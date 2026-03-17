Kagi launches Small Web apps on iOS and Android

Kagi is taking its human-curated “Small Web” to smartphones, rolling out dedicated apps on iOS and Android that surface independent, non-commercial sites—think personal blogs, webcomics, tinkering diaries, and creator-run videos—at a time when AI-written pages increasingly crowd traditional search results.

The company’s pitch is simple but timely: elevate authentic, individual voices and make them easy to discover on mobile, where a majority of browsing now happens. Rather than ranking ad-laden pages or AI summaries, Kagi’s apps spotlight a handpicked index of more than 30,000 human-authored sites and let users roam through them with a tap.

What Kagi’s Small Web brings to mobile users

The apps mirror a modern, minimalist take on the early-web “surfing” experience. Open the Small Web and you’ll land on a randomly selected site; tap next to jump to another. You can narrow discovery by category—blogs, videos, comics, code repositories, and more—or browse recently viewed and popular picks. A distraction-free reader mode trims clutter, and you can save favorite sites and specific articles for return visits.

Kagi is also extending the Small Web through browser extensions, keeping the same curation principles in the desktop workflow. It’s a deliberate counterweight to algorithmic feeds: fewer engagement metrics, more serendipity.

Why a human-only index matters for discovery

AI-generated content is accelerating, and users are noticing. The Reuters Institute has reported that well over half of news consumers worry about distinguishing real from synthetic information online, a concern amplified by automated summaries increasingly appearing in mainstream search interfaces. Against that backdrop, a directory of known human creators offers something concrete: provenance and personality.

Recent episodes underscore the risk of opaque automation. A major technology outlet drew scrutiny in 2023 after quietly publishing AI-written explainers that required numerous corrections, prompting industry-wide debate about labeling and editorial oversight. By contrast, initiatives like the Associated Press’s use of automation for narrowly scoped, clearly labeled earnings reports highlight a model where tooling supports, rather than replaces, human reporters. Kagi’s Small Web is squarely in the latter camp—tooling that helps people find people.

How discovery works in Kagi’s Small Web apps

Discovery starts with intent. You can set interest filters—say, maker blogs, open-source projects, independent film essays, or webcomics—and then jump between sites with one tap. The experience is reminiscent of classic web discovery services but tuned for mobile speed and readability, with quick pivots between text, art, and code.

Kagi says its inclusion criteria emphasize active, individual-run sites, often surfaced via RSS feeds to ensure there’s a real person posting new work. That helps keep the index fresh and minimizes link rot, a growing problem as social platforms absorb more attention and small personal pages fall out of maintenance.

Early feedback and curation questions from users

Community reaction has been engaged—and at times critical. On developer forums like Hacker News, some users argued that requiring an RSS feed with recent posts excludes brilliant one-off or experimental sites that defined the early web’s weirdness. Others flagged edge cases where a listed page felt AI-touched, challenging the premise of a purely human index.

Kagi appears to be listening. The company invites suggestions and corrections via its public GitHub, an approach that allows curators to refine the index while benefiting from expert eyes. Expanding provenance signals—author bios, commit histories for code projects, or verified creator handles—could further strengthen the “human-authored” guarantee without choking off idiosyncratic sites that don’t publish on a schedule.

Positioning in a crowded search landscape

The Small Web complements Kagi’s broader strategy as a privacy-first, paid search challenger. While competitors like DuckDuckGo and Brave Search focus on tracking protection and index independence, Kagi doubles down on curation and signal quality. Neeva’s shutdown in 2023 showed how hard consumer search is to crack, but it also left a gap for premium, utility-first experiences. Kagi is betting that mobile-native discovery of real people’s work can be that differentiator.

There’s also a distribution logic to going mobile now. Industry analyses from firms like Similarweb and Comscore have consistently shown that smartphones account for the majority of web traffic, making handheld discovery essential if the Small Web is to scale beyond a desktop niche.

Success will hinge on balance: keep the bar high enough to filter out synthetic sludge, but open enough to surface the odd, brilliant corners that made the early internet memorable. If Kagi can maintain that tension—and keep community curators in the loop—its Small Web on mobile could become a go-to antidote to sameness in the age of AI.