Kindle Paperwhite Like New Discounted 20% On Sale

The popular Kindle Paperwhite in Like New condition has dropped to $114.99 for the 16 GB model, a 20% cut from its typical $143.99 listing. That $29 savings puts one of the best mid-tier e-readers within easy reach for anyone who wants a distraction-free way to read more without paying full price.

This is an Amazon-inspected unit labeled Like New, meaning the device has been tested, charged, cleaned, and reset so it looks and feels close to factory fresh. For many readers, it’s the sweet spot between full retail and the gamble of a true used device.

Why This Kindle Paperwhite Like New Deal Stands Out

Deals on the Paperwhite come and go, but a 20% markdown on a Like New, 16 GB configuration is a strong value. New models often dip into the low-$100s during major sitewide events, yet this price gets you comparable hardware at a meaningful discount right now.

Storage matters more than it used to. With 16 GB, you can keep thousands of ebooks on board and still have room for comics or graphic novels, which are typically larger files. If you listen to audiobooks, the Paperwhite supports Audible over Bluetooth, so extra space can prevent constant juggling.

Key Kindle Paperwhite Features That Truly Matter

The current Paperwhite centers on a 6.8-inch, 300 ppi E Ink display that’s glare-free in direct sun and crisp enough to make serif fonts look like real ink. Amazon’s last refresh brought a 25% boost to page-turn speed versus the prior generation, plus USB-C for simpler charging.

A 17-LED front light with adjustable warmth shifts from cool white to amber, making late-night reading easier on your eyes. In daylight, you can crank brightness for clarity; on a red-eye flight, you can dial it down to avoid lighting up the cabin.

It’s IPX8 rated, which under International Electrotechnical Commission standards means it can withstand immersion—commonly cited as up to 2 meters of fresh water for up to 60 minutes. Poolside splashes or a bathtub mishap won’t end your chapter. Battery life is measured in weeks, not days; Amazon rates it up to 10 weeks depending on brightness and usage.

The lightweight build—around 7 ounces—makes it comfortable for long reading sessions, and the flush-front design slips neatly into a jacket pocket or tote. Small usability touches, like quick brightness controls and customizable page refresh, add up to a device that stays out of your way while you read.

What Amazon’s Like New Kindle Paperwhite Really Means

Unlike a random resale, Amazon’s Like New grading indicates the unit has been inspected, reset, and updated to current software. Packaging may be generic, but you should expect a clean screen, responsive touchscreen, and a charging cable in the box. Accessories can vary, so check the listing details before you buy.

On arrival, do a quick shakedown: verify storage capacity in Settings, test Bluetooth pairing if you use Audible, scan the display at multiple brightness levels for uniformity, and confirm whether the device is ad-supported on the lock screen. If anything’s off, Amazon’s return window provides a straightforward safety net.

How the Kindle Paperwhite Compares to Other Kindles

Versus the entry-level Kindle, the Paperwhite’s advantages are clear: a larger 6.8-inch display, waterproofing, a more robust front light with warm tone, and longer battery life. The base Kindle is excellent for budget readers, but the Paperwhite’s comfort and durability make it the better long-term companion.

The Paperwhite Signature Edition adds wireless charging, sensor-based auto-brightness, and 32 GB of storage—but typically costs significantly more. If you don’t need those extras, this Like New deal captures the core reading experience for a far lower price. The Kindle Oasis remains the premium pick with physical page-turn buttons and a different design, yet it’s pricier and uses older micro-USB charging.

Who Should Grab This Kindle Paperwhite Like New Deal

Commuters, frequent travelers, and marathon readers will benefit most. The glare-free screen is perfect for sunlit trains and beaches, and the waterproofing removes the anxiety of reading near water. Library users can also send borrowed ebooks from services like OverDrive via Libby to Kindle, which makes filling your queue both easy and affordable.

There’s a broader trend here, too. According to the Pew Research Center, roughly three in ten U.S. adults read an ebook in the past year, and dedicated e-readers continue to appeal to people who want fewer notifications and more immersion. The Paperwhite remains the reference point for that experience.

Bottom line: at $114.99, the Like New Kindle Paperwhite delivers a premium reading experience—warm light, waterproof build, long battery life, and ample storage—at a price that’s hard to beat. As with any deal, pricing and availability can change quickly, but if you’ve been waiting to upgrade, this is an easy recommendation.