KPop Demon Hunters singalong returning for Halloween

HUNTR/X devotees, prepare to warm up those vocal cords. The KPop Demon Hunters singalong edition is returning to movie theaters for a special Halloween run on the big screen one more time, so audience members can once again belt out all of the film’s infectious anthems with an audience full of people in costume.

In addition to international markets in the UK, Ireland, South Korea, Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Chile, Australia and New Zealand will also host the event, along with exhibitors in the U.S. and Canada.

Participating theaters and ticketing platforms are releasing seats in waves, with early interest indicating possible sellouts in key metros.

Why the singalong is returning for another spooky-season run

The first-ever singalong run showed that KPop Demon Hunters is not just a streaming giant, but a community experience. Auditoriums brimming with glow-stick-waving, spontaneous fan-chanting, and synchronized clapping gave the film a concert-like rhythm, so exhibitors are bringing it back for spooky-season crowds, when its costume play (cosplay) and audience participation naturally accelerate.

Eventized screenings are a valuable source of light for theaters, and this title’s hybrid appeal — animated action-comedy printed on top of a K-pop set list — fits neatly into that sort of mold. Theater owners say that singalong runs wrangle movie fans eager to indulge in the experience for another go-around and attract multigenerational audiences, a combination that pushes concession sales and enlivens weeknight showtimes in what is often a horror-heavy window.

The music fueling the singalong’s big-screen moment

KPop Demon Hunters enjoyed a rare pop-culture lift-off: it became the most-streamed movie in Netflix history, and its soundtrack soared up the charts. The can’t-get-out-of-your-head earworm “Golden” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and in doing so effectively transformed the film’s songs from fan-favorite to all-out, no-holds-barred mainstream smash hits.

Momentum spilled over to TV and gaming. The film prompted a Fortnite partnership and led to a primetime sketch on Saturday Night Live. SEVENTEEN’s THE 8 released “Carpe Diem,” a playful anthem for those looking to party all night long. “Golden” (feat. HUNTR/X) — with three of the most distinct singing voices behind in-universe group HUNTR/X, EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami — has now been performed live on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “TTYN” by Nailah Blackman also keeps the energy high. (Onscreen, HUNTR/X’s speaking members are portrayed by Arden Cho, May Hong, and Ji-young Yoo.)

For theaters, that music-first energy is the draw. Singalong audiences come prepared to join in instead of sitting and watching, and few refrains hit like the one from “Golden” when an entire room leans forward as one.

Where and how to join the KPop Demon Hunters singalong

Tickets are already releasing through major cinema chains and conventional ticket software. The listings are clearly marked as singalong shows, so if both options are available in a given place, fans can pick between the interactive version and plain presentations. Policies for fan-forward screenings vary according to local rules — check theater guidelines on whether light sticks, costumes, and photo-taking are allowed before you go.

Look forward to a festival-y vibe: HUNTR/X jackets, Saja Boys fits, themed makeup, and call-and-response moments. The film’s producers have embraced that vibe on their social channels, emphasizing safe, respectful participation and reminding people that the best singalong is one everyone can enjoy from the first note to the final encore.

From streaming phenomenon to big-screen bash

It’s rare for a streaming-born hit to reverse-migrate into ongoing theatrical life, but KPop Demon Hunters has treated the cinema as an encore stage, not just an afterthought. Industry observers attribute the movie’s smooth choreography, high-voltage animation, and a solid pop album as reasons it performs so well with an outspoken crowd.

Halloween only amplifies that fit. With costume-ready character designs and a fan-chant-hungry fanbase, the singalong promises to be as much a communal celebration as anything else. If you didn’t catch the summer screenings — or if your playlist hasn’t been off “Golden” shuffle — the return engagement provides a big-room, big-speaker reminder of how the movie moved from cult item to cultural phenomenon.

Bottom line: the KPop Demon Hunters party doesn’t stop. Animation by P.A. Works (the talent behind Angel Beats! and Shirobako) had a single title showing as of 2021, though another project is coming up. Snag the seats, grab the light stick, and bring your outside voice.