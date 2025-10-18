Internxt 20TB Private Cloud Storage: $499.99

Running low on space and tolerance for monthly subscriptions? The startup behind it, Internxt, is offering up a pretty simple solution: 20TB of private cloud storage for $499.99 one-time with this deal. The key selling points are privacy by design, end-to-end encryption, and no ads—squarely aimed at those among us who hold space but don’t have an appetite for recurring fees, monetary miseries, or locked-down, increased storage space until the dark days.

It’s aimed at creatives, small teams, and families who regularly handle multi-gigabyte files and require cross-platform access to those files.

Internxt’s apps include Windows, macOS, Linux, and Android (with iOS soon to follow), as well as all major browsers, allowing your files to follow you without being beholden to one vendor’s stack.

Why 20TB of private cloud storage truly matters today

Data growth isn’t slowing. The global datasphere would reach into the hundreds of zettabytes, IDC predicted, as the driving forces will be video and high-resolution imaging next to AI workflows. At the individual level, 20TB is a meaningful inflection point that impacts workflow: A freelance videographer working at 4K/100Mbps could amass some 400-plus hours of footage; a photographer organizing RAWs and catalogs could roll up years’ worth of projects into one accessible archive.

A 20TB allotment could house multi-user document archives, project assets, and historical backups for a small business—and quite possibly be enough to retire external drives and scattered free-tier accounts that make audits and recovery a pain.

Open-source, privacy-first design and encryption explained

Internxt relies on a zero-knowledge model, meaning that encryption is done on your device and keys are in your control. In practice, your provider can’t see your files—a nice protection against both breaches and overreaching ad ecosystems. For years, the Electronic Frontier Foundation has stressed both end-to-end encryption and transparency; open-source clients add an additional layer of oversight by being available for independent review.

Internxt also boasts file sharding and distribution across its network to mitigate single-point-of-failure attacks. The company is based in the European Union, and it operates under policies that mirror the EU’s GDPR, which is considered by privacy experts to be a strong baseline for safeguarding personal data. From a high level, Internxt will claim to have post-quantum protections—how it does so and the details matter, of course—but this follows what we expect as an industry after NIST’s standardization of CRYSTALS-Kyber and Dilithium for post-quantum.

One-time pricing vs. monthly cloud subscriptions, compared

It’s the cost calculus that makes this deal stand out. A 20TB tier from a popular provider might be around $99.99 per month, or a little more than $1,200 in one year. That’s around $6,000 before taxes over five years. Apple’s 24TB tier is even higher on a monthly basis. By comparison, Internxt’s $499.99 one-time purchase price is equivalent to around $25 per terabyte upfront—or an order of magnitude less expensive than a lot of recurring plans over the standard ownership horizon.

There is a small note of practicality to be made for lifetime-style plans: the longevity of their service, after all, depends on how long the vendor lasts. That’s the case with any prepaid software (or storage). Security organizations, like the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), suggest that organizations should assess a provider’s transparency in addition to security posture and business model. Open source, privacy-focused development, and a clear jurisdictional stance are good development and risk-tolerance weighting factors to consider.

Beyond raw capacity, Internxt has the sort of tools you’re already familiar with: desktop and mobile apps for syncing and backup; web access for retrieving things quickly; privacy-focused, password-protected sharing that can include link expirations. The three-pronged network also includes Internxt Drive for files, Photos for media libraries, Public Links, and Send for encrypted file transfers. “Double encryption is the only safeguard reason,” confirms the company.

Performance will be limited by your local bandwidth and device limitations; large initial uploads should ideally be performed over a wired connection and/or as staged transfers. For essential data sets, follow the celebrated 3-2-1 backup rule, as popularized by NIST and incident-response professionals:

Store three copies of your data.

Use two different media (for example, an internal hard drive with an external hard drive or USB flash drive).

Keep one copy off-site.

This plan can be the off-site linchpin in that approach.

Who this 20TB private cloud storage plan is best for

4K+ shooters and creatives, independent developers with sprawling codebases, agencies that house deliverables for clients, and families looking to consolidate photo and video histories will get the most from 20TB. Privacy-minded users sick of ad targeting or data mining also sound like the demographic, especially those who favor open-source tooling and EU-tethered governance.

Bottom line: capacity, privacy and price in one package

For those who are ready to step off the monthly cloud treadmill for a combination of capacity, privacy, and price, Internxt’s 20TB offer will be hard to beat at $499.99 up front. The zero-knowledge, open-source process checks the right boxes for security-conscious users, and it’s hard to overlook the economics if you are paying premium rates elsewhere. If ginormous, private cloud space with no monthly bill is on your wish list, you owe it to yourself to take a gander at this.