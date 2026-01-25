Internxt 20TB Cloud Storage Sale Ends Today

Internxt is running a limited-time sale on its 20TB cloud storage plan, and it’s the kind of deal that turns heads: a lifetime account for a one-time $389.97, advertised as a 92% cut from its listed MSRP. If you’ve been waiting to lock in a massive, privacy-first cloud vault without a monthly bill, this is the window. The offer applies to new users and is slated to end today.

The headline pitch is simple—20TB forever, no recurring fees—but the hook is Internxt’s positioning around privacy, transparency, and open-source development. For creators, small businesses, and privacy-conscious households watching subscription costs pile up, the math and the model are compelling.

What Makes Internxt Different from Big Cloud Rivals

Internxt leans heavily into end-to-end, zero-knowledge encryption, meaning files are encrypted on your device before they touch the cloud, and only you hold the keys. That approach removes the provider from the trust equation—useful if you handle client files, medical records, or unreleased media. The company is based in the EU, aligns with GDPR standards, and says its systems and practices have been audited by Securitum.

Unlike some big-box clouds, Internxt’s platform is open-source, with code available publicly for scrutiny. In practice, that fosters community review and faster identification of issues. The company also touts protections against future cryptographic threats with post-quantum encryption measures, a forward-looking layer as standards bodies finalize PQ-ready algorithms.

Price Math Versus Big-Name Cloud Storage Plans

The savings case is stark. Google One’s 20TB plan lists at $99.99/month in the US, or about $1,200 per year. Apple’s iCloud+ tops out at 12TB and 24TB tiers, with prices that still require an ongoing commitment. By contrast, Internxt’s $389.97 lifetime buy-in reaches breakeven in roughly four months compared to Google One’s 20TB level.

For many users, 20TB is beyond “just documents.” Think 4K video archives, RAW photo libraries, or multi-year research datasets. At a typical 30GB per hour for high-bitrate 4K footage, 20TB can hold around 650 hours of video. For photography, assuming 50MB per RAW image, you’re looking at roughly 400,000 files. That’s headroom most family plans simply don’t offer without recurring enterprise pricing.

Security and Open-Source Credentials Explained

Zero-knowledge encryption means Internxt can’t see your content—good for privacy, but it also makes account recovery a different proposition than mainstream clouds. Lose your key or recovery information, and decryption isn’t possible. That trade-off is a known pillar of privacy-first services and aligns with guidance from security groups like the Cloud Security Alliance that emphasizes strong client-side encryption and key stewardship.

Performance-wise, Internxt doesn’t advertise speed caps. Real-world throughput will still depend on your ISP and local hardware, but absence of provider throttling is notable for large libraries. Apps are available for Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, and the web, so syncing and sharing slot into most workflows without additional tools.

Who the 20TB Tier Fits and Why It May Be Ideal

Videographers, photographers, and independent studios who keep multi-terabyte archives are obvious candidates. So are households consolidating years of phone backups and home videos, or freelancers managing sensitive client deliverables. IDC has long noted the relentless growth of the global datasphere, and personal libraries are no exception—the average home can accumulate terabytes quickly when raw media and high-res formats are involved.

Privacy-focused professionals—law, healthcare, finance, research—also benefit from a provider that prioritizes client-side encryption, auditability, and GDPR alignment. If cost predictability matters for budgeting, the one-and-done price removes long-term subscription creep.

The Fine Print to Know Before You Buy This Deal

“Lifetime” in cloud services typically means for the life of the product or company, not a legal guarantee of decades. As with any lifetime license, assess vendor stability, the company’s roadmap, and your comfort with a non-subscription model. This particular offer is limited to new users and is set to end today, so timing and due diligence matter.

If you can live with the zero-knowledge trade-off—where you are solely responsible for your encryption keys—and you want to avoid a $99.99/month bill for similar capacity elsewhere, Internxt’s 20TB sale is a rare opportunity. For data-heavy users who value privacy and predictable costs, it’s hard to argue with the math.