between tablet, laptop, and dual‑screen rig. The detachable display can slot where the keyboard sits to form a compact double‑screen clamshell, or pop onto a kickstand as a sidecar monitor. It echoes the industry’s broader push toward adaptable systems and away from one‑size‑fits‑all notebooks popularized a decade ago.

The company has flirted with bold formats before—rollables and special‑edition ThinkPads among them—but this concept feels closer to everyday utility. The measure of success will be durability and software polish: seamless windowing, smart taskbar behaviors, and robust input options across modes.

Why It Matters For The PC Market And Buyers

Analysts at IDC and Gartner have highlighted how premium ultraportables and new form factors are outgrowing the broader PC field as buyers look for meaningful upgrades. Lenovo’s slate fits that thesis—high‑refresh displays for pen latency and gaming, AI‑capable chips for on‑device tasks, and modular designs to reduce device sprawl. There’s a sustainability angle too: the United Nations has warned that global e‑waste already exceeds tens of millions of tons annually, and multi‑role hardware can help slow the pile.

None of this exists in a vacuum. Competitors have tried dual‑screen and foldable rigs with mixed success, and modular startups have proven there’s demand for repairable, flexible machines. Lenovo’s edge is scale: if it can productionize these ideas with ThinkPad‑grade reliability, foldables and modular laptops could shift from curiosities to standard issue.

Taken together, the announcements read like a confident bet on adaptable computing. If Lenovo nails the ergonomics and software glue, the payoff could be a simpler everyday carry and a PC that morphs as quickly as your workday does.