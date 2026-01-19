Involved in a Truck Accident in Florida? Here’s What You Should Know

Truck accident lawyers are legal professionals who handle complex cases involving one or more large, commercially operated trucks. These vehicles include day cab trucks, sleeper trucks, hydrovacs, box trucks, dump trucks, concrete mixers, reefers, flatbeds, winch tractors, cargo trucks, package delivery trucks, and car haulers.

Trucks of this size usually weigh over twenty times more than the average passenger vehicle. Due to their massive size and weight, they pose a greater danger on the road, particularly on busy Florida highways such as I-95, I-75, and the Florida Turnpike. Collisions involving these trucks often result in devastating consequences, with lasting physical, emotional, and financial effects on those involved. These cases are also more complex than typical car accidents due to the nature of commercial operations.

“Being involved in a truck crash in Florida can be overwhelming and life-changing. That’s why it’s critical to work with a truck accident attorney who understands the complexities of trucking laws and can fight for fair compensation, especially if the crash wasn’t your fault,” says Dana Brooks of Fasig | Brooks Law Offices. Read on to learn more about your rights after a truck accident and how legal representation can make all the difference.

Why You Should Hire a Truck Accident Attorney

In Florida, truck accident cases often involve multiple parties, layers of liability, and aggressive insurance defense. Determining fault is rarely straightforward. In many situations, the truck is owned by a commercial entity, not the driver, and identifying who holds legal responsibility—driver, employer, manufacturer, or another third party—can be a challenge. Navigating this legal maze requires the guidance of an attorney who understands how to handle commercial vehicle claims.

Common causes of truck accidents in Florida include driver fatigue, poor road conditions, excessive speeding, and failure to comply with safety regulations. Studies show that close to 90% of truck accidents caused by drivers are linked to fatigue. Some truck drivers push themselves past federally regulated hours to meet deadlines, earn bonuses, or satisfy company expectations, leading to poor judgment and serious crashes.

A good truck accident lawyer will start by investigating whether the driver or the company was negligent. In legal terms, this means proving the driver had a duty of care, that duty was breached, and that the breach directly caused injury or damages. While this may be difficult for an injured person to prove alone, an experienced attorney can build a strong case based on crash reports, driver logs, vehicle maintenance records, and professional testimony.

Other Key Factors in Florida Truck Accident Cases

It’s important to know that liability doesn’t always fall on the truck driver alone. Trucking companies often bear legal responsibility for crashes under the legal doctrine of respondeat superior, which holds employers accountable for unintentional acts committed by employees within the scope of their job.

Here are a few ways a trucking company might be held directly liable in Florida:

Encouraging or rewarding risky driving behavior to meet delivery targets

Failing to perform regular vehicle inspections or maintenance

Forcing drivers to exceed the legal number of service hours

Hiring unqualified drivers without proper background checks, drug tests, or mental health evaluations

Additionally, the truck driver may argue that the car driver caused the crash or shared responsibility. Florida follows a comparative negligence rule, meaning your compensation can be reduced if you are found partially at fault. This makes having an attorney on your side even more essential, as insurance companies will often use this rule to lower payouts.

Conclusion

Truck accident lawsuits are complex and require skilled and strategic legal handling from the very beginning. In Florida, it’s not just the driver who may try to avoid liability—trucking companies and insurance providers often fight hard to reduce or deny claims. If you or a loved one has been injured in a truck accident, don’t face the legal system alone. Speak with a Florida truck accident attorney to protect your rights and pursue the compensation you deserve.