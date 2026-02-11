Joseph C. Belden Innovation Award nominations open

Nominations are now open for the Joseph C. Belden Innovation Award, spotlighting emerging technologies that move connected industries forward. The program seeks commercial solutions making a measurable impact in sectors that depend on secure, reliable, and scalable connectivity — from manufacturing and energy to healthcare and telecommunications.

What This Award Recognizes in Connected Innovation

Named for Joseph C. Belden, an early pioneer in telecommunications and industrial networking, the award honors breakthroughs that turn connectivity into business outcomes. With a legacy spanning more than a century of building the infrastructure behind modern communications, the initiative elevates innovators translating advanced computing, networking, and automation into safer operations, higher uptime, and better margins.

New Emphasis on IT and OT Convergence for Industry

This cycle features a sharpened focus on solutions that bridge information technology with operational technology. That means secure data paths from PLCs and sensors to analytics and AI, edge architectures that interoperate with enterprise systems, and designs aligned with industrial security practices such as NIST SP 800-82 and ISA/IEC 62443. Expect strong entries in time-sensitive networking, private 5G, digital twins, and edge AI that deliver real-time visibility without compromising safety or uptime.

Who Should Apply and Eligibility Requirements

The award targets small and midsize companies with annual revenue under $500 million. Submissions should feature products or platforms that are recently launched and already proven in the field with at least one production deployment. Ideal candidates demonstrate clear problem-to-solution fit in connected environments — think factories, utilities, logistics networks, clinical settings, and carrier infrastructure.

What Finalists and Winners Gain from Recognition

Recognized teams receive high-visibility exposure with industry leaders, curated networking, and tailored co-marketing support designed to accelerate go-to-market traction. Previous cohorts drew attention for fault-tolerant edge computing that keeps lines running during outages and agentic AI that streamlines maintenance workflows across fleets — exactly the kind of high-availability, safety-aware innovation industrial buyers prioritize.

How Entries Are Judged by Independent Experts

A panel of independent experts evaluates submissions for technical differentiation, interoperability, security by design, scalability, and measurable business impact. Solutions that reduce unplanned downtime, cut energy intensity, harden cyber-physical systems, or improve worker safety tend to stand out. As a benchmark for impact, McKinsey has reported predictive maintenance programs can reduce unplanned downtime by 30–50% and maintenance costs by 10–40% — outcomes judges will look for in winning entries.

High-Impact Examples Judges Want to See This Year

Compelling submissions often include:

Zero-trust architectures for OT networks

Edge inferencing that compresses detection-to-action latency

TSN-based industrial Ethernet ensuring deterministic performance

Private 5G for resilient factory connectivity

AI-driven quality inspection and autonomous material handling

Grid modernization tools for utilities

Hospital asset tracking and condition monitoring that improve care efficiency

The thread that ties them together is demonstrable value and rigorous engineering.

How to Prepare a Strong Nomination with Evidence

Successful entries clearly articulate the operational problem, the architecture and standards employed, and the quantifiable results achieved in a customer environment.

Include before-and-after metrics such as yield, OEE, MTTR, energy usage, or incident rates

Outline cybersecurity controls and safety considerations

Explain how the solution scales across sites and integrates with existing systems like MES, SCADA, or CMMS

Submission Window and Next Steps for Applicants

The nomination window is open now, with finalists to be announced in the spring. Companies can submit via the official award portal. If your team has turned complex, connected operations into a competitive advantage, this is a moment to put that work on the record — and in front of decision-makers who shape the next wave of industrial innovation.