Internxt offers lifetime 100TB cloud storage deal

Internxt is making a bold pitch to end monthly storage fees with a limited-time lifetime plan that unlocks 100TB of encrypted cloud space for a one-time $974.97. For creators, small teams, and families drowning in photos, videos, and backups, it’s a striking counter to the rent-forever model that dominates consumer cloud.

The offer lands as personal and work data balloon. IDC estimates the global datasphere is on track to hit triple-digit zettabytes this decade, a trend felt in everyday life as phones shoot 4K video and laptops ship with smaller SSDs. A one-and-done storage buy is, understandably, getting attention.

What 100TB Really Buys You in Practical Storage Terms

100TB equals about 100,000 GB. In practical terms, that can hold roughly 2,000 hours of 4K footage encoded at 100 Mbps, or well over a million high-quality RAW photos if your files average approximately 100 MB each. For hybrid workers, that’s room for full disk images, project archives, and years of email and document history—without pruning.

For video teams and podcasters, it means keeping original camera files and lossless audio masters online rather than juggling portable drives. Families can consolidate multi-device photo libraries and Time Machine–style backups into a single, searchable vault.

How the Price Compares to Major Cloud Providers

On a pure cost-per-terabyte basis, this clocks in at about $9.75/TB one-time. Contrast that with mainstream subscriptions: Google One’s consumer tiers top out at 30TB and run up to $149.99/month; Apple’s iCloud+ reaches 12TB at $59.99/month; Dropbox’s individual plans usually cap at 3TB unless you move to business offerings. Even if you stitched multiple plans together, you’d still be paying every month for far less headroom.

Lifetime storage isn’t new—pCloud, for example, has floated 10TB lifetime deals around the four-figure mark—but 100TB at this price is unusually aggressive. The catch, as always, is to understand what “lifetime” means and whether the features match your workflow.

Security and Compliance Profile for Internxt Cloud

Internxt positions security as its differentiator, using a zero-knowledge, end-to-end encryption model designed so only you can read your files. In practice, encryption happens client-side before data leaves your device, and decryption keys remain under your control. That limits exposure even if a server is compromised.

The company touts GDPR compliance and third-party security audits by Securitum, a European penetration testing firm. For users handling personal or regulated data, this blend of privacy-by-design and independent verification can be a deciding factor. Two-factor authentication, link permissions, and encrypted sharing round out the basics.

Performance and Usability Across Apps and Web

The service offers cross-platform apps for iOS, Android, Windows, macOS, and Linux, alongside a web interface. That matters if you want to stream from your phone, sync a work folder on a laptop, and back up a desktop at home without friction. The provider advertises no artificial speed caps, so throughput largely depends on your connection and proximity to its infrastructure.

Feature-wise, expect the core pillars—drive-style sync, backup, and share capabilities—rather than a full office suite. If you live inside collaborative editors or need enterprise-grade admin controls, keep an eye on the roadmap and test the free tier before committing.

Read the Fine Print and Understand Lifetime Terms

“Lifetime” typically refers to the lifetime of the service or license, not the human lifetime of the buyer. As with any lifetime deal, sustainability depends on the provider’s long-term viability and operating costs. Confirm what happens if you hit very large file counts, check any fair-use bandwidth policies, and verify restore paths for big restores.

Also consider data portability. If you ever move off the platform, will you be able to export at scale without throttling or fees? While the offer emphasizes no speed limits, the ability to pull down many terabytes efficiently is critical for professional users.

Who Should Consider It and Who Might Skip This Deal

This tier is tailor-made for creators, videographers, and small studios with ballooning archives; households that want one secure vault for decades of photos and device backups; and independent professionals who prefer predictable, up-front ownership to recurring fees.

If your needs are modest—say, under 2TB—or you demand deep collaboration stacks, a monthly plan with an integrated productivity suite might be better. But if you routinely bump into storage ceilings, the math on this one-time 100TB buy is compelling.

Bottom line: if you’ve grown tired of renting gigabytes, this lifetime 100TB deal is one of the most aggressive offers on the market right now. Do the due diligence, test the apps, and, if it fits your workflow, lock in the capacity before the promotion changes.