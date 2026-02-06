iRobot Roomba 104 Hits $249.99 On Amazon

Amazon is running a standout deal on the iRobot Roomba 104, dropping the 2-in-1 vacuum and mop to $249.99 from a list price of $320. That’s 22% off and roughly $70 in savings on a model that combines strong suction, LiDAR-guided navigation, and a self-emptying dock—features that usually sit higher up the price ladder.

What You Get For $249.99 With The Roomba 104

The Roomba 104 is built for mixed floors, pairing a vacuum with a mopping module. iRobot’s ClearView LiDAR maps your rooms and helps the robot avoid rugs when the mop is active, solving one of the biggest headaches with early hybrid bots. The company also touts SmartScrub for more forceful passes on hard floors and claims up to 70x more suction power versus baseline models in its lineup, giving it enough pull to lift embedded debris and pet hair.

A major convenience perk is the Auto-Empty base, which stores captured dirt and dust for up to 75 days. In practice, that means you can schedule daily runs without touching the onboard bin for weeks at a time—useful for busy households and anyone with shedding pets.

Key Features And Real-World Use For Roomba 104

LiDAR mapping is more than marketing. By continuously measuring distances with laser guidance, the Roomba 104 can create efficient cleaning routes, reduce random bumping, and reliably steer clear of area rugs during mopping sessions. That’s crucial if you have runners over hardwood or a large living room rug next to tile.

The SmartScrub routine targets sticky spots on kitchen floors and entryways where grit tends to build. In lab-style reviews of similar iRobot systems, repeated passes and applied pressure have been shown to remove dried spills more consistently than single-pass wipes. Pair that with elevated suction and you get better edge pickup along baseboards and in high-traffic lanes.

Daily maintenance is minimal: swap or wash the mop pad, empty the base when it fills, and keep brushes tangle-free. Long hair and pet fur are unavoidable in most homes, so a quick check of the main roller every couple of weeks helps keep performance steady.

How It Compares At This Price Against Rivals

At roughly $250, many rivals force a trade-off: either you get a vacuum-only robot with strong suction, or you get a basic 2-in-1 without a self-empty dock. The Roomba 104 bundles all three—mapping, mopping, and auto-empty—into a single unit. That combo typically shows up closer to the $300–$400 range from brands like Shark, Eufy, and Roborock when they’re not on sale.

Industry trackers such as IDC have consistently listed iRobot among the market leaders in robot vacuums, and Consumer Reports has historically noted solid navigation and reliability for the brand’s midrange models. While specific performance varies by SKU, that track record matters when you’re shopping the value tier and want predictable mapping and parts availability.

Buying Notes And Caveats Before You Check Out

Deal pricing and availability can change quickly. If you’re considering the Roomba 104, note the ongoing costs: dust bags for the base, replacement pads for mopping, and periodic brush and filter refreshes. Stick with manufacturer-recommended cleaning solutions and avoid soaking the pad—overwetting can leave streaks on sealed wood or laminate.

For homes packed with cables, pet toys, or low-clearance furniture, tidying the floor before runs will always improve results. If you want advanced object recognition that identifies cords and small hazards, that capability is typically found on higher-tier robots with additional sensors or cameras.

Who Will Benefit Most From This Roomba 104 Deal

This deal hits the sweet spot for households with mixed flooring, pet owners who value consistent pickup, and anyone who wants to outsource both daily vacuuming and light mopping without babysitting a dustbin. If you’ve been waiting for a modern, LiDAR-equipped 2-in-1 with a self-empty base to slip under $250, the Roomba 104’s current price is compelling and competitive.

Bottom line: at $249.99, the Roomba 104 offers a rare blend of mapping, mopping, and auto-empty convenience that’s hard to match in this bracket, making it an easy shortlist pick while the discount lasts.