Keith Rabois Joins Board As Comp Raises Series A

Comp, a Brazil-born HR tech startup building AI agents to handle compensation, recruiting, and performance management, has raised a $17.25 million Series A led by Khosla Ventures. General partner Keith Rabois is joining the board, marking the firm’s first investment in a Brazilian company and signaling a growing appetite for AI-native operating systems inside the HR function.

Why Comp Is Blending AI With Embedded HR Experts

Comp’s bet is that HR’s thorniest work—designing comp bands, architecting equity refresh cycles, and calibrating performance reviews—requires judgment that today’s point solutions don’t deliver. Its model pairs “forward-deployed” former HR executives with software, capturing their workflows to train AI agents on best practices and local norms. It’s a human-in-the-loop approach reminiscent of how enterprise AI leaders bootstrap domain expertise before automating at scale.

The company’s founders, Christophe Gerlach and Pedro Bobrow, previously built and exited a student startup, then spent time investing and shipping product in talent-heavy environments. That mix of operator and investor DNA is shaping Comp’s playbook: prove value with experts, codify patterns in software, and progressively hand work to autonomous agents as reliability improves.

Brazil-First Strategy Targets Greenfield HR Stack

Comp launched in Brazil, where enterprise software penetration in HR historically trails the U.S., creating greenfield opportunities, according to analysts tracking Latin America’s SaaS adoption. Many Brazilian companies still lean on global consultancies or ad hoc spreadsheets for core people decisions. By offering an end-to-end model—expert guidance now, AI execution over time—Comp aims to leapfrog legacy deployments rather than displacing them.

The approach is gaining traction with marquee customers, including Nubank, QuintoAndar, and Creditas. Those names matter: Brazil’s leading fintechs and marketplaces operate at massive scale and complexity, providing Comp with diverse data and edge cases to refine its agents across industries and growth stages.

Product Scope And The Autonomy Ambition In HR

Today, Comp combines software with embedded experts to deliver outcomes in three lanes: recruiting (role design, scorecards, funnel diagnostics), compensation (bands, leveling, equity policy, market benchmarking), and performance (review frameworks, calibration, promotion processes). The near-term product goal is workflow acceleration with guardrails; the long-term aim is autonomous agents that propose and execute HR actions, with humans supervising exceptions.

This is a direct challenge to traditional consultancies such as Mercer, Korn Ferry, and Willis Towers Watson, and a different thesis from platforms like Rippling and Workday, which power HR operations but typically stop short of strategy and judgment-heavy design. Comp wants to be measured not by “time saved in HRIS,” but by hard outcomes like fair pay consistency, hiring velocity, and performance distribution health.

Crowded HR Market But A Distinct Product Wedge

AI in HR is booming, but credibility hinges on data quality, governance, and explainability. McKinsey has highlighted HR as a near-term winner for generative AI because tasks are structured yet document-heavy, while SHRM has cautioned that bias, transparency, and compliance remain critical adoption barriers. Comp’s embedded-expert model seeks to mitigate those risks by anchoring automations in documented policy and audited workflows.

Local compliance is another differentiator. Brazil’s LGPD data protection law requires careful handling of sensitive employee information. Building natively with these constraints—rather than retrofitting a U.S.-centric product—could help Comp earn trust with security-conscious finance and people leaders across Latin America and, eventually, in the U.S. and Europe.

Funding Details And What It Signals For Growth

The $17.25 million round was led by Khosla Ventures, with participation from existing investors Kaszek and Canary and new backers Abstract Ventures and Endeavor Catalyst. For Khosla Ventures—known for early bets on AI-first companies—the deal underscores a thesis that “agents, not apps” will reshape back-office functions. Rabois’ board seat adds a seasoned operator-investor with deep experience scaling systems at consumer and fintech companies.

Strategically, the raise equips Comp to deepen its Brazil footprint, grow its cadre of forward-deployed HR experts, and accelerate the product roadmap for autonomous agents. An international push is on the horizon, but the company indicates it will prioritize measurable outcomes and referenceable programs in Brazil before broad expansion.

Metrics And Risks To Watch In The Next Year

Key signals of product-market fit will include the share of client workflows executed autonomously, cycle-time reductions in core HR processes, and measurable improvements in pay equity and promotion consistency. On the commercial side, watch customer concentration, gross margins as expert-to-software ratios improve, and retention across macro cycles.

Risks remain. Incumbents have distribution and trust, and AI vendors face heightened scrutiny over model drift, bias, and data residency. But if Comp can turn expert playbooks into reliable, auditable automations—and prove it across Brazil’s most sophisticated tech companies—the company could define a new category where HR strategy and execution live in one AI-native stack.