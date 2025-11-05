Jackery Explorer 1000 V2 Drops to an All-Time Low Price

The Jackery Explorer 1000 V2 portable power station is available for its lowest ever price, just $349 with a limited-time coupon at a popular online store. That’s a stout $450 off and a great opportunity to snag one of these mid-tier workhorses that are equally comfortable in storm prep kits, long road trips, or off-grid weekends.

What Makes This Deal Notable for Shoppers Today

There are frequent discounts on popular power stations, but a sub-$350 price tag for a nearly-1 kWh pack from a household name is not something you see every day.

The discount is more than 50% off the typical asking price and far undercuts many of its competitors in the same class. To put things in perspective, competing models with comparable capacity sell within the $500–$900 range (give or take for features and battery chemistry).

Interest in portable power has soared along with greater grid disruptions; according to reporting by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, multi-hour outages have become more frequent over the last several years. Sales like these are timely for households looking to seize affordable backup without taking the full dive into a home battery system.

The Power and Capaciousness of a Portable Frame

The Explorer 1000 V2’s combination of a 1,070 Wh battery and 1,500 W AC inverter (3,000 W surge) is large enough to handle most sensible kitchen appliances and power tools.

Weighing in at 23.8 lbs and approximately 9.72 x 8.82 x 12.87 in dimensions, it’s not “micro,” though it’s manageable to move around the house or fit into a trunk when traveling, for example.

These are the numbers that matter when it comes to real-world use. Rough approximate runtimes:

Fridge (150 W): around 6 hours

Laptop (60 W): around 15 hours

CPAP (40 W): around 20–24 hours, depending on efficiency and inverter losses

Smartphones: roughly 60–70 full charges, depending on model

Ports and Charging Speed: What to Expect

Connectivity is ample: three AC outlets for household devices, one 12 V car socket, one 18 W USB-A port, and three USB-C ports—one up to 100 W for fast laptop charging and two up to 30 W for phones and tablets. It’s a working spread for mixed configurations both at home and in a campsite.

Recharging is available through standard AC, vehicle DC, or solar. The manufacturer claims one-hour wall charging at best and up to 400 W of solar input (often via two 200 W panels) for off-grid, field recharging. For readers assembling a portable solar kit, this ceiling makes it possible to achieve daytime top-ups on sunny days.

How It Compares with Similar Portable Stations

The Explorer 1000 V2, at its sale price, provides standout value per watt-hour. Using some simple math, you might land it at about $0.33/Wh, and most major competitors seem to fall between $0.50–$0.80/Wh without reliance on commonly applied promotions. Models such as the EcoFlow Delta 2 (around 1,024 Wh, with an output of 1,800 W and LFP chemistry) and Anker 757 PowerHouse (which has around a 1,229 Wh capacity) have their own features—higher continuous power or longer cycle life among them—but usually at much greater cost.

If you simply must have maximum lifespan and anticipate daily use, an LFP-based unit still might be worth the premium.

If you’re seeking a reliable, capable station that can cover you during the occasional blackout, a weekend fishing trip, or while tailgating without breaking the bank, this offer is going to be hard to beat.

Who Should Buy This Portable Power Station

Homeowners and renters in search of a small backup, RV owners who have only small appliances to run, as well as campers needing power for coolers, cameras, or laptops are squarely in their sights. Most kitchen gadgets, such as coffee makers and microwaves that run under 1,500 W, will be served by this ceiling; however, if a high-draw device over 1,500 W is used (certain space heaters, hair dryers, or an induction plate may have trouble with the inverter), it might trip the inverter. Always verify frequency and device wattage prior to use.

The footprint and 23.8 lb weight are the trade-offs for a 1 kWh-class battery; ultralight backpackers will want to go smaller ($$$). But for most households, this strikes a nice middle ground between portability and some actual oomph.

Bottom line on this record-low portable power deal

At $349, the Jackery Explorer 1000 V2 is a rock-bottom, all-time low price on serious portable power that typically causes serious sticker shock.

At 1,070 Wh and with an output of 1,500 W—plus fast AC recharging and flexible port selection—it’s one of the best values in its class right now. The deal takes a specific coupon code at the retailer, and stock is never guaranteed to last, so if you’re on the lookout for discounts then it may make sense to pounce sooner rather than later.