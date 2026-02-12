Leaked Pixel 10a Renders Show Berry and All Colors

Veteran leaker Evan Blass has shared a substantial batch of official-looking Pixel 10a renders, revealing the full color lineup and a confident new direction for Google’s midrange style. The images showcase four finishes — Berry, Lavender, Fog, and Obsidian — with Berry emerging as a striking, high-saturation standout likely to grab attention in-store and in photos.

Berry

Lavender

Fog

Obsidian

What the Leaks Reveal About Pixel 10a Design and Colors

The renders offer clear looks at the Pixel 10a from multiple angles, highlighting the familiar camera bar design, soft-rounded corners, and color-matched frames that extend the hue beyond the back panel. Google has already teased a blue tone for the device, but these images go further, effectively confirming the broader palette and the brand’s commitment to bolder finishes in the A-series.

Berry is the head-turner — bright, poppy, and unashamedly playful. Lavender reads as a gentler, modern pastel that should appeal to buyers who liked the Pixel 8a’s livelier shades. Fog is a muted, cool neutral for minimalists, while Obsidian remains the dependable classic.

Design Touches and In-Box Details for the Pixel 10a

Two of the leaked images appear to show the box contents: a USB-C to USB-C cable (approximately one meter), a SIM ejector tool, and the standard paperwork. As with recent Pixels, no power brick is included — a move in step with the broader industry shift toward reducing e-waste and packaging bulk.

USB-C to USB-C cable (about one meter)

SIM ejector tool

Standard documentation

The hardware design sticks closely to Google’s established identity. Expect a flat display, a matte or satin finish on certain colors, and a camera bar that helps the phone sit more steadily on a table than many center-bump rivals. Color-matched frames reinforce the premium feel even in a midrange bracket, a tactic Google has used to differentiate the A-series without significantly raising costs.

Specs Outlook Based on Recent Leaks and Expectations

While full specifications aren’t confirmed, multiple reports suggest the Pixel 10a could be a modest step over its predecessor, potentially carrying forward the Tensor G4 chipset and a familiar rear camera setup. Historically, Google has preferred to iterate on its proven camera hardware while leaning on software and computational photography to deliver improvements. If that pattern holds, expect steady photo performance, efficient Night Sight, and reliable skin-tone rendering, rather than a radical sensor overhaul.

Pricing remains to be seen, but context matters: recent A-series phones have targeted the value sweet spot that keeps carrier promos attractive and unlocked pricing competitive. That balance has helped the lineup punch above its weight, especially for buyers who prioritize clean software, long-term support, and strong camera results over sheer spec-sheet theatrics.

Why the Colors Matter for Google’s Pixel 10a Strategy

Color can be a purchasing nudge, particularly in the midrange where devices often converge on similar chipsets and camera counts. Analysts at research firms like Counterpoint have previously pointed out that Google’s A-series brings in a meaningful share of the brand’s overall unit volume, and more expressive finishes help the phones stand out on crowded retail walls. A vibrant Berry option isn’t just aesthetics; it’s retail strategy baked into industrial design.

If the renders are accurate, Google is doubling down on a formula that has worked: recognizable design, clean Android, and smart photography wrapped in colors that feel fresh. With the look and palette coming into focus, the remaining questions are price, storage tiers, and how far Google will extend software support — areas where the A-series has built a reputation for value.

For now, the headline is simple: the Pixel 10a’s full color story appears to be out, and Berry is the boldest chapter. The rest will come into view once Google details the official specs and availability.