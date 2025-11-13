Internxt is offering 10TB of secure cloud storage at a 90% discount

A one-time, 90% discount (yes, you read that right) on an encrypted cloud plan with 10TB of storage is a rare find: Internxt offers a one-off fee to replace recurring Dropbox-style costs without compromising on security or space.

One-Time Price Eliminates Monthly Storage Fees

The headline deal is quite simple: 10TB of computational-quality cloud storage for a one-time payment of around $279.97, against a regular charge of $2,999. There isn’t a monthly renewal, which might make the economics attractive for those who are tired of subscription creep. Heavy users, in particular, may find that the upfront cost can pay for itself relatively quickly — and keep paying dividends in the years to come.

How This One-Time Price Compares With Major Rivals

By measuring the deal against popular alternatives, the savings become even sharper. At Google One, that 10TB tier is priced at $49.99 a month — or, if you prefer to look at it as an annual cost (and it is presumably something most people would pay for annually), about $600. Popular individual Dropbox plans for consumers max out at 3TB at a cost of about $19.99 monthly, and the family and professional tiers live in the $10–$25 per month territory with nowhere near 10TB of storage included. A 10TB subscription at $49.99 a month would add up to about $1,800 over three years; five years would put you above $3,000. In contrast to those totals, a one-time payment appears an aggressive value play.

The timing also matches up with ubiquitous data expansion. Research firms like IDC and Gartner continue to report annual double-digit increases in personal and small-business data footprints, driven by 4K video, high-res photography, and collaborative workstreams. In reality, storage needs rarely drop once; instead, they multiply.

Security and Privacy Credentials You Should Know

Internxt positions the offer in terms of privacy first. The company boasts end-to-end, zero-knowledge encryption, which has files encrypted on your device where the provider can’t read what’s there. Clients are open source, which enhances transparency, and the company claims to be following EU GDPR-compliant practices as a European provider. It also sells post-quantum–ready encryption choices that can withstand cryptographic threats in the future. There’s also two-factor authentication and password-protected shareable links, while files are fragmented and duplicated across the infrastructure to minimize single points of failure. These are the types of controls that privacy advocates — including the Cloud Security Alliance — often suggest for sensitive data.

What 10TB of secure cloud storage really means for you

10TB is a big well of headroom for creators, families, and even small teams. A photographer capturing 24MP RAW images, approximately 40MB each, could accommodate approximately 250,000 photos. This means that a video editor who works with 4K at 100Mbps — roughly 45GB per hour — could fit about 220 hours of footage. For the common user, that’s years’ worth of phone backups, home videos, and scanned documents with plenty of space to spare for shared projects.

On the usability side of things, the service offers desktop apps for Windows and macOS, plus mobile apps for iOS and Android, along with all the features you’d likely want: folder syncs, selective syncing to free up local space, web access, and link-based file sharing with permission controls.

If you’ve ever used Dropbox or Google Drive, the workflow will be familiar, only with an emphasis on encryption and privacy.

Who Benefits Most From a Single-Use Plan

Power users who know they will need multi-terabyte capacity for the foreseeable future — photographers, videographers, research teams like those searching LIGO’s data (the experiment that made the first direct detection of gravitational waves last year), indie studios, small businesses — stand to get the most. So, yes: If your current plan costs $20 to $50 per month and you find yourself regularly hitting up against your storage ceiling, the math is in favor of a one-time buy. You’ve got households that are consolidating a decade’s worth of photos and videos from various devices, too.

Read the fine print before you switch to a lifetime plan

“Lifetime” deals are based on a service provider’s lifetime, not a legal guarantee of eternal service. Weigh the fair-use policy, bandwidth limits, file-size caps, and what features — version history, link expiration, and granular permissions — you need. The speed will vary depending on your internet connection and local hardware; you can expect to spend days copying terabytes. As always, follow a 3-2-1 backup strategy recommended by security agencies like CISA: three copies of your data on two different media, with one off-site. Cloud storage is the off-site copy — not the only copy.

The bottom line on Internxt’s 10TB lifetime cloud offer

If you are fed up with continual cloud bills, a 10TB encrypted package for 90% off is an excellent choice. It’s tough to ignore one-time pricing when 10TB mainstream subscriptions fetch around $600 a year. Check the terms, map your migration, and if you can live with the security model and feature set, this is a nifty way to say goodbye to monthly storage fees while picking up some serious capacity.