iPad mini Gets $100 Price Cut, Dropping to $399

The best iPad deal right now trims the iPad mini to $399, a $100 drop from its $499 list price. That 20% savings brings Apple’s smallest tablet back to a price point typically reserved for big sale moments, and it’s the one compact model that doesn’t have a true rival if you value power in a one‑handable form factor.

This is the latest iPad mini with Apple’s A17 Pro silicon, an 8.3‑inch Liquid Retina display, USB‑C charging, Wi‑Fi 6E support, and a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage for better video calls. It supports Apple Pencil for sketching and notes, and it keeps Touch ID in the top button for quick unlocks. In a world of big-screen tablets, the mini remains the rare small slate that still feels uncompromised.

Why This Deal Matters for Shoppers Considering iPad mini

The iPad mini doesn’t go on deep discount as often as Apple’s entry iPad, which can dip below $350 more routinely. A $100 cut on the mini is a meaningful low; price‑tracking services have repeatedly flagged $399 as the floor for current‑gen models. If you’ve been waiting for a justifiable trigger to buy, this is it.

Beyond price, the longevity calculus is compelling. Apple historically supports iPads with major iPadOS updates for five years or more, which helps protect your purchase. IDC’s recent tablet market reporting continues to show Apple leading global share, a position that tends to correlate with deep app support and higher accessory availability over time.

What You Get in This Compact Tablet: Power and Features

The A17 Pro chip is the same class of processor powering Apple’s top phones, and it shows. Everyday tasks feel instant, and the mini can comfortably juggle split‑view multitasking, demanding creative apps, and graphics‑heavy games. It’s the rare small tablet that handles console‑grade titles and desktop‑quality editors without complaint.

The 8.3‑inch Liquid Retina display is bright, color‑accurate, and laminated with an anti‑reflective coating, which helps outdoors or under office lights. The Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage automatically reframes during video calls so you stay in view, while the rear camera remains handy for scans and quick captures. Stereo speakers in landscape make streaming and gaming more immersive than you’d expect from something this small.

USB‑C simplifies charging and accessories, and Apple Pencil support turns the mini into a pocket‑size sketchbook or annotated‑PDF machine. Travelers will appreciate the size-to-power ratio: it slips into a jacket pocket or small sling but edits photos, marks up documents, and runs full‑fat apps you’d typically save for a laptop.

Who Should Grab This Deal and Why the mini Fits Them

Students and professionals who commute or move between meetings will love the portability. Creatives can sketch, storyboard, or review cuts on the go. Pilots and cyclists often prefer the mini for navigation because it fits kneeboards and handlebar mounts comfortably while staying readable. Parents get a capable family device that isn’t as cumbersome as a full‑size tablet.

Mobile gamers are a standout case: the A17 Pro GPU enables titles that used to be desktop‑only, and the screen is large enough to avoid hand cramps but compact enough to play on public transit. If you’ve eyed premium games that run on Apple’s latest chips, the mini finally gives you that power in a lighter package.

How It Stacks Up Against Other iPads in Apple’s Line

The entry iPad is cheaper when discounted, but it uses an older chip and a larger 10.9‑inch display. If you want the easiest price, buy that. If you want maximum portability without giving up speed, the mini wins.

iPad Air and iPad Pro deliver bigger screens and, in the Pro’s case, 120Hz ProMotion and higher‑end displays—but at a much higher cost with more to carry. For readers, travelers, and field workers, the mini hits a sweet spot that the bigger models simply can’t replicate.

Buying Tips Before You Check Out and Choose Options

Consider storage. The base 64GB tier can fill quickly with games, offline video, and creative apps; stepping up to 256GB reduces compromise. The $100 savings helps offset that jump if you can swing it.

Decide on connectivity. Wi‑Fi models are lighter on the wallet, while cellular adds true anywhere access for maps and cloud files. If you annotate PDFs, shoot reference photos, or run navigation in the field, cellular can be worth it. Also confirm you’re buying the latest generation and choose a first‑party or trusted retailer with a straightforward return window.

Bottom line: $399 for the iPad mini is a standout price for Apple’s most portable powerhouse. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment, this is the rare drop that justifies clicking buy.