Jackery Explorer 240D Power Bank Drops $70

One of the most capable USB-C power banks there is, and it’s rarely on sale here. The Jackery Explorer 240D Power Bank is $70 off, knocking the price down to around $139 from a standard $209. It’s shipped and sold by Jackery through Amazon, and for anyone maneuvering laptops/tablets/phones out where the outlets don’t reach, that’s a good value play.

Big-capacity portable power for trips and workdays

The 240D carries a 256Wh battery pack, approximately 80,000mAh. For comparison’s sake, most recent smartphones come with 5,000mAh batteries or so, which would give this unit somewhere in the range of 10–12 full phone recharges by the time you factor in conversion losses. It’s enough headroom to ensure you keep a workday and a full weekend trip fully powered without searching for some wall socket.

Despite the power, the footprint remains modest at 6.69 x 4.73 x 4.19 inches and 4.85 pounds. It’s not going to slip into a jeans pocket but can easily ride in a backpack or camera bag. There’s a built-in handle for easier toting, and Jackery’s nifty touch is that it can double as a cable for quick hookups.

Laptop-grade USB-C speeds with up to 140W output

It’s power delivery where the 240D shines. The bank offers up to 200W total output over four ports: three USB-C and one USB-A. Its one USB-C port goes up to 140W, another hits 100W; the third accommodates 15W, alongside a single USB-A providing 15W.

That’s a 140W measurement, which is in line with USB Power Delivery 3.1 Extended Power Range as laid out by the USB-IF. Translation: it’s capable of fast-charging higher-demand laptops, such as the 16-inch MacBook Pro that supports 140W fast charge and workstation-class Windows ultrabooks. It’s just as comfortable fueling tablets and handheld gaming PCs like the Steam Deck and ROG Ally, along with mirrorless cameras and phones, often all at once.

Price context and value compared with rivals

At $139, that works out to about $0.54 per watt-hour, which seems like a great cost-to-capacity for a multi-port, 200W-class USB-C bank. Similar high-output models sometimes cost anywhere between $0.70 and $0.90 per watt-hour. Outside of major retail events, this model doesn’t often fall far below $140, so the current drop is noteworthy if you’ve been holding out.

Another practical perk: it is sold and shipped directly by the manufacturer via a leading retailer, which tends to smooth warranty support and returns. Peace of mind is a spec, too, for buyers who earn their keep with all that gear.

Who it suits and what to know before you buy

The 240D is best for road warriors, students, mobile creators, and field techs needing laptop-grade USB-C power without the burden of a full-on power station. It’s also a solid option for campsite charging, day-long conferences, and recharging your drone batteries over USB-C.

Two caveats are worth noting. First, this is a USB-focused power bank (there’s no AC outlet), so check to see that your devices charge via the USB-C and USB-A ports. Second, at 256Wh it is above the FAA limits for carry-on lithium batteries (stipulated as 100Wh standard, with allowances up to 160Wh that require airline approval), so it’s not suitable for air travel. If you need power on board for flights, a model with less than 100Wh may be another option.

Bottom line: why the Explorer 240D deal stands out

If you’ve been wanting a high-capacity, high-wattage USB-C bank, now’s the time to get one. The Jackery Explorer 240D offers a healthy 256Wh of capacity, an honest-to-goodness 140W USB-C output that has enough oomph to charge most laptops out there, and above-range portability, all for less than many other options. At $70 off, it’s an easy recommendation if you’re someone who lives free of wall ties.