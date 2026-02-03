Kobo Clara Colour Gets 13% Price Cut At Amazon

The Kobo Clara Colour has dropped to $139.99, a 13% discount from its usual $159.99, and it matches the lowest price tracked for this model at Amazon. For a compact color e-reader that already undercut most rivals at full price, this is the standout e-reader deal to watch right now.

Why This Kobo Clara Colour Deal Stands Out Today

Color E Ink has finally gone mainstream, and the Clara Colour is the gateway device bringing it to an approachable price. Price trackers commonly used by deal watchers, such as Keepa, show this discount ties the model’s all-time low at Amazon. Kobo devices also tend to hold their value outside peak shopping periods, so a double-digit cut on a current-generation color reader is noteworthy.

At this sale price, the Clara Colour costs less than many ad-free monochrome competitors while adding a full-color display. Amazon’s ad-free configurations typically command a premium, and color-capable readers from other brands often sit well above $200. That value calculus is why this particular drop is getting attention among avid readers and library borrowers.

What You Get With the Kobo Clara Colour Reader

The Clara Colour uses E Ink’s Kaleido 3 technology on a 6-inch panel, delivering crisp grayscale text alongside color for book covers, comics, manga, and annotations. E Ink says Kaleido 3 improves color saturation compared to prior generations, and in practice it means cleaner line art and more legible color charts than older color e-readers could manage.

Kobo pairs that screen with adjustable front lighting (including a warm light option), 16GB of storage for a sizable library, and battery life measured in weeks for most readers. The device supports widely used formats like EPUB and integrates with OverDrive for borrowing eBooks with a valid library card—no conversion gymnastics required. OverDrive reported record digital checkouts in recent years, reflecting how many readers now rely on library loans to fuel their reading habits.

There’s also a small but meaningful quality-of-life touch: Kobo’s official Bluetooth page-turn remote. It works with the Clara Colour and costs far less than most third-party accessories. For commuters, cooks, or anyone reading one-handed in bed, it’s a surprisingly useful add-on.

How It Compares to Kindle and Other E-Readers

If you mostly read plain text novels, a monochrome reader can be fine, but color does change the experience for genres with illustrations, learning aids, or maps. The Clara Colour brings those elements to life without straying into tablet territory, so you keep the paper-like readability and battery longevity that make e-readers appealing.

Kobo’s big advantage versus Kindles remains format flexibility. Native EPUB support and simple sideloading are strengths for readers who buy from multiple stores or download DRM-free titles. Kobo’s storefront is robust, but you aren’t locked in. Meanwhile, those who rely on library loans benefit from on-device borrowing via the OverDrive integration, something Kindle users typically manage through separate workflows.

Who Should Grab This Kobo Clara Colour Deal

This discount hits a sweet spot for readers who want color without paying premium-device prices. It’s especially compelling if you:

Read comics, graphic novels, or children’s books alongside text-heavy titles.

Annotate with color highlights for study or work, where hues help organize notes.

Borrow frequently from public libraries and value a frictionless borrowing experience.

Prefer a lightweight 6-inch device that travels easily and stays ad-free.

Price History and Timing for Clara Colour Buyers

The Clara Colour is still a relatively new entry in Kobo’s lineup, and color panels have historically commanded higher prices. Seeing a 13% drop this soon—and one that matches its price floor—suggests solid competitive pressure in the midrange segment. If you’ve been waiting for a signal to upgrade from a monochrome reader or to buy a first e-reader that can handle more than text, this is that moment.

As with most deals, inventory and pricing can shift quickly. If the combination of color E Ink, EPUB flexibility, and library-friendly features is on your checklist, the Clara Colour at $139.99 is a rare alignment of features and price.