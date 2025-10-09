Last Chance Prime Day Deals on Printers That Are Still Live

Prime Big Deal Days may have come and gone, but a shocking number of printer deals are sticking around. If you weren’t among the frenzy, here’s a rare second chance to pick up a work-from-home essential at less than retail price. The top offers that are still available showcase photo-friendly inkjets, inexpensive all-in-ones, and refillable tank machines capable of significantly reducing running costs for those printing anything more than a few pages on a weekly basis.

Analysts have observed that buyers are prioritizing total cost of ownership over sticker price, a change driven by the reality of hybrid work and school. Market researchers like IDC, for example, predict a continuous rise in shipments of refillable ink tanks, and product testing companies regularly position cost-per-page as the top way to maximize long-term savings. In other words: a good printer deal can keep paying you back long after the sale ends.

Standout Printer Deals Still Live and Worth Buying

Now about 27% off, the Canon Pixma TS7720 is a good choice for home use that will see only occasional light-duty printing. Dual paper trays eliminate the need to swap plain paper for photo stock, while automatic two-sided printing saves on paper. Black-and-white speeds of around 15 ppm, with color printing at approximately 10 ppm, make a good fit for schoolwork, recipes, and the occasional photo run without taking up your desk.

Epson’s Expression Premium XP-7100 — which is still chugging at around 40% off — accommodates households as concerned with their photo output as documents. A five-ink system improves skin tones and shadowing, and the automatic document feeder with duplex copy/scan can be a boon for forms. It is small, fast for its class, and often cited in reviews for photograph clarity on glossy paper.

Canon Pixma TS6420a — with a few listings up to 68% off — is a space-saver that still offers auto duplex and commendable photo color for the money. It’s a classic “daily driver” for rapid assignments and labels when you don’t need office-grade speed.

Party planners on a budget: Consider the HP DeskJet 2855e (frequently down to that $60 or so mark). It’s recommended for occasional printing tasks and comes with elementary wireless setup. Keep in mind that some models include trial ink subscriptions; check the fine print to know what happens after the trial.

Brother’s MFC-J1205W INKvestment often dips close to $100 on sale pricing. High-yield cartridges and a reasonable design keep costs predictable, a good fit for families who print a few dozen pages per week without getting blindsided by surprise refills.

For small-office use, HP OfficeJet Pro 8125e (usually about $110 with discounts) offers increased ISO speeds, an automatic document feeder, and better-suited print handling for multi-page jobs.

If you’re transitioning from a budget home printer, the increase in throughput is obvious.

If you print a ton, Epson’s EcoTank Pro ET-5170 — which is still approximately $150 off in certain listings — is your deal to keep an eye on. Refillable tanks reduce ink expenses by a factor compared to cartridge machines, and the higher up-front cost typically pays for itself in months for busy households or microbusinesses.

Before the Deals Are Gone, How to Decide

Mind the ink math. Conventional cartridge-based inkjets usually run somewhere in the range of 5–9 cents/black page and 15–25 cents/color, according to ISO yields and third-party testing like you find at Consumer Reports. Refillable tank models can cut that to about 0.3–1 cent per page. Tank systems pay for themselves pretty quickly if you print a few hundred pages per month.

ISO speeds and duty cycle should be verified. For household use, 12–20 ppm (black) is usually adequate; you’ll want 20–25+ ppm and an automatic document feeder for small offices. The ISO/IEC 24734 standard is a realistic benchmark, so compare like-for-like figures when choosing.

Don’t skip duplexing and connectivity. Auto two-sided printing cuts paper use by up to 50% on multi-page jobs; and Wi‑Fi Direct, Apple AirPrint, and Mopria let mobile users avoid router gymnastics. ENERGY STAR certification can also help reduce energy costs.

The End of the Savings Account As We Know It

Let’s say you have a household that prints at 100 pages/month, with about half of those in black and the other half in color. At a more reasonable 14 cents per page on a cartridge inkjet, that’s roughly $168 in ink a year. A comparable ink-tank printer at 1 to 2 cents per page has you closer to $24 to $36 a year. Even if the tank model is $200 more expensive on the front end, you break even in 12 months for moderate users — assuming, of course, that you keep printing.

Paper savings add up, too. Automatic duplex, on by default, drops that 40-page report to 20 sheets and subsequently half the paper consumption. And that’s not only greener; it’s cheaper over the long haul, particularly for students and small offices who are cranking out drafts.

Quick Buying Tips for Prime Day Stragglers

Act on clipped coupons. With certain listings, extra percentage off is tucked behind a digital coupon box — easy to miss and often on a timer.

Confirm what’s in the box. The starter ink can be small compared to standard cartridges; plan your first refill so a bargain doesn’t grind gears around day 10.

Look out for “e” or “Plus” iterations. Some models with additional cloud features or trials may differ in terms of firmware or service requirements.

Check return windows and warranty. A return policy with a longer holiday window and manufacturer backing can mean the difference between a keeper and an expensive mistake.

The bottom line: A few great Prime Day printer deals are still available, and the top values combine deep hardware sales with low running costs. Match the feature set to your monthly volume, snatch that leftover coupon, and save money today — and long term.