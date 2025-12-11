Kim Kardashian Joins Fortnite as Limited Skin

Fortnite’s next crossover with a celebrity is as headline-friendly as they come. Kim Kardashian is entering the Fortnite Item Shop with a limited-time outfit set and an emote that references her culture-shifting Paper magazine “Break the Internet” cover. Whether you’re competing for early access through a cup, or planning to purchase it with V-Bucks directly and immediately, here’s what to know before the drop comes.

How to Get the Kim Kardashian Look in Fortnite

There are two paths. For one, Epic Games is hosting a Kim Kardashian Cup that gives the best players early access to the outfit and some cosmetics for free. Like other Fortnite cups, it will be located in the Compete tab and earn placement and eliminations as points. This typically includes account-level gates and 2FA, so make sure 2FA is enabled on your Epic account settings and also ensure you are not breaking the game’s ruleset before queuing.

If competition isn’t your scene, the outfit will be available for a limited time in the Item Shop. There will likely be a pickaxe or emote (or both) released alongside the skin, which will add to its price—though considering it’s an Icon Series outfit you can anticipate a cost of around 1,500 V-Bucks for the standalone skin. If they are available, bundles often include a pickaxe, back bling, and emote at a discounted price compared to purchasing each individually.

What’s in the Set for the Kim Kardashian Fortnite Collab

Epic has catered to Kardashian’s pop culture footprint. The marquee cosmetic is the Kim Kardashian outfit, probably with styles to select from, and a themed emote inspired by the infamous Paper magazine photographs that broke the internet. Track when a corresponding back bling and harvesting tool will arrive, as both pieces could help bring the skin’s look together—typically only delivering fashion-forward designs and clean colorways that would resonate in both Battle Royale and Creator-made island locales.

Although Epic has room to change details before release, previous star collabs with Ariana Grande, LeBron James, and MrBeast serve as a template for having multiple style variants and an emote that provides a bundle’s marquee value.

Why This Kim Kardashian Fortnite Collab Matters Now

The Icon Series isn’t just fan service, it’s a strategic power play in the streaming wars. Epic has steadily been closing that divide between mainstream celebrity and gaming, turning skins into cultural moments designed to keep lapsed players coming back and draw in first-timers. The company announced that it had over 100 million monthly active players in 2023; collaborations help keep the number sticky and draw attention beyond the core audience.

There’s also the larger creator economy at play. In 2023, Epic said that it had funneled hundreds of millions of dollars into the hands of creators via its engagement payout program, and high-profile drops like this bring more players over to player-made experiences just as much as Battle Royale. In other words, a Kardashian skin isn’t just about cosmetics; it’s an audience draw throughout Fortnite’s growing universe of content.

How to Get Early Access in the Kim Kardashian Cup

Read the rules and keep an eye on the Compete tab early on—cups differ based on region, playlist, scoring. If placements are weighted, the emphasis should be on staying alive over pushing high-risk fights. With a little less off-contest land, turn with cover and strive for continued top-10 finishes. If eliminations count for more points, hot-drop with a plan: aggressively loot the obvious floor spawn points, third-party fights, and disengage if necessary.

Technical prep matters. Turn on 2FA, verify your input settings, lock in a solid frame rate with Performance Mode (on PC) if you want to use it, and clear party voice channels if the noise distracts you. Scrim a few pub matches to get warmed up with the current loot pool and mobility options (what is vaulted, what’s unvaulted often determines mid-game rotates).

Pricing and V-Bucks Value for the Kim Kardashian Set

The Kim Kardashian look will most likely be up for grabs as a limited-time Item Shop item, while the skin will probably cost around 1,500 V-Bucks and accessories will be sold separately. If one bundle falls through, you’re likely to save by pitting bundles against piecemeal purchases. Since the Item Shop resets daily and big-name skins can roll out quickly, perhaps you should pounce on day one instead of holding out for a rerun that may not arrive in time.

If you mean to race, the Cup is the most efficient method: prize unlocks are “free” if you win (as long as you qualify). If not, stock up your V-Bucks and see the Shop reset. Either way, expect replays, highlight clips, and creator showcases to flood social feeds the second Kardashian’s outfit touches down on the island.