Lego Tweety Bird Set Drops To $23.99 At Amazon

Amazon is running a standout deal on the Lego Looney Tunes Sweetheart Tweety Bird (40824), cutting the price to $23.99 from its $34.99 list. That’s an $11 savings and a 31% discount on a playful, display-ready build that lands squarely in giftable territory.

This is the kind of licensed set that appeals to two audiences at once: younger builders who want a character they recognize and adults who grew up with classic cartoons. With a compact footprint, posable details, and a themed accessory swap, it’s designed to live on a desk or bookshelf without becoming cluttered.

What You Get in the Box: Pieces, size, and builds

The kit spans 412 pieces and offers two build configurations. In one, Tweety holds a bouquet like a classic romantic. In the other, the canary becomes Cupid, standing on a cloud pedestal with a bow and arrow. The completed figure stands about 6.5 inches tall and features a posable head, wings, and tail for easy shelf posing.

Lego’s character builds at this size typically assemble in a single, relaxed session for most fans. The instructions are designed for builders 12 and up, but the model’s sturdiness and simple subassemblies make it approachable for supervised younger fans, too. It’s a licensed Looney Tunes product, developed under Warner Bros. Discovery Consumer Products, so the likeness is intentionally faithful.

How Good Is the Price Compared to Similar Sets

At $23.99, the set lands at roughly 5.8 cents per piece, a strong value for a licensed character model. By comparison, many licensed display builds from The Lego Group hover closer to 9–10 cents per piece at MSRP. While occasional promotions drop sets by 20–25%, a clean 31% discount stands out—particularly on a seasonal crowd-pleaser that’s likely to rebound toward list price after demand spikes.

Deal watchers often track that price-per-piece metric as a quick proxy for value, though it’s not the whole story; articulation, printed elements, and unique molds also matter. Here, the combination of two themed display modes and poseability punches above the price point. Circana’s retail analyses consistently place Lego among the top toy properties by sales, which helps explain why deeper discounts on current licensed sets don’t linger for long.

Who Should Consider It and Ideal Gift Scenarios

If you want a small, stylized character build that doubles as décor, this checks the boxes. It’s ideal for Looney Tunes fans, collectors who cycle seasonal display pieces, or anyone looking for a Valentine-friendly gift that won’t wilt. The two-mode design gives it more staying power than a one-note novelty, and the articulation adds a bit of personality on the shelf.

Parents weighing gift options will appreciate the approachable build and tidy size—no sprawling diorama or complex mechanics here. Adult fans of Lego, meanwhile, get a neat licensed build with a simple, satisfying assembly that doesn’t require carving out a weekend.

Buying Notes for Amazon Shoppers: Price and sellers

As with any Amazon deal, pricing can fluctuate. Check that the listing is sold by or fulfilled by Amazon for straightforward returns, and keep an eye on third-party sellers whose prices may jump once stock tightens. If you’re a Prime member, fast shipping means the set should arrive in time for gift-giving without resorting to expedited fees.

Bottom line: $23.99 for the Sweetheart Tweety Bird is a compelling buy for a 412-piece, licensed Lego display model. The $11 savings and 31% off discount elevate it from “cute idea” to “easy add to cart.”