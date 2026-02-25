Instagram Launches Google TV App For Reels

Instagram is putting Reels on the biggest screen in the house. The company has begun rolling out a dedicated app for Google TV, extending its TV experience beyond an earlier Fire TV pilot and signaling a broader connected TV push for short-form video. The app organizes Reels into themed channels you can browse with a remote, turning the endless-scroll feed into a lean-back, couch-friendly experience.

What The New Google TV App For Reels Delivers

Instead of swiping through a vertical feed, viewers select channels grouped by interests—think sports highlights, quick recipes, travel snippets, or viral moments—and settle in. It’s closer to flipping through cable than tapping a phone, with autoplay and full audio creating a continuous stream of clips tailored to what you like.

Crucially, the TV app retains core engagement. You can like, comment, and share from the sofa, keeping activity tied to your account rather than fragmenting viewing across platforms. The interface maps cleanly to a remote, reducing friction for households that already spend hours in streaming apps.

Instagram’s head, Adam Mosseri, flagged the expansion on Threads, underscoring that the company sees TVs as more than a novelty screen for Reels. This is a product bet: the living room matters for discovery, co-viewing, and time spent—three metrics that advertisers and creators value.

Why Reels Viewing On The Big Screen Matters

Connected TV has become the most crowded battlefield in streaming. Nielsen’s The Gauge has repeatedly shown streaming capturing more than 35% of US TV time, with YouTube holding the largest individual share among streaming services. TikTok and YouTube have already leaned into TV apps for short video, and Reels needed a credible living-room presence to keep pace.

This shift is as much about behavior as technology. Short-form video is no longer purely “on the go.” Households increasingly co-view quick clips between episodes, during meals, or while multitasking—moments when a TV app wins on convenience. For Instagram, bringing Reels to TV extends session length, nudges multi-person discovery, and strengthens the creator flywheel as content reaches more screens without extra effort from uploaders.

Solving The Vertical Video Problem On Televisions

Vertical video on a horizontal TV has long been a design challenge. Instagram’s solution blends curation and presentation. Themed channels reduce the jarring feel of mixed content by keeping context consistent—sports with sports, food with food—while the player uses letterboxing and subtle background treatments to avoid black bars. Captions and engagement icons live in side panels that preserve the 9:16 frame without cropping.

Audio mixing is tuned for living rooms, where built-in TV speakers or soundbars handle dialogue differently than phone speakers. And because many Reels are produced at 1080×1920, the app upscales cleanly, with UI elements and typography optimized for several feet of viewing distance rather than a few inches.

What It Means For Creators And Advertisers

For creators, TV distribution means incremental reach without changing format. More living-room viewing can lift completion rates on compilations, tutorials, and highlight reels that already play well in channels. Expect analytics to evolve as Instagram measures co-viewing and dwell time on TV specifically.

For advertisers, the timing aligns with where budgets are moving. Industry surveys from the IAB show a growing majority of video buyers planning to increase connected TV investment, and eMarketer projects CTV to command tens of billions in annual ad spend. Nielsen research has also linked co-viewing environments to stronger ad recall. If Reels viewing on TV scales, branded short-form placements could benefit from both incremental reach and higher attention on bigger screens.

Availability Today And What Comes Next For Rollout

The app is available on Google TV devices in the US at launch, with broader rollouts expected as feedback comes in. Given the earlier Fire TV test, expansion across more Android TV sets, streaming sticks, and additional regions seems likely. Integration with Google TV’s personalized rows could follow, surfacing Reels channels alongside shows and movies.

The bigger picture is clear: short-form video is graduating from the phone into the living room. By packaging Reels into themed, remote-friendly channels and preserving in-app interactions, Instagram is positioning itself for a screen-agnostic future—one where creators publish once and audiences watch anywhere, together.