iProVPN Five-Year Subscription Drops 94% to Just $19.99

There is hardly a bigger bargain to be found in online privacy. A five-year iProVPN subscription is on sale for $19.99—94% off $360, its list price—with military-grade encryption, unlimited bandwidth, and the ability to protect up to 10 devices across desktop, mobile, and browser extensions all at once.

What $19.99 Buys You in This Five-Year iProVPN Plan

The plan also comes with 250+ servers in over 45 countries, AES-256 encryption, an internet kill switch that keeps your connections secure—even if the VPN crashes—split tunneling to mix your local and VPN traffic, and an ad and malware blocker. Smart Connect will automatically select the fastest location, while 10 Gbps servers and P2P-friendly nodes are there to ensure for heavy downloads, video calls, and UHD streaming needs. A so-called zero-logs policy, as well as 24/7 live chat, complete the offering.

For streamers, the pitch is simple: plug in and tap into libraries ranging from Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and BBC iPlayer. In practice, availability will depend on individual network backbones, but a large server count gives you more options and switching potential from amongst the competition.

Why a Long-Term VPN Subscription Makes Practical Sense

At $19.99 for 5 years, it makes the effective cost about $0.33 per month—well below the $4–$12 of most name-brand services on a standard subscription.

That pricing can be a draw for families or someone managing several devices, for whom per-device bills could quickly get expensive without one account covering everything.

Privacy concerns continue to rise. According to Pew Research Center, most Americans believe they have little control over how companies use information about them, and regulators have taken an increased interest in data brokers that deal in people’s location and behavioral information. A VPN isn’t a panacea, but in the age of ubiquitous surveillance, it does shield your IP address from sites and makes it more difficult for others to trace your traffic back to you if they want to profile you, track you, or slow down your connection.

Remote work adds a layer on top: when you use public Wi‑Fi without a VPN, you’re vulnerable to threats including rogue access points and packet snooping. Encrypting your connection, particularly on laptops and phones, is a relatively basic step that will severely limit opportunistic attacks.

Performance and streaming realities with iProVPN

Raw server speed is nice (10 Gbps ports), but it also depends on the distance to your server, network congestion, and of course your home connection. Current VPN stacks (which do support WireGuard or IKEv2) can often provide latency and throughput that is in a completely different league compared to old setups. If you need UHD streaming or low-lag gaming while connected to the VPN, and simply testing many closer servers doesn’t get you there, then just let Smart Connect pick the best route.

Streaming access is never set-and-forget. Providers and platforms engage in a game of ongoing cat-and-mouse. When a certain server quits working with a service, you can mold into different regions or reach out to support for suggestions of accessible locations. When using for P2P traffic, be on these special servers to prevent any potential slowdown.

Security and privacy caveats to consider before buying

AES-256 is still the industry standard, approved by NIST (the National Institute of Standards and Technology) for encryption and widely used in government and financial-sector security. All the same, a VPN’s actual position on privacy depends on its practices: what sort of logs it keeps and, more important, what kind of government requests it complies with. A large number of premium providers now release transparency reports and have independent audits by companies like Deloitte or Cure53 confirming those no-logs claims, for example. Before you lock yourself in for five years, find out whether your provider has passed the same third-party test.

Keep in mind, however, that by itself a VPN will not stop account takeovers, phishing, or malware. Use strong, individual passwords (it’s okay to use a password manager), turn on multifactor authentication, and keep software up to date. IBM’s Cost of a Data Breach studies have consistently demonstrated that lost or stolen credentials and phishing attacks are still some of the most popular vectors for breaches—risks that a VPN alone won’t address.

How this deal compares to other long-term VPN offers

The vast majority of premium services tend to run in the $60–$100 per year range at regular price, and occasional promotional multi-year deals lower that average monthly cost to about $2–$3. This five-year deal takes that even further: it sacrifices a slightly smaller server network (more than 250 servers, rather than many thousands) for completely unparalleled cost effectiveness and outlet access. If you require many, very small locations to connect to, the smaller your list of servers is, the higher your price-per-location may be on this service: if you want baseline privacy, access to the American Netflix and such, this service does the job at a low cost.

Keep in mind, however, that as with all long prepayment periods, pay attention to the stability of your provider and your own circumstances over the next few years. If you plan to travel extensively, ensure that the countries you care about are covered. For families, 10 devices is enough to protect phones, laptops, or tablets and a router-based configuration.

Bottom line on the five-year iProVPN subscription deal

At $19.99, this five-year iProVPN subscription is a surprisingly cheap way to stay private with up-to-the-minute security features, worldwide coverage, and even the ability to unblock streaming services and P2P.

It’s not a substitute for good security hygiene or a password manager, and it would be wise to review audit history and policies before signing up. But as an inexpensive shield of protection for everyday browsing, travel, and public Wi‑Fi, it’s a solid deal.