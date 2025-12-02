Last Call for Cyber Monday VR Deals: Meta Quest, Xreal, Galaxy XR

Cyber Monday is in its last stretch, and the best virtual reality and augmented reality headset offers of the year are closing in. And for anyone who has the Meta Quest bundles, Xreal glasses, or that new Samsung Galaxy XR headset on your list, this may be a last call before prices and promos snap back.

Overwhelmingly, retailers have pushed bundles and value-adds this year rather than straight price cuts, with a bunch of offers stacking game credits, software trials, and accessory freebies as well.

Whether it’s across massive stores or official brand shops, we’ve been tracking savings that effectively fall into the 10% to 30% range once you factor in gift cards, trade‑in credits, and pack‑ins—especially on Meta Quest and Xreal hardware.

Meta Quest deals still live with bundles and bonus add‑ons

There’s more than enough time to take advantage of deals on the latest and greatest Meta has to offer.

Most shoppers will find Meta Quest to be the safest all‑around purchase. The current bundles are telling here: you’ll usually find the hero Meta Quest 3 boxed with a headline game or two (Batman: Arkham Shadow has been an offer included) and even a trial of Meta’s premium content service, making it a much more attractive proposition for newcomers than just the headset alone. It’s a clever way to ease you into a library on day one.

That’s a notable jump above previous models thanks to the Quest 3’s Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 platform, delivering crisper mixed‑reality passthrough and enhanced GPU performance for room‑scale games and fitness applications. If you intend to play around with PC VR streaming over Air Link or a USB‑C tether, consider the quality of your home network: Wi‑Fi 6E and newer are significantly better in terms of latency. Keep storage in mind, too: game installs can pile up fast, so make sure you know if you are getting a lower‑capacity or higher‑capacity SKU before hitting checkout.

One last thing to note: some retailers are offering bonus accessories (face interfaces, straps, or carrying cases) in place of larger sticker‑price cuts. If you care about comfort and travel protection, those add‑ons can be worth much more than a slight discount.

Xreal AR glasses markdowns and the best bundle values

You can’t say the same for Xreal’s lightweight AR glasses, however: they’re perfect for a monster private screen on a plane, hooked up to a laptop and used as multi‑monitor workspace action, or tethered to your phone or handheld.

The Air 2 and Air 2 Pro tend to be the ones to get the sharpest Cyber Monday promos, often with an included Xreal Beam or Beam Pro for casting, input control, and more fluent head tracking.

The appeal is flexibility. Thanks to micro‑OLED panels that can move at high refresh rates without going berserk, the Air 2 line is a portable 100‑plus‑inch movie screen you can carry in a glasses case. If you are shopping for productivity, hunt for deals that come with prescription lens inserts or a Beam package; if it’s strictly entertainment, assign more weight to bundles including cables and travel cases so you’re not nickel‑and‑dimed after checkout.

Stock has been in and out, with colors and the Pro version coming and going—so if you see a complete bundle at a significant savings, you may want to bite.

Samsung Galaxy XR deals and trade‑ins to know about

This is the first major holiday cycle for Samsung’s Galaxy XR, its flagship headset produced in partnership with Google and Qualcomm. Despite plenty of high‑profile discounting, the more interesting Cyber Monday plays have been trade‑in credits for recent Galaxy phones, financing incentives, and bundles including a controller or protective case. If you’re already committed to Samsung’s ecosystem, those extras can make the effective cost considerably lower.

Galaxy XR is poised as an experience center for premium mixed reality and deep Android service integration. Try to hitch a ride on deals that come with the headset and vouchers for premium content or extended trials of apps, if you can squeeze some value from up‑front savings but also get beyond the novelty factor to experiment with spatial‑productivity tools.

Quick buying checklist before you grab a VR or AR headset

Confirm the SKU and what comes with it.

Bundles might appear the same but differ in storage, controllers, and included games.

Cross‑check return windows—most major retailers will extend holiday returns, which is a boon if you’re gifting.

If a competitor dips lower before shipments leave, price‑match policies can also protect you.

Look for third‑party straps or face pads if they come at no additional cost; a better fit can change daily usage.

Why these Cyber Monday discounts on XR gear hit differently

Industry trackers note a change in momentum. IDC’s newest AR/VR forecasts predict a return to double‑digit growth through 2025 as content libraries expand and mixed‑reality deployments climb to new heights. Standalone headsets remain dominated by Meta while lightweight viewers like Xreal are broadening the category beyond gaming and further into productivity and travel, said Canalys. On the enthusiast side, PC VR headset usage data has consistently had the Quest family in front on connections, highlighting how standalone can do double duty.

Simply put: this year’s Cyber Monday is about more than taking a buck or two off the sticker. The real value is in the combination of significant hardware discounts with services, software, and even accessories that help get you into VR or AR quicker. If Meta Quest, Xreal, or Galaxy XR is on your short list, these late‑hour bundles are probably some of the best you’ll see until the next major shopping window.