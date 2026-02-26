Intellexa Founder Sentenced In Greece Over Wiretaps

A Greek court has sentenced Tal Dilian, the founder of the Intellexa spyware consortium, to eight years in prison for illegal wiretapping and privacy violations tied to the Predator surveillance platform. Three associates were also convicted. The ruling stems from the scandal widely known as “Greek Watergate,” which exposed the targeting of politicians, journalists, business leaders, and senior officials. The court stayed the sentences pending appeal and ordered further investigation, but the verdict marks a watershed moment for accountability in the commercial spyware trade.

A Rare Legal First For The Spyware Industry

Policy researchers and digital rights groups say this is the first known case in which executives behind a modern commercial spyware vendor have received prison terms over abuses of their technology. It goes beyond the fines, export blacklists, and corporate collapses that have followed previous scandals involving firms such as Hacking Team or the Pegasus-maker NSO Group. By imposing criminal penalties, Greece’s judiciary is signaling that the makers of surveillance software can face personal liability when their tools are used to violate privacy and communications secrecy.

The decision also lands amid intensifying international pressure on the spyware ecosystem. The U.S. Treasury has sanctioned entities within the Intellexa network and key figures linked to Predator, and the Commerce Department has imposed export restrictions on related companies. The European Parliament’s PEGA committee has urged tighter oversight and guardrails after documenting widespread abuses of mercenary spyware across the bloc.

Inside The Greek Watergate Surveillance Scandal

The case traces back to revelations that opposition politicians and investigative reporters were targeted with Predator, including PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis and journalist Thanasis Koukakis. Forensic work by Citizen Lab and Amnesty International’s Security Lab helped uncover infection attempts using booby-trapped links delivered via messaging apps and SMS. In parallel, Greece’s communications watchdog ADAE documented state wiretapping practices that sparked broader scrutiny of oversight and due process.

What set Greece apart was the apparent convergence of commercial spyware and domestic interception authorities, testing the limits of legal surveillance frameworks. Reporters Without Borders has repeatedly flagged Greece’s press freedom climate, citing intimidation and surveillance risks for journalists. The Predator disclosures crystallized concerns that opaque surveillance markets can undermine democratic institutions if procurement, deployment, and oversight are not rigorously controlled.

Who Was Sentenced And For What In Greece

Beyond Dilian, the court sentenced business partner Sara Aleksandra Fayssal Hamou, former Intellexa deputy administrator and shareholder Felix Bitzios, and entrepreneur Yiannis Lavranos, whose company had links to Intellexa. The charges centered on illegal wiretapping and violations of personal data protections. While the sentences were stayed pending appeal, the court’s directive to continue probing the network’s activities suggests more revelations—and potential legal exposure—could still emerge.

Intellexa’s Predator is designed to covertly take control of smartphones, enabling the extraction of messages, call logs, and files while potentially activating the camera and microphone without a user’s knowledge. According to public statements by U.S. officials and evidence gathered by independent researchers, Predator has been deployed against journalists, political figures, and civil society targets, including attempts involving Americans. Those findings helped galvanize sanctions and a growing movement to curb government purchases of mercenary spyware.

Why This Verdict Resonates Beyond Greece

The ruling sets a concrete precedent that may reshape risk calculations across a lucrative but increasingly embattled industry. Investors and executives in surveillance tech now face a starker warning: legal liability may not stop at corporate entities. Lawmakers in Europe are advancing reforms through measures such as the European Media Freedom Act, while in the U.S., an executive order limits federal use of commercial spyware tied to human rights abuses or threats to national security. Together, these steps are narrowing the operating space for tools whose misuse can chill speech and distort democratic processes.

For Greece, the verdict could mark a turning point in restoring trust. Whether it does will hinge on the appeals process, the scope of ongoing investigations, and transparent reforms that clearly separate legitimate, court-authorized surveillance from illicit hacking. For the rest of the world, the message is unambiguous: states and contractors cannot rely on legal gray zones to shield them from accountability when surveillance crosses the line.

What To Watch Next In The Predator Spyware Case

Expect appeals to test the strength of the convictions and the evidentiary chains between developers, resellers, and operators. Watch for further actions from EU institutions and privacy regulators, including ADAE, and for additional sanctions or procurement bans from the U.S. and allied governments. Civil society groups like Citizen Lab, Amnesty International, and Reporters Without Borders will continue to surface technical evidence and support victims—an essential check in a domain where secrecy often outpaces accountability.