Last Chance Prime Day Laptop Deals That Are Still Live

If you’re late to the party, there’s still time to grab some excellent deals on laptops. A number of deals that we’ve written about have stuck around since Prime Day went live — for now — and some of the steepest discounts are either at or below recent lows seen by price-tracking services such as Keepa and CamelCamelCamel. From MacBook Air and Surface Laptop to gaming rigs best ignored and true budget buys, here are the standouts still worth snapping up before algorithmic pricing snaps back.

The Best Remaining MacBook Deal You Can Still Grab

The 15-inch MacBook Air with Apple’s M4 chip is on sale for somewhere around a rare $200 off, a strong price when you consider the chassis and battery efficiency and display quality. Apple bills battery life on the Air at up to 18 hours, and on the latest 14-inch MacBook Pro M4 up to 24 hours; while third-party testing tends to come in lower, Consumer Reports’ lab results have consistently put Apple at or near the top in longevity among ultraportables. Critically, the M4 Air now has a capacity for two external displays with the lid closed, eliminating a major workflow gap for power users.

If you’re looking for something slimmer and less heavy, we often see the 13-inch MacBook Air M4 down around $799 during this cycle — as low as we’ve seen for a current-gen model that offers Apple’s Liquid Retina panel in exchange for silent thermals and higher base memory count options against previous years. Historical trackers indicate $200 off is pretty much the seasonal floor we see for new-in-box units, not refurbished.

Windows Ultrabooks And AI PCs That Are Worth Snagging

There are particularly strong options for window shopping now, especially in new AI-capable models. The cuts on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 14 with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD are also much steeper — some SKUs are over $600 off. That gets you a sharp 120Hz display, one of the comfiest keyboards in this class and an efficient NPU for on-device AI smarts without destroying battery life.

One of the first Copilot+ PCs, the Asus Vivobook S 15 is getting another drop below typical street price.

At about 3.1 pounds with a bright panel that can reach around 600 nits, it’s a solid value play for creators and students. The Acer Aspire 14 AI is another undercover deal; it’s a well-equipped laptop that comes loaded with the kind of modern connectivity options we love to see at sub-£500 levels, making it ideal for both spreadsheet work and casual creative endeavours.

Bargain hunters interested in top-notch devices at less than full price should consider the Dell 14 Plus for a shade under $800 after a $300 cut, or the larger Dell 16 around $600 after a $250 discount.

At those prices, you’re generally getting 16GB of DDR5 memory, fast PCIe SSD storage and a roomy FHD+ touch display on the 16-inch model — great value for work, streaming and light media creation.

Gaming Rigs With Rare Price Dips Worth Your Attention

High-performance laptops see fewer deep markdowns, which is why the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i dropping by about $700 or more is worth calling attention to. Options with RTX 40-series graphics, high-refresh QHD screens and almighty cooling can cruise through modern games while also pulling workstation duty. The Steam Hardware Survey still lists 1080p as the most common resolution for PC gamers, but a discounted QHD laptop nets you a longer upgrade runway and better creator performance.

If you care most about competition, look for:

A model with a MUX switch, fast VRAM and a 240Hz panel

If yours is creative work, consider:

Plentiful USB4/Thunderbolt ports and 16GB–32GB of RAM

These are the specifics that matter more than headline FPS numbers, and where many of our best-value Prime Day leftovers shine.

Budget Buys For School And Everyday Use

Not everyone needs flagship firepower. A 15.6-inch HP Windows 11 Pro setup with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD has been lingering under $600 — noteworthy for multitasking, spreadsheets and browser-heavy workloads. The Asus Vivobook Go 15 for about $300 is still a solid option for students or as a travel computer and Lenovo’s Chromebook Duet shines for email, Docs and streaming at sub-$300 prices. Both will make basic tasks less painful, but for most, a good IPS display and 8GB of RAM are the best focus for a seamless daily experience.

How To Verify It’s The Real Deal Before You Buy

Two brief evaluations can help you avoid impulse-buy regret.

Check how today’s price stacks up against the 90-day average using price trackers like Keepa or CamelCamelCamel; good deals typically come in well under that average by at least 15% on mainstream models.

Vet the spec sheet: shoot for 16GB of RAM (minimum) and a 512GB SSD in productivity machines; Wi‑Fi 6E or 7; USB4/Thunderbolt where available; and at least 300 nits of brightness to ensure outdoor use is comfortable during the day. For devices like AI PCs, it’s essential to have a competent NPU so that executing those background tasks doesn’t deplete your battery.

Don’t forget about warranty and returns as well. Retailers often provide longer return windows around major sales, and manufacturers frequently come with one-year limited warranties. Battery life estimates also vary; independent tests from third parties like Consumer Reports generally fall 10 to 25 percent below the vendor claims, a particular range that seems par for the course and not necessarily a sign that you can’t trust what’s being advertised.

Why These Deals Disappear Quickly During Sales

The remainder of the deals are mostly inventory-related. Prices often spontaneously jump back up once certain colors or configurations sell out. IDC’s market research suggests that notebook shipments are stabilizing, and when demand spikes during major sales events, vendor-funded promos can come in and out of existence within hours. And potential shifts in tariff and component costs can also affect how long aggressive pricing hangs on.

If you spot a model that meets your spec targets and comes in below its recent average price, it’s a good idea to act. The best parts that get left over are also the most balanced: midrange CPUs, at least 16GB of RAM, fast storage and solid displays, because they cover the broadest swath of tasks you’ll want to run. When they go, what’s left is often either too bloated and expensive to carry every day or too bare-bones for the long haul.

The bottom line: There are still around 30 flat-out excellent deals on laptops out in the wild, including Macs, Windows machines and Chromebooks. Look over the price history, verify the specs and move fast — these last-chance Prime Day laptop deals are not long for this world.