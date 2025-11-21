JSAUX and dbrand Announce Steam Machine Skins

Not a fan of Valve’s minimalist cube design for its upcoming Steam Machine? Two of the biggest names in gaming accessories, JSAUX and dbrand, are here with some hot-swappable skins and faceplates that promise to give the little computer more character without sacrificing its function.

Custom Skins Are Aiming for the Steam Machine Look

Steam Machine’s clean, blocky case has drawn both excitement and memes. Valve has hinted at a subtle RGB light bar, but there are already third-party manufacturers chasing the market with something more customizable. The earliest push is coming from JSAUX and dbrand, whose designs range from quick-change front panels to full-body shells. It’s a well-trodden formula for PC handhelds and consoles — produce a neutral design to act as a canvas on which the aftermarket can paint its swappable, expressive cosmetics.

JSAUX Tests E-Ink Front Panels With Live System Stats

VideoCardz writes that JSAUX is currently prototyping a front-panel system that harnesses E-Ink to showcase live telemetry, including temperatures, battery levels, and network information. The company is also testing dot-matrix and LCD versions to appeal to different tastes. A wall or a ceiling is your canvas, and you can mix and match paint colors — both flat and glossy versions for that extra visual pop — to create a final look that’s unique to your space. Crucially, the panels are designed to be hot-swappable so owners have a fast, tool-free way of switching things up on the fly if they want another display style.

On top of novelty, E-Ink provides practical rewards. It is readable across a range of ambient light and sips power compared with conventional displays. An always-on ambient display with glanceable stats would be a surprisingly useful feature for something like a small-form-factor PC that might otherwise be sitting on a desk, without an overlay to launch.

dbrand Teases Companion Cube Chassis Makeover

dbrand, meanwhile, is leaning into the whole cube thing with a tongue-in-cheek reference for Valve fans: the Portal Companion Cube-themed shell. The company has a track record of precision-fit skins for devices like the Steam Deck, and it’s teasing this as a limited release to gauge demand. If history is any guide, collectors will jump. dbrand Steam Deck wraps have typically started at $60, and a multi-panel Steam Machine shell could nudge the price skyward beyond $100 — especially if you’re hoping for limited-edition versions.

The irreverent tone is already playing well online. NotebookCheck noted that fan-made concepts appear the moment a simple design structure is set out (including some in GameCube style, Minecraft grass block, and “missing texture” checkerboard, of course), stressing how swiftly a community can come together around cosmetic mods when a game’s basic design is plain and consistent.

Style Without Compromising Thermals or Your Warranty

The most common concern for cosmetic hardware items is whether they’ll obstruct cooling or ports. Both manufacturers highlight designs that will not block intakes or exhausts. For JSAUX’s front panels, that would be add-ons that occupy space in the device’s nominal faceplate footprint. For dbrand, that’s either adhesive or snap-on pieces that allow for clearance for ventilation and I/O. Valve hasn’t updated the specifications of the Steam Machine, meaning buyers may still want to wait for official guidance on whether Valve will allow user-replaceable panels before buying, or else face warranty troubles.

Thermally safe skins can take performance out to dinner: smart wraps do not insulate critical surfaces, and so-called faceplates that replace rather than cover panels preserve the original airflow. Look forward to early third-party testing and community thermals once units land in more hands.

What It Might Cost and When to Expect It to Ship

Neither JSAUX nor dbrand has announced pricing or timing. Compared to similar sleeves, full exterior shells could be over $100, while single front panels could be closer to $40–$60 depending on materials and display tech. Given that limited editions often sell through quickly, preorders and priority lists are probably in the cards, assuming early reaction stays hot.

The market at large is behind the move. Industry trackers, such as Circana, have consistently observed steady sales for gaming accessories even during periods of sluggish hardware cycles. Customization is one way to extend the life of a platform, and in Valve’s case, cultivating a thriving third-party ecosystem around cosmetic parts is a low-risk means for keeping the Steam Machine visible on social feeds as well as store shelves.

Bottom Line: A Minimalist Cube With Personality

Valve’s Steam Machine gets a blank slate in its cube design. The data-heavy E-Ink faceplates of JSAUX and character-forward shells from dbrand are indicative of how rapidly the aftermarket is capable of dragging minimalist hardware into showpiece territory. Not so big on the performance pitch, but want some wider flair on your desk? These early skins and panels look set to be the simplest way into a custom-styled Steam Machine.