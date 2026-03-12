inDrive Buys Pakistan’s Krave Mart For Grocery Push

Ride-hailing platform inDrive has acquired Pakistan’s quick-commerce startup Krave Mart, a move aimed at accelerating the company’s grocery delivery ambitions across the country. The deal, cleared by the Competition Commission of Pakistan, adds a dense, dark-store network in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi to inDrive’s logistics footprint and advances its broader pivot from pure mobility to a multiproduct marketplace.

Why This Deal Matters for inDrive’s Growth Strategy

inDrive has spent the past few years edging beyond ride-hailing into delivery and other on-demand services, backed by a dedicated venture and M&A arm with an allocation of up to $100 million to support a super-app strategy. Owning a quick-commerce operation gives it control of assortment, pricing, and service levels that pure marketplace models often struggle to guarantee.

The company also brings a sizable user funnel to the table. According to Sensor Tower, inDrive has been the world’s second-most downloaded ride-hailing app since 2022 and is the fourth-most downloaded travel app globally, with more than 400 million downloads. It is the top ride-hailing app by downloads in several countries, including Pakistan. That reach provides a low-cost channel to cross-sell groceries and drive frequency in a category where repeat orders are critical to unit economics.

What Krave Mart Adds on the Ground for inDrive

Founded in 2021, Krave Mart operates a network of dark stores designed for rapid picking and packing, promising delivery in roughly 30 minutes across core neighborhoods in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi. The model is built around curated assortments, tight inventory control, and short last-mile hops—capabilities that are difficult and costly to replicate quickly from scratch.

Beyond infrastructure, Krave Mart brings localized merchandising expertise and supplier relationships, from fresh staples to household essentials. For inDrive, that means faster category expansion without retooling procurement and operations city by city. The company has already begun rolling out services under the inDrive.Groceries label in Lahore, while keeping both brands active in Karachi to preserve familiarity and demand momentum.

A Tough Market Dominated by Incumbents and Constraints

Pakistan’s on-demand delivery market presents both opportunity and headwinds. Foodpanda, backed by Delivery Hero, has spent years building dense courier supply, merchant integrations, and consumer trust—formidable advantages in a category where speed and reliability drive share. Quick-commerce also faces well-known economic hurdles: small basket sizes, high fulfillment costs, and the need for sustained density to keep rider utilization high and per-order costs low.

Payment behavior and urban infrastructure add complexity. Cash-on-delivery remains prominent, which can increase cancellations and working capital strain. Traffic volatility challenges tight delivery windows. Players that succeed typically solve for repeat purchase and operational discipline—think rigorous inventory accuracy, dynamic slotting, transparent ETAs, and disciplined zone expansion rather than splashy, loss-making growth.

How inDrive Could Differentiate in Pakistan’s Market

inDrive’s edge is its massive, flexible last-mile network and a consumer base conditioned by its distinctive marketplace model, where riders and drivers negotiate fares. While groceries won’t use the same bargaining mechanic, that culture of transparency and price sensitivity can be adapted to delivery through clear fees, time-based pricing, or loyalty rewards that nudge up average order value and order frequency.

A shared logistics backbone can also smooth seasonality between ride-hailing and delivery. During off-peak mobility hours, couriers can shift to grocery orders, improving asset utilization. If inDrive leverages app real estate for personalized grocery promotions—targeted bundles, scheduled deliveries for heavy items, or recurring “essentials” carts—it can compound the frequency advantage without excessive marketing burn.

Integration and rollout signals for the coming months

inDrive says regulatory approval is in hand and that the teams are working in tandem, with inDrive.Groceries now live in Lahore and dual-brand operations continuing in Karachi. Early priorities are likely to include harmonizing inventory systems, tightening service-level agreements, and aligning courier incentives around punctuality and order batching—key factors for hitting sub-30-minute ETAs without eroding margins.

Given Krave Mart’s existing footprint, expansion will probably follow a concentric strategy: deepen coverage within current zones before adding new ones, focusing on neighborhoods where inDrive’s mobility app already sees high daily active usage. That sequencing limits capex per new dark store and accelerates payback periods by tapping into known demand patterns.

What to watch next as inDrive integrates Krave Mart

Three markers will indicate progress:

Order density per dark store

On-time delivery rate at peak hours

Weekly active grocery users converted from the ride-hailing base

The acquisition gives inDrive a credible shot at Pakistan’s quick-commerce arena, but the road to scale remains unforgiving. With a recognized brand, regulatory clearance, and a ready-made network from Krave Mart, the company now has the pieces to compete; execution—more than capital—will determine whether this grocery push becomes a durable second engine for growth.