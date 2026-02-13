Intuit TurboTax For Business Gets 50% Price Cut

Small businesses just caught a break. Intuit’s TurboTax for Business is now available at a steep 50% discount on its Expert Assist for Business plan, delivering unlimited access to tax pros for S-corporations and partnerships for $320, down from $639. Sole proprietors and self‑employed filers can also tap the Expert Assist tier for $144, a 37% drop from $229. Added kicker: you get 20% off your personal federal return after enrolling.

For owners who dread pass-through paperwork and K‑1s, this deal aims squarely at the stress points—live help, year‑round guidance, and a safety net of guarantees—without the full-service price tag of a traditional firm.

What This 50% Off Deal Delivers for Business Filers

TurboTax Expert Assist for Business pairs you with industry‑savvy tax professionals who guide you through business returns end to end. That includes S‑corps filing Form 1120‑S, partnerships on Form 1065, and sole proprietors filing Schedule C. Support runs nights and weekends with no appointment required, and you can ask unlimited questions up to and after filing.

The S‑corp and partnership Expert Assist plan is $320 at 50% off, while the self‑employed and sole proprietor plan is $144 at 37% off. Both are backed by TurboTax’s accuracy guarantee, and you’ll receive audit support if the IRS comes calling. New enrollees also get 20% off their first personal federal filing, a useful tie‑in if your K‑1s flow into your individual return.

TurboTax remains the country’s most widely used consumer tax software, according to multiple industry analyses, and Intuit has continued to fold in business‑focused workflows and import tools that help cut time on data entry. For many users, that includes streamlined integration with popular bookkeeping platforms.

Why It Matters for Small Businesses Filing Taxes

Tax compliance is a major operational drag. The National Small Business Association has reported that owners spend roughly 80 hours a year on federal taxes and thousands of dollars in out‑of‑pocket costs. That burden spikes for pass‑through entities managing depreciation, officer compensation, partner basis tracking, and multi‑state filings.

The IRS has also signaled heightened attention on complex returns, especially partnerships, while closing gaps with better data analytics. Even if audit risk remains low overall, it’s persistently higher for filers with business income than for wage‑only taxpayers. Having on‑demand experts can help you position deductions correctly and document them the right way.

Where this pays off most: nuanced areas like Section 179 and bonus depreciation timing, the qualified business income deduction under Section 199A, accountable plans for reimbursements, and state pass‑through entity tax elections that can offset the federal SALT cap in many states. A missed election or misclassified expense can cost far more than the software fee.

How Expert Assist Works for Business Tax Filing

After you start your return, TurboTax matches you with specialists who know your sector—think trades, professional services, e‑commerce, or real estate. You can connect by chat or video, share screens, and get line‑by‑line guidance. The “unlimited” model means you aren’t rationing questions during busy season, and support extends year‑round for estimated payments and planning.

The service includes an accuracy guarantee, which typically covers penalties and interest if a TurboTax calculation error occurs. Audit support provides one‑on‑one help if the IRS requests more information, so you’re not sorting through notices alone. And because most small business returns feed directly into personal filings, the added 20% discount on your individual federal return is a practical bonus.

Who Should Jump on This TurboTax Expert Assist Deal

An S‑corp consultancy paying owner‑employees, a husband‑and‑wife LLC partnership distributing K‑1s, or a sole proprietor juggling 1099s can all benefit. If you’re unsure about reasonable compensation, vehicle expensing methods, home office rules, or partner basis limitations, guided filing can quickly justify its cost.

Consider simple math: capturing an extra $1,000 deduction at a combined tax rate near 30% saves roughly $300—nearly the full cost of the self‑employed plan, and close to the discounted business plan if multiple optimizations stack up. For many firms, the ROI compounds when you standardize documentation and avoid year‑end cleanups.

That said, if you have highly complex situations—like multi‑entity consolidations, intricate equity compensation, or international operations—full‑service CPA engagement may still be warranted. Expert Assist is best for owners who want pro‑level guidance while retaining control of the filing.

Bottom Line on TurboTax Expert Assist Business Discount

This rare 50% price cut on TurboTax Expert Assist for Business squarely targets the pain points that make tax season miserable for entrepreneurs. Unlimited access to specialists, built‑in guarantees, and a discount on your personal return together lower both cost and risk. If you’re aiming to file confidently, protect deductions, and reclaim time, this deal is an easy win before deadlines and distractions pile up.