Jury Finds Uber Liable In Passenger Rape Case

A Phoenix jury has found Uber liable for damages after a driver allegedly raped a passenger, awarding $8.5 million in a case that could ripple across thousands of similar lawsuits pending against the ride-hailing giant. Uber said it will appeal, arguing it has invested heavily in rider safety and complied with its screening protocols.

A Verdict With Far-Reaching Stakes for Gig Platforms

The ruling stands out because jurors concluded Uber could be held responsible for a driver’s misconduct even when that driver had passed background checks and met platform benchmarks. That finding departs from a California decision in which the company was not held liable, underscoring how legal exposure for gig platforms can vary significantly by jurisdiction and the facts presented.

According to court filings and reporting by The New York Times, more than 3,000 sexual assault and misconduct claims against Uber are now in the pipeline. Plaintiffs’ lawyers and corporate counsel alike will study this verdict for clues on how juries may weigh negligence, foreseeability, and platform responsibility in an industry that has long relied on contractor status as a shield.

How the Case Was Argued in Phoenix Jury Trial

The plaintiff, identified in court as Jaylynn Dean, said her driver isolated and raped her after a November 2023 pickup. Her legal team argued Uber failed to implement and act on safety measures that could have prevented the assault. Jurors were shown internal records indicating the ride had been flagged for a potential “serious safety incident” before pickup, yet no in-app warning was sent to the rider, according to filings introduced at trial.

While the jury found Uber liable and awarded compensatory damages, it did not conclude the company’s conduct met the high bar for punitive damages. The award was far below the plaintiff’s request but nonetheless represents a rare instance in which a platform is held financially responsible for a driver’s alleged criminal act. The driver has been banned from the app; court records indicate no criminal charges were filed.

What Uber’s Safety Data Shows About Assault Reports

Uber has published two U.S. Safety Reports covering 2017–2020, compiled with outside experts using national crime taxonomies. In the 2019–2020 report, the company said it received 3,824 reports of sexual assault across five categories, including 141 reports of rape, out of roughly 2.1 billion trips. Uber also said the overall rate of reported sexual assault fell 38% compared with 2017–2018, a period that included far more trips and no pandemic-related slowdown.

The company points to expanded background checks with continuous criminal monitoring, in-app emergency support, RideCheck technology to detect unexpected stops, optional audio recording in select markets, PIN code verification, and anonymized calling and messaging. Plaintiffs contend these tools still leave gaps—especially real-time rider warnings, route-based risk alerts, and faster driver deactivations after serious complaints—arguing the platform’s data gives it unique visibility into foreseeable risks.

The Legal Landscape for Gig Platforms After Verdict

Tort law often turns on duty, foreseeability, and causation. Rideshare companies maintain that drivers are independent contractors and that assaults are unforeseeable criminal acts. Plaintiffs increasingly argue the apps function as common carriers or quasi-transportation services with duties to screen, warn, and protect when elevated risks are known. The Phoenix verdict suggests a jury can find negligence even if formal checks were in place and no prior criminal record surfaced.

If the decision survives appeal, it may encourage more claims to proceed past early dismissal, increase settlement pressure, and raise insurance costs for gig platforms. It could also spur regulatory reviews of background-check standards, data-sharing with law enforcement, and required in-app safety features. State attorneys general and transportation regulators have signaled growing interest in uniform rules as cases accumulate.

What Comes Next as Uber Appeals the Phoenix Verdict

Uber spokesperson Matt Kallman said the verdict validates the company’s safety investments and confirmed an appeal is planned. Appellate judges could revisit issues including evidentiary rulings and instructions on negligence and foreseeability. Separately, trial judges in other jurisdictions will decide how much weight to give internal risk flags, what constitutes adequate warnings, and whether platform safety tools meet the standard of reasonable care.

For riders and drivers, the broader question is whether the industry’s safety architecture—screening, monitoring, and real-time alerts—keeps pace with what juries now expect. Uber’s safety reports show the vast majority of trips occur without incident, but the company’s own data and this verdict will fuel calls from advocates, including organizations like RAINN and the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, for stronger safeguards and clearer accountability.